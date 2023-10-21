10 Plantation Houses in Louisiana

When Europeans first established settlements in Louisiana, they recognized the fertile potential of the mighty Mississippi River for agriculture. This recognition led to the development of plantation houses in Louisiana along the river during the 18th and 19th centuries. However, the history of these plantations is a complex mix of positive and negative aspects. Today, these estates stand as remarkable architectural marvels with lush gardens, but they also bear the dark legacy of slavery and the suffering endured by enslaved individuals. These museum houses are an essential learning tool, providing valuable insights into our historic past.

1. Destrehan Plantation

First built in 1787, Destrehan is the oldest documented plantation in Louisiana. It's also the closest to New Orleans. By this point in history, Louisiana was governed by the Spanish. Marie Celeste Robin de Logny and Jean Noel Destrehan, a prominent sugar producer, established the plantation.

It holds an original document signed by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison appointing Jean Noel to the Orleans Territorial Council. The plantation played a role in the aftermath of the 1811 Slave Revolt and served as a Union Army site during the Civil War. Located on the historic River Road, it offers a scenic setting by the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans.

2. Oak Alley Plantation

Originally called Bon Sejour (good stay), Oak Alley Plantation was built for businessman Jacques Telesphore Roman between 1837 and 1839. Its stunning oak-lined entrance has been used in multiple movies, including Interview with the Vampire.

The mansion is built in the Greek Revival style and is surrounded by columns. It contains various exhibits, including the history of enslaved people who lived on the property, the ‘Big House,' blacksmith shop, and information on sugar cane production. The property is located about an hour outside of New Orleans. Several tour operators bring visitors to Oak Alley.

3. Houmas House Plantation

Another 30-minute drive up the Mississippi River from Oak Alley, you'll find Houmas House, located in Darrow. It's often called the “Crown Jewel of Louisiana's River Road.” It features an impressive mansion, beautiful gardens, and several renowned restaurants, cafes, and wine cellars.

Many movies have used Houmas House, including the 2018 Mahershala Ali movie Green Book. While the plantation was established in the 1700s, the mansion you see today was not completed until 1840.

4. Laura Plantation

In 1804, a French naval veteran of the American Revolution, Guillaume Duparc, acquired a sugar farming complex on the Mississippi River in Vacherie, Louisiana. Originally called l'Habitation Duparc, it was eventually renamed Laura Plantation. The property today serves as a heritage site for Louisiana's Creole heritage.

When Laura Plantation opened to the public in 1994, it became the first historical attraction in Louisiana to include stories of enslaved Africans in its tours. Following extensive research in the United States and France, in February 2017, Laura Plantation introduced a permanent exhibit. “From the Big House to the Quarters: Slavery on Laura Plantation” is dedicated to portraying the authentic history of the enslaved community on this Créole farm. The property is located about an hour's drive from New Orleans.

5. Whitney Plantation

The Whitney Plantation is located in Wallace, Louisiana, about an hour's drive from New Orleans. It was established as a museum in 2014 and comprises twelve historic buildings. The Big House was reconstructed in its present form sometime before 1815, featuring seven rooms on each level, a full-length gallery at the front, and an open loggia (a type of verandah) at the rear. It stands out as one of the few historic American houses with decorative wall paintings on its exterior and interior.

Today, Whitney Plantation serves as an educational institution, enlightening the public about the history of slavery and its enduring legacies. Visitors can delve into the stories of the enslaved individuals who toiled in the sugar, rice, and indigo fields on the plantation, as well as learn about the plantation owners who amassed wealth through their labor.

6. San Francisco Plantation House

The San Francisco Plantation House, located in Reserve, St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana, is historically significant. It was constructed between 1853 and 1856 for Edmond Marmillion. Renowned for its distinctive architecture, it's one of the most unique plantation houses in Louisiana and the American South.

Marathon Oil Company acquired the San Francisco Plantation House as part of their purchase of the Garyville Refinery in the 1970s, and it was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974. It operated as a museum and event venue until 2022 when the oil company ceased operation of the house. The destiny of the plantation remains uncertain at this time.

7. Melrose Plantation

Near Natchitoches, Louisiana, Melrose Plantation is a historic gem with an African House, beautiful gardens, and a unique cultural history. The story of this house is complex and stands as a testament to the history of free people of color who lived in Louisiana. In 1742, enslaved woman Marie Thérèse Coincoin was leased to a French merchant named Claude Thomas Pierre Metoyer. They had ten children and were eventually given freedom. One of her children, Louis Metoyer, was deeded land and built Melrose Plantation.

The property contains several historic buildings, including Yucca House and African House, built between 1810 and 1815, and the Big House, built in 1832. Today, the property is owned and operated by The Association of Natchitoches Women for the Preservation of Historic Natchitoches. It deserves to be visited for this fascinating look at the history of people of color in Louisiana.

8. St. Joseph & Felicity Plantations

St. Joseph Plantation is a well-preserved sugar cane plantation in the River Parishes (an hour west of New Orleans), allowing visitors to explore various historic structures alongside the Manor Home. These structures include original enslaved people's cabins, a detached kitchen, a blacksmith's shop, a carpenter's shed, and a schoolhouse. It is one of the most intact sugar cane plantations remaining.

The plantation has an intriguing history, originally given as a wedding gift from Valcour Aimé to his daughter Joséphine Aimé in 1839. Nearby, Felicity Plantation, a sister plantation to St. Joseph, was constructed around 1846 (or 1850) as a wedding gift to Valcour Aimé's daughter, Felicite Emma, and her husband, Septime Fortier. In 1890, Saturnine Waguespack acquired Felicity Plantation, merging it with St. Joseph Plantation to establish the St. Joseph Plantation and Manufacturing Company. Remarkably, the house on Felicity Plantation remains in the Waguespack family.

9. Rosedown Plantation

Rosedown Plantation, encompassing the main house, historic gardens, 13 historic buildings, and 371 acres, is now a state historic site under the management of the Office of State Parks. State Parks personnel and volunteers are dedicated to preserving and caring for the site, offering tours and programs that provide insights into 19th-century plantation life. Originally, Rosedown Plantation spanned about 3,455 acres, with most of the land devoted to cotton cultivation.

Construction of the main house at Rosedown began in 1834 under the guidance of Daniel and Martha Turnbull, and it was completed by May of the following year. The Turnbulls adorned their home with exquisite furnishings, many of which were imported from the North and Europe. Remarkably, a substantial portion of these original furnishings remained with the house even after the Civil War, and today, many of these pieces are still on display at Rosedown Plantation.

10. Nottoway Plantation

Nottoway Plantation, also known as Nottoway Plantation House, is nestled near White Castle, Louisiana. This remarkable plantation mansion, blending Greek Revival and Italianate architectural styles, was meticulously constructed by enslaved individuals and skilled artisans under the supervision of John Hampden Randolph in 1859. With an impressive 53,000 square feet (4,900 m2) of floor space, it stands as the largest surviving antebellum plantation house in the Southern United States.

Since 1985, Nottoway Plantation has been under the ownership of Australian businessman Paul Ramsay. Over the years, Nottoway has evolved into a sought-after resort destination, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience its rich history and grandeur. The house earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Today, Nottoway Plantation is a popular tourist attraction in southern Louisiana, and guided tours are readily available for the general public to explore its storied past.