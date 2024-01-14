22 Players To Watch at the 2024 Australian Open

The 2024 Australian Open kickstarts the ATP and WTA tennis seasons every new year, and fans excitedly tune in to see their favorite players attempt to claim the first Grand Slam of the Year. Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament with a last-minute injury, but there are plenty of other legends and upcoming talents to look into. The players to watch will ring in the New Year with excellent tennis.

1. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka used to enjoy a top ranking in women’s tennis and was believed to be the successor to Serena Williams as the best player in the world. After winning four Grand Slams at the end of the 2010s, Osaka struggled with mental health problems and went on maternity leave. Now a freshly minted mother, Osaka will attempt to become the first mom to win a major since Kim Clijsters.

2. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff surprised everyone by winning the US Open in September 2023 at only 19 years old. Gauff will try to win back-to-back Grand Slams at the Australian Open this year, but her path to the final will be more difficult than ever before.

Gauff inspires millions of women around the globe.

3. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz blossomed during the 2023 ATP season. Alcaraz plays tennis with a brilliant smile on his face and a big game to back up his aesthetic. The Spanish star will look to add an Australian Open to his resume after winning Wimbledon in 2023 and the US Open in 2022.

4. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic continues to defy time and the record books. Djokovic heads to Australia with 24 Grand Slams. Winning his favorite tournament for the 11th time would make him the most prolific major winner in history, surpassing Margaret Court’s record.

Some people may be ready for a changing of the guard, but Novak certainly wants to fend off those haters and competitors.

5. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek often gets written off as nothing more than a clay court specialist. Three of her four Grand Slam wins came at the French Open, but Swiatek can change the perception of her career with a win in the women’s bracket here. Her versatility allows her to compete with whoever is on the other side of the net.

6. Holger Rune

Holger Rune doesn’t get the recognition of someone like Carlos Alcaraz, but this Danish star knocks on the door of Grand Slam success often. Rune lost at the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last season, but a new year allows him to elevate his positioning in the men’s game.

7. Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton’s arrogance and demeanor turn off many fans from home, but the young American needs that kind of swag to bring respect back to the men’s game in the US. Shelton already went to the US Open semifinals in 2023 and loves playing on hard courts. He’ll look to keep his positive momentum pushing and win over more fans back home.

8. Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini used to challenge the best players in the world, but injuries ruined his 2023 season. The Italian stumbled in the rankings and now has to play Stefanos Tsitsipas in his return to tennis. Look for their first-round match to be more similar to a round of 16 or a quarterfinal affair.

9. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka comes into the Australian Open as the defending champion. The Belarusian goes under the radar most of the time, but she maintains a top-five ranking on the WTA tour. Sabalenka’s game doesn’t always attract attention, but it gets the job done just the same.

10. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev succeeds on hard courts better than almost any player in the world. Yet, he hasn’t won a major since the 2021 US Open, and the Australian Open title always eludes him. Is this the year Medvedev can get over the hump? He’ll need to beat a loaded field to do so.

11. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner brings Italian pride to the ATP tour as one of the best players to ever hail from the European nation. Sinner defies age at only 22 years old and has reached at least the quarterfinals at every major event on the calendar.

12. Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki brings a smile to the tennis world with her grace play style, but she’s struggled to find her place again after returning from retirement. She bowed out of the 2023 US Open early, but returning to the place of her past glories in Australia might help her out tremendously.

13. Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber used to feature prominently in the mid-2010s with three Grand Slam wins. Much like Caroline Wozniacki, Kerber will try to bring some mom power to the court after giving birth recently. Kerber doesn’t possess youth compared to Wozniacki, as she will turn 36 this month.

14. Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz carries on the tradition of big-swinging Americans from the 2010s. Fritz stands 6’5’’ and overpowers many of his opponents on the other side of the net. Fans are excited to see what he can muster in Australia to start his 2024 major campaign.

15. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur feels like a prime candidate to win her first major in 2024. Jabeur fights every match, competing with more talented players and inspiring underdogs all over the tennis world. Look out for her in this tournament, as she still ranks in the top ten and can beat anyone on any given day.

16. Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka defies time in a way very few women on the tour do. Azarenka is now pushing her late 30s, but she remains in the top 25. Most people don’t win Grand Slams at the end of their careers, but Azarenka should never be doubted.

17. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula has reached the quarterfinals at every Grand Slam on the WTA, and she’s coming off a title-round appearance in the WTA Finals. Pegula doesn’t seem to have the “it” factor to win a major, but many people still enjoy her game.

18. Andy Murray

Andy Murray always validates his presence at the Grand Slams and carries on the Big Four’s legacy. With Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal nearing the same state, Murray and Novak Djokovic are the final two standing from the superstars of old.

19. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas started his time in tennis as a prodigy who beat Roger Federer. Now, Tsitsipas plateaued in the rankings and can’t seem to live up to his potential. Despite these negative connotations, the Greek player can hit with the best players in the world.

20. Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe might stand as the most popular men’s player in America at the moment. People love his swagger on the court. Tiafoe seems determined to keep improving, and the hard courts in Australia are as good a place as any for him to make another deep run.

21. Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina is yet another mother on the WTA who made a recent comeback. Svitolina had a lot more time to train with the Christmas break, and she’s under 30 years old. If anybody could have a Kim Clijsters-style run to a title as a mother, it could be Svitolina.

22. Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens hasn’t completed the dynastic career Americans hoped for. She won the US Open in 2017 and hasn’t been back to the mountaintop again. She could sneak into the second week in Australia, as hard courts are one of her favorite surfaces to play on.