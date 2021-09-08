10 Highest Paying Plasma Donation Centers (Earn $500 per Month)

Plasma donation is something that many people are becoming curious about. Since plasma donation is slightly different from blood donation, some unknowns are associated with this process.

If you have been curious about donating your plasma and how to get the most money for it, we have some answers for you. Finding the highest-paying plasma donation centers can take a bit of time, but these nine options should give you an excellent base to choose from.

What Is Plasma?

Plasma is a part of human blood that can’t be made synthetically. The plasma is used in certain treatments and therapies, and medical centers are almost always in need of more plasma. Since plasma is not quite the same as blood, donating and the way you donate will be a bit different from a blood donation.

What Makes You Eligible To Donate Plasma?

Healthy adults should be able to donate plasma. Most centers will have restrictions on weight and age. Generally, you need to be a healthy individual over the age of 18. You must weigh at least 110 pounds and pass a screening process to determine your eligibility. You will also have to have to make sure that it has been at least 48 hours since your last plasma donation.

Most plasma donation centers will require the following items:

A valid photo ID

Your social security number

Proof of residency in a certain area

What Disqualifies You From Donating Plasma?

There is a screening process involved when you head to the plasma donation center. If you don’t pass the screening, you won’t be able to donate. Essentially if you are going to be compensated for your time, the company needs to make sure that they are able to use your plasma.

There are a few things that are going to prevent you from donating your plasma. For the most part, you will need to be generally healthy and not suffer from any chronic illnesses. For instance, hepatitis and HIV are going to disqualify you from donating plasma automatically.

Other illnesses such as tuberculosis will need to be treated before you can donate your plasma. People usually have to be above a certain weight in order to donate as well. Each center will have its own questionnaire that you must fill out to say whether or not you are eligible to make a donation.

How Long Does It Take To Donate Plasma?

Donating plasma is going to take a bit longer than donating blood. The main reason behind this is that plasma is quite a bit more involved than blood donation. With plasma donation, your blood gets pulled out, the plasma is taken, and the blood’s leftover components are put back into your system.

This process takes at least ninety minutes, and sometimes it could take a bit longer. When you go to the plasma center, you will need to fill out paperwork and check your eligibility. You can expect that this is going to take at least a ½ hour or so.

How Often Can I Donate Plasma

You can donate plasma no more than two times per week, and you must make sure that you have at least 48 hours between your donations. The reason that there are restrictions on plasma donation is that people are using plasma to make money.

Although this is entirely legal to do, people could get seriously hurt if it is taken advantage of. The plasma donation center that you go to will ask you about the last time you donated plasma to make sure that you are eligible to donate today.

How Much Money Do You Get for Your First Plasma Donation?

The plasma donation centers near me pay anywhere from $20 to $60. The first time that you donate plasma, your wait time is likely going to be a bit longer. You will have to go through the screening process, and this takes more of your time. Therefore you will make extra money.

Essentially when you make a plasma donation, it is just a donation. You are not technically getting paid to donate the plasma. You will, however, get compensated for the time it took to donate your plasma and the transportation to the plasma center. These are the things you are being paid for.

Therefore if your first visit takes a bit longer, you are going to make some extra money when you sign up for the plasma donation.

Donation Benefits

When you donate plasma, you are giving someone else the chance to live a better, healthier life. When your blood is drawn, the plasma (the liquid) is separated from the other components of your blood (red blood cells and platelets).

Plasma has unique proteins that help clotting and aid in immune function. Those with severe burns, for example, need plasma to replace the proteins their bodies cannot produce themselves. People with hemophilia also need plasma regularly to prevent internal bleeding.

Many people rely on this life-saving treatment every single day. Donating plasma is good for you, too. One of the biggest benefits of donating plasma is the financial reward.

Highest Paying Plasma Donation Centers

Now that you have a bit more information about the plasma donation centers and all that is entailed let’s look at some of the highest paying centers near you. Many of these are located all over the United States, and you should be able to find one in your area.

1. Biolife Plasma

BioLife Plasma is one of the top spots to donate plasma if you are looking to make money. This company works on creating cures for serious illnesses that people are facing. The BioLife Plasma centers are located across the entire country.

One of the reasons we like BioLife for those that are looking to make money is that they give you a BioLife Debit Card. This car will be refilled to compensate you for your expenses each time you donate.

The method of accessing your money after a donation is quite simple. The overall business model also helps you get in and out of your appointments quickly. Whether you are new to plasma donation or you are an expert, the BioLife staff will help to get you set up. The staff will make you feel comfortable with the process.

2. Csl Plasma Inc.

CSL Plasma is a big name when it comes to plasma donations. One of the things that CSL Plasma is known for is having a large supply of plasma. To keep that supply up, they will need to ensure that they have enough donors. This helps to make sure that they have a welcoming and fair plasma donation process.

You can earn up to $400 per month with CSL Plasma, and they have a debit card where all of your earnings will go. Overall you should not have a hard time finding a location in your area that allows you to make some extra money.

3. Kedplasma

Although Kedplasma is not the largest plasma donation center, they still offer some great options. If there happens to be one near you, it is worth looking into. There are about twenty total plasma donation centers that Kedplasma offers throughout the United States.

Each of the Kedplasma locations is similar as far as a monetary donation is concerned; however, you won’t get info on how much that will be until you get to the facility that day. Each facility has slightly different rates. It could be based on need or volume at each individual location, but there is no published information about a set rate you may make for the Kedplasma centers.

Based on the rates of other similar centers, you can estimate that you would make about $400 a month. This would mean that you would be donating every two weeks. Pay attention to the latest specials on the Kedplasma website. They offer occasional incentives for those with certain blood types.

4. Bpl Plasma

BPL Plasma is not quite as high-paying as some other options on the market. However, sometimes if you have a location close to your home, you need to take advantage of the rate that they are offering. Overall it will save you some time and some hassle as well if you are located close to your house.

Most people are getting paid around $300 per month for the BPL plasma donations. One of the unique benefits of the BPL plasma centers is that you can earn referral benefits. If you start recommending friends and family to donate plasma, you earn extra money. The great thing about this is that your friends and family will make money as well. In other words, this isn't a scam you involve your friends in.

BPL Plasma centers frequently offer incentives and raffles for those that are continually donating plasma. If you like the chance to earn a bit extra, this is a great company to consider.

5. Octapharma Plasma

One thing that we have not talked about all that much yet is how the rate of what you are paid is determined. There is a set rate for many plasma centers, and regardless of the time spent or your own personal statistics, you will get the same amount of money. However, other locations pay based on the total amount that you give.

People that are larger, can donate more plasma than smaller people. Some locations will pay out on how much plasma they are able to collect. It can be a great strategy for people that are a bit bigger to find a center that pays per the amount that you give.

One thing to note about the Octapharma Plasma locations is that they will give more money for frequent or repeat donations. If you are someone that is looking to make some great money from donating plasma, the Octapharma is an excellent location to consider.

Some people said they could make between $50 and $60 per session because of the incentives.

6. Immunotek

Immunotek has close to 30 locations around the United States. Although the Immunotek reviews and prices are about the same as most other locations, they are pretty quiet about how much you can make.

Most of the Immunotek locations require you to head in and go through the evaluation process before you can get your estimate for the amount you can make per donation.

It’s important to remember that although this extra income is great, you are still going to be making a valuable donation that will help someone live quite a bit longer.

7. Grifols

Grifols has locations all across the country, and they offer incentive programs to those that donate quite a bit of plasma. The Grifols programs are solid, but they are not the highest paying of all the organizations out there.

The new Grifols buddy program can help you refer friends and family and make some extra money. Again, you will have to determine if you are into the plasma donation to make money or if you are looking to simply donate to help people.

Your goal in the entire thing will help you to choose a center that matches your needs.

8. B Positive Plasma

B Positive Plasma offers some of the best rates among any of the plasma centers. However, when you read the fine print, you will see that these rates include the extra bonuses of inviting family and friends to donate to the facility. Of course, there is nothing wrong with this; it is just good to have an understanding of how money is made with B Positive Plasma.

The locations for this particular donation facility are a bit more limited than the others. However, if you live in New Jersey or Massachusetts, you will be in luck.

9. Adma Biocenter

ADMA Biocenter is a plasma donation center with several locations throughout Georgia, Tennesee, and South Carolina. ADMA is one of the higher-paying plasma donation centers. The company offers $70 for the first 5 visits and up to $650 in your first month. Donors can receive extra compensation through its Plasma Bonus program that gives qualifying donors a $50 bonus for every friend they refer.

10. Biological Specialty Company

Biological Specialty Company (BSC) is a plasma donation center with six locations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and California. The company offers $25 for each friend you refer that completes a donation. BSC also gives donors the chance to win a $50 bonus each month.

What Should I Eat Before Donating Plasma?

One of the things that you will want to make sure of is that your plasma will actually be accepted when you get to the plasma donation center. There are a few ways that you can ensure that this will happen. For starters, you must make sure that you eat a good diet before you donate plasma.

You will want to drink approximately 6 to 8 cups of water the day before your donation. It is a good idea to get this much water on a daily basis but extremely important the day before a donation.

It is also a good idea to eat a protein-rich diet three hours before you donate. If your diet also has iron in it, you will have a better chance of your plasma being acceptable for donation.

When you eat fatty foods or sweets, it can affect the plasma and sometimes make it unacceptable for use.

Can I Sleep After Donating Plasma?

There is no reason for you to avoid sleeping after a plasma donation. For most people that are used to the plasma donation process, there will be very limited side effects.

One of the main side effects is dehydration which can also leave you feeling tired. If you feel you need to sleep after your donation, make sure to drink some water before you take your nap. This way, when you wake up, you will not feel overly dehydrated.

Is Donating Plasma Bad for You?

Giving plasma should be done because it is something you feel will help another person. Although it is nice to be compensated for your time, plasma donation should not be used as a full income source. The reason behind this is that it will take a toll on your body.

Plasma centers are allowed to take your plasma about two times per week. However, most recommendations say that the most you should be giving plasma are around once per month. Of course, if your doctor agrees that this is a perfectly safe practice for participating in, you can continue to go.

It is always a good idea to choose a facility that is reputable and busy. Seeing lots of people coming in and out and donating their plasma should help give you some confidence in that facility. Don’t be afraid to visit a location or two to check them out before giving your first donation.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you have helped to see how giving plasma can help you earn some extra money. Truthfully, if you are a fan of this plasma donation process and you have done well with it, you may as well choose a facility that pays the highest rates.

Since you are giving your time and your plasma, it makes sense to get the most that you can for your donation. If you find out that one of the plasma donation centers that pay near you is not all that high-paying, feel good about the fact that you are still donating your much-needed plasma.