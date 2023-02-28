These 10 Chain Restaurants are Capitalizing on the Plant-Based Food Trend

The plant-based food market is rapidly growing year after year. According to New Food Magazine, plant-based food sales in the summer of 2020 more than doubled (+243%). Statista Consumer Market estimates that by 2026 the overall sales of plant-based meat substitutes will grow globally to 1.69 billion kilograms.

In response to consumer demand, many restaurant chains now feature vegan entrées, sides, desserts, and even entire menus for those who follow a meatless diet.

This shift towards offering vegan menu items is indicative of the changing dietary trends in the US, as more and more people are choosing to cut animal products out of their diets for health, environmental, or ethical reasons.

Whether you’re in the mood for fast food or something more upscale, many chain restaurants offer vegan dishes to suit any taste.

Plenty of delicious options are available, from Burger King’s Impossible Whopper to Red Robin’s Beyond Burger and Pizza Hut’s vegan cheese. Here’s a look at ten chain restaurants capitalizing on the plant-based trend and offering vegan menu items.

Chipotle

The popular Mexican chain restaurant offers a variety of vegan options. Their vegan-friendly menu includes Sofritas tacos or bowls made with organic tofu, bean burrito-style bowl, and salads topped with fresh vegetables.

Those looking for something more indulgent also have vegan versions of their famous guacamole and queso dips. Their chips, black beans, and pinto beans are all vegan. While not all their toppings are vegan-friendly, you can customize your order.

It’s important to note that while they do offer vegan items, Chipotle may not always be able to guarantee a 100% vegan meal due to shared equipment and kitchen spaces. If you have any dietary restrictions or allergies, it’s best to double-check before ordering to ensure you’re getting a safe and delicious meal.

P.F. Chang’s

At P.F. Chang’s, vegan diners can enjoy a wide selection of plant-based menu items inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine. Some popular dishes include the vegan lettuce wrap made from tofu and mushrooms; vegetable spring rolls; vegetable lo mein; edamame; and steamed buns filled with various vegetables.

Additionally, P.F. Chang’s has many vegetable-based sides like steamed broccoli and stir-fried bok choy that can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to one of the entrées.

Subway

At Subway, vegan diners can enjoy several delicious plant-based menu items. A veggie patty is a great sandwich option, while the avocado and black bean wrap is filled with flavorful vegetables like red onions, green peppers, and spinach.

Subway also offers vegan-friendly sides like salads, applesauce, and baked chips. Subway allows you to customize your sandwiches and salads to meet your dietary needs.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread offers an impressive selection of vegan menu items for those looking for a delicious and satisfying meal. The Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich is made with hearty vegetables like roasted red peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Just be sure to order it without the added feta cheese and on whole-grain bread. Their Greek salad and green salad can also be customized to be vegan-friendly. Additionally, their Ten Vegetable Soup is both vegan-friendly and full of flavor.

Starbucks

Starbucks offers an impressive selection of vegan menu items for those looking for a delicious and satisfying snack. For breakfast, they offer oatmeal with almond or soy milk and their vegan-friendly “Veggie Wrap” filled with vegetables, quinoa, and more, and chickpea nuggets served with a side of vegetables.

They also have several plant-based sandwiches, salads, and vegan-friendly snacks. You can customize their coffee or tea drinks with plant milk to make them vegan. Some of our favorites include their Matcha Latte and Almond Milk Latte.

Taco Bell

At Taco Bell, vegan diners can enjoy a variety of plant-based menu items. The 7-Layer Burrito is filled with beans, guacamole, and potatoes, while the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme comes with delicious black beans.

Taco Bell also offers its own “Vegan Fiesta Taco Salad,” made with lettuce, black beans, and various flavorful vegetables. When ordering these menu items, you may need to ask to have the cheese and sour cream removed, such as in the crunch wrap and the power bowl. Tell Taco Bell to make it “fresco.”

However, it is essential to note that Taco Bell cannot guarantee that if an item uses frying oil, it has not been cross-contaminated with animal products.

Burger King

Burger King has recently added the Impossible Whopper to its menu, a plant-based version of its iconic Whopper made with Impossible Meat and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and vegan mayo. The sandwich can be ordered as a single patty or double patty option.

Burger King also offers an Impossible Sausage breakfast sandwich, which is served with cheese (optional) and a variety of vegan-friendly condiments. Burger King also offers vegan-friendly sides, such as French Fries, Hash Browns, Onion Rings, and Applesauce.

Be aware that Burger King cannot guarantee that the oil the fries, hash browns, and onion rings are fried in have not been cross-contaminated with animal products.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays offer a variety of vegan menu items for those looking to enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal. Their Beyond Meat burger is made with non-GMO plant-based protein and comes topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and a special sauce.

For sides, diners can opt for vegan mac & cheese or black bean chips & guacamole. TGI Fridays also offer a vegan Mediterranean bowl made with quinoa, couscous, roasted red peppers, carrots, and hummus for those looking for a lighter option.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s now offers a variety of vegan menu items for those looking to enjoy their classic American fare without animal products. The Beyond Burger is made with a non-GMO plant-based patty and served with vegan mayo and signature avocado salsa. For something lighter, diners can opt for their delicious vegan quesadilla made with plant-based cheese and veggies. Applebee’s also offers vegan sides, such as their House Salad and Seasoned Fries.

Red Robin

At Red Robin, vegans have a variety of delicious options to choose from. Their Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger dishes are served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and vegan mayo for the perfect plant-based burger experience. For those who don’t want to eat processed meat substitutes, Red Robin also offers a Gardenburger patty. Additionally, diners can enjoy vegan-friendly sides such as grilled asparagus.

With the fast-growing demand for plant-based and vegan alternatives, restaurants are responding. With more and more vegan-friendly menu items, eating out can be enjoyable for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. So what are you waiting for? Explore all the delicious vegan options available at some of your favorite chain restaurants!

