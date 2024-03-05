PlayStation 3 Games That Desperately Need a PS5 Remaster

The PlayStation 3 continues to hold scads of classic games hostage. Thankfully, some have made the leap to modern systems via remasters, remakes, or just straight ports, but the work must continue. While many still use their PS3s just fine, many cannot.

No matter how well everyone takes care of their PS3s they will fail one day, and with that reality in mind, we would love to see a more concerted effort to give these PS3s games a proper PS5 remaster to ensure gamers can play them in the future.

1. Resistance (1-3)

The Resistance series feels synonymous with the PS3 at this point, with the first game defining the launch line-up for the system and Resistance 3 kicking off its third act in 2011.

Given the Resistance series plays an important role in the PS3’s legacy, The time has come for Sony to invest in a long-term solution for these games: a PS5 remaster. Something along the lines of the God of War 3 PS5 remaster would excel in today’s market, but even a straight-up port, as with Vanquish and Bayonetta, would work fine.

These games only need a bump up to 60 frames per second to shine, which, considering the PS5’s muscle, doesn’t seem like too much to ask.

2. Killzone (2 and 3)

In a similar vein to the Resistance games, Killzone 2 and 3 added considerable strength to the case for getting a PS3. While the original Killzone on the PS2 also has its merits, the sequels really show off Guerrilla’s spectacular abilities as a marquee game developer.

A simple PS5 remaster would suffice, although a revamp of either game’s multiplayer component would also warrant significant praise. These modes never took the world by storm, but the innovative “warzone” matches created dedicated fan bases of their own, and could easily do so again on the PS5.

3. Starhawk

Starhawk brings an interesting mix of tower defense-style game design and snappy third-person shooter action that still holds its own today. With Sony’s first party line-up in desperate need of variety, perhaps a Starhawk remaster could shake things up.

Cobbling together defense towers and other structures to fend off hordes of enemies remains as addictive and charming as ever. The merits of Starhawk’s online mode seem more debatable, sure, but the wonderful campaign could stand right alongside Returnal as a fantastic choice for PS5-owning shooter fans.

4. Puppeteer

One of the most glaring blind spots of the PS5’s first-party line-up remains the platformer genre. This drives platformer fans who might not like (or have already played) Sackboy: A Big Adventure into the arms of other developers and even to other consoles.

In an effort to plug this growing hole in PlayStation’s ship, a remaster of the underappreciated Puppeteer could do a lot of good. The side-scrolling gameplay, quirky theatrical presentation, and amusing head-switching mechanics of Puppeteer make it a timeless game that holds up wonderfully today. A simple resolution and frame-rate bump could breathe new life into it and maybe even justify a sequel down the road.

Puppeteer’s potential will remain untapped until Sony decides to rescue it from obscurity, though.

5. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Infamous for multiple reasons, Metal Gear Solid 4 remains mostly known now for the rigmarole players must go through to play it. While not only needing multiple patches to run it properly and even have access to its trophies, Metal Gear Solid 4 requires would-be fans to first buy a working PS3.

With the rest of the Metal Gear legacy playable on multiple platforms, the omission of this climactic fourth mainline game feels downright sinful. This game not only holds up well as a modern Metal Gear Solid title, but it serves as the true finale for one of gaming’s most iconic characters. It deserves a remaster for that reason alone, but also because it remains trapped in a nearly 20-year-old console’s library, which just does not feel right at all.

6. InFAMOUS (1 and 2)

While the PS4’s InFAMOUS: Second Son provides a great time, most who have played the entire series will admit that the first two games persist as the superior titles in the series. InFAMOUS 2 in particular, and its popular expansion Festival of Blood, really stood out on the PS3 while most open-world games struggled to compete in the sea of Grand Theft Auto competitors.

Given this rich history with core PlayStation gamers and clear path towards retaining a devoted fanbase, the first two InFAMOUS games seem like easy wins for Sony.

7. Dante’s Inferno

While not a first-party PlayStation game, Dante’s Inferno still feels trapped in the past. With no modern PC port, the only ways to play Visceral’s outstanding action game involve either an aging Xbox 360 or PS3.

Dante’s Inferno plays more-or-less like a Devil May Cry or God of War game from the mid-2000s would and brings its own flavor of Christo-fantasy to it. With grim executions and a rather surreal series of stages to fight through, Dante’s Inferno has become one of gaming’s lost gems.

Before it slips away even more, Sony and EA should work out a way to bring it to modern platforms. Perhaps with EA changing course on Visceral's Dead Space series, maybe there's room for this one to make a comeback as well.

8. Heavenly Sword

Before Microsoft scooped up Ninja Theory, the acclaimed developer played quite well with PlayStation. The high-budget exclusive Heavenly Sword gave early PS3 players something to experience while they waited on the deluge of exclusives that would show up later on.

Nariko and her giant sword dealt out acrobatic combos across the game’s campaign with some interesting mechanics here and there. The writing, acting, and general production values hold up well across the board in Heavenly Sword. While not everything the game tried worked out (i.e. motion-controlled projectiles) it still clearly earns a firm spot in PlayStation’s legacy. Shrouding Heavenly Sword behind the walls of antiquity just does not feel right.

9. 3D Dot Game Heroes

3D Dot Game Heroes never quite blew up, but it did manage to blow the minds of those who played it. The shallow depth-of-field look gave everything an endearing miniature look, while the Zelda-inspired gameplay made it feel like an homage and something unique all at the same time.

Even to this day, the game stands out with such a striking look. To preserve this game with a remaster and ensure new players can experience it, the PS5’s library would gain some much-needed diversity and appease the legions of players who have been clamoring for a way to revisit this one for years.

10. Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus

While the newer Ratchet and Clank games remain outstanding experiences, there are several wonderful titles languishing on Sony’s PS3. Of them, perhaps Into the Nexus gets the most right about what it means to have a great Ratchet and Clank game.

In turn, this one deserves the remaster treatment the most. Clank’s puzzles and Ratchet’s combat had not been so smooth or as varied as they are in this game, and with how expensive it would wind up to make yet another game in the series, bringing this one over seems like a more frugal way to continue the franchise.

11. Motorstorm

The PS3 lives on as one of the best places to play arcade-style racing games that push the genre in all sorts of wacky and exciting directions. PlayStation’s own Motorstorm series remains among the best of the sub-genre of racing games with plenty of variety and challenge but not so much as to disrupt the fun factor.

Between the seminal Motorstorm, Motorstorm Pacific Rift, and Motorstorm Apocalypse, off-road racing fans had their hands full on the PS3 and could just as well have them full again with a remastered collection. Each game features the same chaotic racing on large tracks with multiple paths. Yet, they all find a way to stand out at the same time with their own shade of it.

While a collection of all three seems ideal, any one of them could justify their own modern re-release.

12. Folklore

Most former and current PS3 owners know about Folklore. As an underappreciated gem that failed to gain traction in its time, yet has consistently gained steam as a cult classic ever since, Folklore feels irreplaceable.

With a much more mature take on a Pokémon–style setting and classic JRPG progression systems, Folklore seems like a slam-dunk in today's climate. With the success of Palworld, which brings a major challenge straight to Pokemon by accomplishing things that series never could, the case for Folklore to throw its hat into the ring makes plenty of sense.

The strange village of Doolin holds up well as a unique setting, while the “folks” inhabiting the Netherworld come off as a wonderful and strange alternative to the creatures populating other, more mainstream Pokémon-type games. With Sony still owning the rights to this one, the opening for a remaster could not look clearer. Folklore must make a return.

13. Little Big Planet (1 and 2)

While Little Big Planet 3 and Sackboy: A Big Adventure remain safely nestled in the modern PlayStation library, the original two games in the series have yet to make it over in an official capacity. This feels like quite a head-scratcher, considering that these first two titles seem like the best in the series to most fans. Heck, even Media Molecule’s least-popular game ever, Tearaway, made it over from the ill-fated Vita to the PS4.

Why not the two games that put the developer on the map to begin with? Asobo's Astro Bot games should not be forced to keep the genre going all on their own. Yet, outside of owning a PS3, no way to play the original two Little Big Planet games exists. Media Molecule’s latest Dreams experience has not panned out, and with some of their key leadership having since left, they could certainly stand to put some point on the board right about now.

An easy way to do that? Remaster Little Big Planet 1 and 2.

14. Afro Samurai

Namco’s PS3 offerings contain lots of different sorts of games, and Afro Samurai still seems like one of the best of the bunch. With an internal team at Namco behind the wheel, the anime-inspired Afro Samurai arrived to above-average reviews and pleased fans of the show.

While it did not set the world on fire, it still brought a fun, cartoony flair to the hack-and-slash genre. At the time, many action games went for a more realistic look, so Afro Samurai felt different. Now, with more grounded and realistic games popping up around every corner, a game like Afro Samurai could really stand out just like it did in 2009.

15. Noby Noby Boy

After Keita Takahashi’s surprise success with Katamari Damacy, he went on to make a handful of other experimental games that push the boundaries and expectations of the medium. One such game, the PS3’s Noby Noby Boy, remains one of his strangest and most charming.

Noby Noby Boy lets players stretch around different worlds and collect points they can use to unlock new worlds to stretch around in some more. While the gameplay feels somewhat aimless at first, the objective to just have fun interacting with various objects and animals becomes clear.

With its rather strange sandbox-type design and vivid colors the developer’s games have often used, this one must live on. To think of a time when nobody can play this one again sends shivers down the spines of all who have experienced it.