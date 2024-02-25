These 24 Common Houseplants and Flowers Are Actually Poisonous to Pets

Nature is full of surprises. A mountain’s majestic presence explodes with scorching hot magma; a river’s gentle flow can pull us under at any given moment—and the most enchanting flowers conceal toxic remedies.

We love our pets–sometimes more than our human counterparts–so we do our best to provide them with the best life possible. It’s our job to keep them safe and, sometimes, to keep nature’s cruel intentions at bay.

1. Amaryllis

The Amaryllis is rooted in Greek legend and embodies determination and strength while adding a naturally beautiful touch to most living spaces. And it’s quite a low-maintenance flower, which is great news for all of us lacking a green thumb–you don’t even have to water it, thanks to its naturally waxed bulb.

But the flower’s alluring nature can turn sour quickly for our pets. Amaryllis contains substances like lycorine. They’re poisonous to pets and can lead to vomiting, lethargy, and even tremors. So, if you’re juggling your love of plants and natural decor with pet care, we suggest keeping the Amaryllis out of reach. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

2. Fern Palm

Anything that connects me to the dinosaurs is cool in our book, and the Fern Palm brings the Jurassic Era into our homes. Nowadays, folks consider it a symbol of endurance that spans millennia. Asia particularly reveres it as one of the four holy plants, and you can typically find it gracing their temple gardens.

The Fern Palm is quite dangerous for the dogs and cats in our lives. It houses toxins like Cycasin and B-methylamino-L-alanine. Ingesting even small amounts can lead to severe symptoms such as vomiting (which may include blood), dark stools, and jaundice. In severe cases, your pet might experience liver failure or even death. Just one or two seeds can put the whole awful scenario into motion. Yes–it’s a fun and historical plant, but keep it well beyond your pet’s reach.

3. Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemums, or ‘mums' as we often call them–are those pretty flowers that line your porch every time autumn rolls around. Besides helping us change seasons, they're a natural line of defense against mosquitoes. Finally–we can sit out back and enjoy our decks thanks to the oil from some chrysanthemum species.

The same elements that repel those little bloodsuckers can also cause harm to our canine and feline companions. Combined with other compounds like sesquiterpene and lactones, a curious dog or cat might end up with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling, wobbly movements, or even skin irritation. We all know how curiosity ends for the cat.

4. Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a versatile botanical powerhouse that gives off a refreshing citrus aroma. While typically known for its mosquito-repelling abilities, lemongrass is also cherished in the perfume industry for its lemony smell. Nutritionists might even recommend adding it to your diet for its antioxidant properties. In countries like Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, lemongrass goes by the name “fever grass” and is brewed into a tea believed to fend off fevers and cold symptoms.

However, if you’re a pet parent, keeping lemongrass in your home cautiously is best. The plant's essential oils and cyanogenic glycosides tend to upset our furry friends' stomachs. So, while you might enjoy lemongrass for its many benefits, keeping it out of the tasting range of your pups and kitties is wise.

5. Geranium

Geraniums are a familiar sight on balconies and have found a special place in the hearts of the Swiss, who've embraced the geranium as a symbol of their national identity. The scented geranium is also a culinary artist's dream. We can feast both our human eyes and stomachs on these edible treats. They elevate ordinary dishes into extraordinary experiences with their unique essential oils.

However, it’s a bit of a different tale for our pets. Despite some culinary and aesthetic virtues for humans, geraniums contain essential oils that can upset our pets' stomachs, with cats being particularly sensitive to their effects. Larger exposures might even lead to more severe symptoms like ataxia, muscle weakness, depression, or hypothermia.

6. Daffodil

With their sunny disposition, daffodils have a way of bringing the freshness of spring indoors. But unbeknownst to most, they're best kept in their own company. These deceptively enchanting flowers secrete a sap that's not too friendly to other flowers. You can tame them a bit with a 24-hour soak, but bouquets beware.

Still, boisterous bouquets are just the tip of the iceberg. There's also a cautionary note for all of us pet owners. Daffodils contain lycorine and other alkaloids that can be toxic to dogs, cats, and even horses. Ingesting parts of the flower–especially the bulbs–can lead to symptoms ranging from vomiting and diarrhea to more severe reactions like convulsions and cardiac arrhythmias.

7. Lavender

Purity, devotion, serenity, and calmness. These are just a few feelings deeply ingrained in how lavender touches our lives. We rely on it to fend off sleepless nights, and its romantic nature makes it a sought-after guest in wedding bouquets. Yes–the vision of lavender fills our minds with endless purple fields. But lavender's color palette encompasses white, pink, and even yellow.

But just when we thought lavender could do no wrong, here comes a warning for us pet parents. Compounds like linalool and linalyl acetate, while soothing to us, can upset our furry friends. It can lead to nausea and vomiting in dogs and cats.

8. Chives

Growing chives in your home is a smart move for your wallet and a great way to boost your green thumb confidence. They’re simple to cultivate and offer fresh harvests time and again. From a nutritional standpoint, chives pack a punch well above their weight class. A mere tablespoon brings protein, calcium, and a lineup of vitamins like A, C, and K–all great news for humans.

It's not all good news for those of us with pets running amuck in our homes. Chives contain N-propyl disulfide, a substance that's no friend to dogs or cats. If they ingest chives, you may start to see symptoms develop like vomiting, hemolytic anemia, and blood in their urine. Overall weakness and an increased heart rate are among other noticeable symptoms. So, while we savor the many benefits of chives in our kitchen, keeping them out of paw's reach is crucial.

9. Iron Cross Begonia

The Iron Cross Begonia brings a touch of the exotic to your indoor garden. Its distinctive “iron cross” foliage thrives in the shade rather than direct sunlight. It’s why it makes such a great houseplant. But beyond ornamental appeal, the Iron Cross Begonia’s therapeutic capabilities might surprise you. For us humans, its natural enzymes can aid the digestive process, and its anti-inflammatory properties relieve pain or swelling.

However, its therapeutic nature doesn’t extend to dogs or cats. All begonia species, including the Iron Cross, contain soluble calcium oxalates. This is toxic for our pets. Symptoms like vomiting and excessive salivation are particularly pronounced if your dog or cat feasts on the plant’s roots.

10. Iris

The Greek goddess Iris traversed the heavens and earth, leaving a trail of colorful flowers in her wake. Thus, the iris we know and love today blooms in spectacular colors. Beyond its visual appeal, the iris offers a fragrant contribution to the world of scents. Orris Root, derived from the iris, is a cherished ingredient in perfumery. You’ll find its delicate aroma anywhere from perfumes and potpourri to gin. Yes, you read that correctly–the unique iris scent adds a subtle layer of complexity to certain gin brands.

The toxic nature of the iris knocks this beautifully smelling flower down a few pegs for us pet owners. Containing pentacyclic terpenoids, irises can pose a risk to dogs and cats. The highest concentration of these toxic compounds is found in the rhizomes. If ingested, it can lead to symptoms like salivation, vomiting, drooling, lethargy, and diarrhea.

11. Peony

The peony bears a name birthed from ancient lore. Legend says that Paeon used the peony to heal a wound on Zeus. That story alone graced the flower with a legacy of healing and protection. In a more modern sense, peonies carry some hefty health benefits. Studies show signs of immune support and anti-inflammatory properties, supporting their historical use in Chinese medicine. But let’s not forget the romantic angle. These beauties signify love; perhaps only the red rose carries more weight.

However, the beauty and symbolism of peonies come with a caveat for all of us pet parents. The presence of phenol in peonies can cause adverse reactions in dogs and cats, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and depression.

12. Carnation

Carnations, known as the “Flowers of the Gods,” hold a celestial place in the floral world. This heavenly association isn't just in the name; carnations carry deep symbolism, particularly in Christian traditions, where they are believed to have first grown from the Virgin Mary's tears. Beyond their mythological significance, varying carnation colors convey unique messages: white for purity, red for deep love, and pink for gratitude–to name a few.

We must note that carnations are not entirely benign regarding our pets despite their divine beauty and rich symbolism. If ingested, carnations can cause mild gastrointestinal upset and dermatitis. Let’s admire their beauty while keeping a mindful distance for the safety of dogs and cats.

13. Florida Beauty

The Florida Beauty can infuse any space with a hint of tropical appeal. Its leaves feature spots that evolve from bright yellow to a serene creamy white as the plant ages. Belonging to the easy-going Dracaena family, the Florida Beauty is a godsend for less-than-capable gardeners seeking an easy houseplant to spruce things up. There’s nothing better than a low-fuss green companion to make your living space more lively.

As pet owners, it’s important to know that the Florida Beauty's has a less inviting side. Saponins compounds that, while contributing to the plant's resilience, pose risks to dogs and cats if ingested. Symptoms like vomiting (possibly with blood), depression, lack of appetite, excessive drooling, and dilated pupils (in cats) are indicators of its toxic nature.

14. Dumbcane

Also running under the aliases tropic snow and exotica perfection, dumbcane is an exquisite evergreen climber from the Araceae family. Its name actually originates from the bizarre result of chewing on its stem–temporary speechlessness. This peculiar effect is due to raphides, needle-like calcium oxalate crystals found within the plant's cells. When the plant's tissue is broken, these crystals can cause intense irritation to mucous membranes, leading to swelling and inflammation of the tongue and throat.

Keeping right along with its unconventional nature, we pet owners should also tread carefully. Dumbcane’s insoluble calcium oxalates and a proteolytic enzyme make it a toxic encounter for dogs and cats. Symptoms such as oral irritation, an intense burning sensation in the mouth, excessive drooling, vomiting, and difficulty swallowing can occur if ingested. Maybe we all want to reconsider keeping this plant around the house.

15. Chamomile

Many of us love chamomile for its medicinal properties and ability to soothe us in tranquility whenever life gets a little out of hand. Chamomile tea is the go-to remedy, but there are various ways to infuse its calming vibe into our daily routine. You might also be surprised to learn that chamomile has a unique place in beer brewing. Brewers are constantly innovating, and one such creation is chamomile-infused wheat beers.

Yet despite its gentle reputation, chamomile presents a different story regarding our four-legged friends. Dogs and cats don’t share our affection for this herb due to volatile oils like bisabolol and chamazulene. Ingesting it can lead to symptoms ranging from mild contact dermatitis and gastrointestinal discomfort to more severe allergic reactions. They might even experience bleeding tendencies with long-term exposure.

16. Jade

The jade plant symbolizes prosperity and longevity, exuding an aura of ancient wisdom as it graces our homes and offices. Beyond its aesthetic and symbolic virtues, jade has many benefits, including its ability to purify indoor air. It's also relatively low-maintenance and requires minimal care to yield maximum impact. Its medicinal properties have been know to help treat wounds and aid digestion.

We should exercise caution regarding the health of our pets when landing on a location for this mystical plant. Its leaves and stems can harm our cats and dogs. Ingestion leads to symptoms like vomiting and lethargy, necessitating a safe placement away from curious paws.

17. Daisy

The daisy derives its name from “Daes eage” or “day's eye” in Old English and marvelously encapsulates the essence of dawn by opening its petals each morning. But beyond their visual charm in gardens and arrangements, daisies offer unexpected versatility–from being an edible garnish rich in vitamin C to boasting medicinal properties that address a range of ailments.

Their allure is slightly marred by their toxicity to pets, attributed to compounds like sesquiterpene and lactones. These can lead to symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea in dogs and cats.

18. Christmas Rose

The Christmas Rose–a misnomer for the enchanting Helleborus Niger–is a perennial marvel that flourishes in partial shade. Wrapped in myth, the Christmas Rose's tale is quite heartwarming. Madelon was a young shepherdess who witnessed the Magi bearing gifts for the newborn Jesus. She had nothing to offer, but an angel intervened and provided her with a precious gift to present—the Christmas Rose.

Despite its ethereal beauty and mythological tales, the Christmas Rose is toxic to dogs and cats. Compounds like cardiac glycosides and saponins can induce symptoms ranging from drooling and abdominal pain to severe depression.

19. Fire Lily

The fire lily, or gloriosa lily, truly lives up to its name with petals that mimic the mesmerizing dance of flames. Revered across various cultures, the fire lily symbolizes pride and glory. Its spirited colors and elegant posture embody strength and resilience. It’s also surprisingly low-maintenance, flourishing in well-drained soils and requiring only modest watering once comfortably settled.

The fire lily's beauty poses a potential danger to our pets. Containing compounds like lycorine poses a toxic threat to dogs and cats. Symptoms range from vomiting and salivation to more severe reactions like convulsions and tremors. This is especially true after ingesting significant amounts of the plant or, more specifically, its bulbs. Therefore, while the Fire Lily might symbolize pride and resilience, it's essential to cultivate it with care. Keep it at a safe distance from your curious four-legged family members.

20. Parsley

Parsley is often seen as just a garnish, but it has an extensive history tracing back to its Mediterranean roots. Its name comes from the Greek for “rock celery,” reflecting its rugged natural habitat. Parsley is a bit of a culinary chameleon, enhancing dishes and offering natural breath-freshening properties. We wouldn’t recommend brushing your teeth with it, though.

However, despite its culinary and historical accolades, parsley has a less-than-favorable impact on our pets. It contains furanocoumarins, making it toxic to dogs and cats. While considerable amounts are required to induce effects like photosensitization, it's a reminder that this ubiquitous herb has layers of complexity extending beyond the kitchen.

21. Azalea

Azaleas carry a wealth of symbolism, from womanhood and temperance to fragility and passion. Each color tells its own story: white for healing, yellow for friendship, and red for romance. It’s a flower celebrated across cultures and holds a particularly special place in Japan as an emblem of womanhood. They epitomize elegance and wealth in China, often gracing traditional ink paintings with their beauty.

The beauty of azaleas masks their toxicity to pets, including dogs and cats. They contain grayanotoxin, which can cause symptoms ranging from vomiting and diarrhea to weakness and even cardiac failure.

22. Mistletoe

Mistletoe is scientifically known as “Phoradendron,” which intriguingly translates to “tree thief.” Perhaps this is because mistletoe opts to siphon nutrients from its host trees through penetrating roots despite its ability to photosynthesize. But the term “mistletoe” itself has a rather humble origin. It comes from the Anglo-Saxon words “Mistal” (dung) and “tan” (twig). The whole name is inspired by how bird droppings containing mistletoe seeds facilitate its spread. In its most literal form, it means “dung-on-a-twig.”

Mistletoe berries pose a significant toxic risk to us and our pets, but they play a pivotal role in the ecosystem. It’s a crucial food source for various birds and wildlife. Still, while we understand the dangers, our pets likely do not. If your dog or cat ingests mistletoe, it can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, potentially low blood pressure, breathing difficulties, and a decreased heart rate. So let’s keep it up high, steal some kisses, and leave it at that.

23. Poinsettia

We often associate Poinsettias with the holiday season; their red hues have also earned them nicknames like the lobster flower and the flame-flower. The flower earned its name from Joel Roberts Poinsett—an American physician, diplomat, and botanist born in the 18th century. Poinsettias are quite the spectacle in their natural habitat, capable of reaching up to 12 feet in height.

Despite their widespread popularity, it's crucial to note that poinsettias have an irritant sap that can be toxic to pets such as dogs and cats. While their toxicity is often exaggerated, the sap can still irritate the mouth and stomach and sometimes lead to vomiting.

24. Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus leaves are highly sought after for their refreshing scent and therapeutic essential oils. The enchanting aroma of eucalyptus enhances the ambiance of homes worldwide and brings aesthetic appeal to boot. Fresh eucalyptus branches can maintain their freshness and scent for up to three weeks when you keep them in water. Dried eucalyptus preserves its form and fragrance for a more lasting decoration.

Stay mindful of eucalyptus' toxicity to pets, including dogs and cats. The essential oils, particularly eucalyptol, can cause adverse reactions such as salivation, vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy. So, while eucalyptus brings a touch of nature and freshness indoors, placing it safely away from pets is crucial for their well-being.