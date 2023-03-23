Dispelling Plastic Surgery Myths With Dr. Nilay Shah

Although growing in popularity every day, cosmetic surgery is still condemned in certain circles, who see it through the lens of myths and fearmongering. The best way to dispel these myths and fears is to seek out accurate information by talking to a qualified plastic surgeon. So we sat down for an exclusive interview with Dr. Nilay Shah.

Born in India and now a resident of New York City, Dr. Shah has designed a successful practice in Manhattan, treating a wealth of patients. In our discussion, we talked about how he got started, his challenges and successes, and busted a few popular myths while we were at it.

Why did you choose to become a doctor, and specifically, why a plastic surgeon?

“When I grew up in India, I used to pass by medical school on the way to class. I always saw physicians with white coats roaming around on campus; that was my initial inspiration. So, I started helping my cousin's uncle, who was a family physician.

“I enjoyed helping him prepare medications, suturing cuts, and changing dressings. I was then thoroughly inspired to go to medical school. During my anatomy study, I enjoyed the dissection process and decided to become a surgeon.

“During my training, I rotated toward plastic surgery and was motivated by how varied it was. One day, it can be breast cancer reconstruction, and another day it can be trauma defect reconstruction, and then it can be aesthetic, including breasts, body, and face.

“I thought, ‘I will never get tired of this;' it would always be intellectually stimulating.”

When was Shah Plastic Surgery founded, and what is the most exciting part of running your practice?

“Founded in July 2018, Shah Plastic Surgery kicked off after completing an aesthetic surgery fellowship, heavy on facial aesthetic procedures, and a plastic surgery residency.

The most exciting part of running the practice is caring for different patients and helping them achieve their aesthetic goals and regain confidence.”

What does Shah Plastic Surgery offer in terms of procedures?

Surgical: Rhinoplasty – open or closed/scarless, Deep plane Facelift/Neck lift, Blepharoplasty, Breast Augmentation/Breast Lift, Abdominoplasty, Liposuction with Fat Transfer, Breast Reduction.

Non-Surgical: Neuromodulators like Botox, Disport, Xeomin, and Juveau. Hyaluronic acid fillers like Juvederm and Restylane. Collagen Stimulators like Sculptra and Radiesse. Secret RF Micro-Needling, Cutera Excel V plus Lasergenesis.

What is your day-to-day routine like as a plastic surgeon?

“A clinic day involves new consultations and follow-up patients from recent and previous surgeries. It also includes minor procedures like chin liposuction, blepharoplasty under local anesthetic, neuromodulators, fillers, and micro-needling/laser procedures.

“A surgery day requires an early start with 2-3 plastic/aesthetic surgery procedures and potential clinic patients between surgeries.”

What is your favorite part of the job?

“The most exciting part of the job is meeting all sorts of patients and staff daily. I am enthusiastic about helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals and boosting their confidence. The experience is rewarding. Another part of the job that I love is performing surgeries and procedures.”

What challenges do you face, and how do you overcome them?

Every surgical procedure carries potential complications. It is always desirable that no surgeries should have issues.

“Unfortunately, however, that is not always the case. When complications happen, patients and their families are understandably disappointed. Seeing them like this can be the worst part of our work.

“We must prepare patients so they can exercise informed consent, which involves discussing every aspect of the process. It also includes the family understanding this too.”

What is the most frustrating or pervasive misconception of plastic surgery?

“The biggest misconception about this discipline is that they will give you a fake or ‘plastic look.'

“If completed by a well-trained and board-certified surgeon, patients can expect natural-looking and long-lasting results. Additionally, this practice is not only aesthetic surgery. It also involves many reconstructions, including breast cancer surgery, trauma soft tissue defect surgery, craniofacial cleft lip procedures, palate surgeries, and even hand surgery.

“Patients need to realize that they should not go under the knife for other people, they should only do it for themselves. If your confidence is affected and plastic surgery can help, go for it. Do not try to look like an actor or celebrity.

“A refreshing, better version of yourself should be the goal of any procedure.”

Regarding patient care, what are the most rewarding cases?

“The most rewarding cases are Rhinoplasty, Deep plane facelift, breast augmentation/lift, breast reductions, abdominoplasty, liposuction, and fat transfer.”

What has been your career highlight to date?

My top highlights to date include the following:

I am among the 1% of International Medical graduates able to secure a highly coveted surgery residency in the IV league, University of Pennsylvania, the Ohio State University, and Mayo Clinic Arizona.

I completed my plastic surgery training at UT Southwestern/Parkland Hospital, Dallas, TX, which ranked No. 1 for plastic surgery training for many years while I studied there.

I completed training under some of the best mentors, including Rod Rohrich, MD (Medical Doctor); Fritz Barton, MD; Jeffrey Kenkel, MD; and Donald Wood-Smith, MD 4, and a celebrity plastic surgeon in NYC.

What does the future look like for you and your practice?

“Plastic surgery is a brilliant specialty that will continue to have a bright future. Plastic surgeons are some of the best innovators in medicine. The number of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures is rising each decade.

“Also, due to so much research in the field, patients are better informed and prepared to decide on suitable surgeries.

“Patients should be extremely cautious when finding a surgeon and only go to a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon for their treatments, as many non-plastic surgeons attempt to intrude on the field.

“I am excited about the future of Shah Plastic Surgery as we strive to educate and inform each of our patients about different surgery options and help them achieve their goal of long-lasting and natural-looking results, which will boost their confidence.”

The art of plastic surgery has room to grow and is an ever-expanding field. Although there are many misconceptions, surgeons like Shah do fine work educating and treating their patients.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.