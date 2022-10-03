The Future of Playstation’s Horizon Franchise Includes a Remake and New Multiplayer Game

Multiple sources are reporting that Horizon Zero Dawn is currently being remastered for the PlayStation 5. Sony apparently isn't done quite yet with their remakes and remasters to the PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us, one of the best PS3 games ever made, released its PS5 version last month. While many scoffed at the game receiving yet another port (the first remaster released on PlayStation 4 in 2014), the PS5 version was more than just a fresh coat of paint.

The remaster included new features and accessibility options, helping to open the game to new audiences who previously couldn't experience one of Sony's and Naughty Dog's marquee titles. Now comes the news that one of the best PlayStation 4 titles is next on the remaster list.

VGC and MP1st report that The PS4's Horizon Zero Dawn is the latest game to be remasted to the PlayStation 4. Like the recent The Last of Us remaster, expect Horizon Zero Dawn to get more than shiny new visuals. The game reportedly receives accessibility options, quality of life improvements, and additional graphics modes.

It is important to note that this appears to be different from the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn that was released in 2020. While Sony plans to strengthen its PC lineup, this PS5 Zero Dawn remaster does not appear to be part of that strategy. This makes sense, given that last month's The Last of Us PS5 release did not see a PC update. Sony seems primarily concerned with bolstering its PlayStation 5 lineup.

The PC release for Horizon Zero Dawn, subtitled “The Complete Edition,” featured the following:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Digital art book

It is unknown if the upcoming PS5 remaster will include the game's Steam version features. The MP1st report also indicates that Guerilla Games is working on a multiplayer Horizon project that would see release on both PlayStation 5 and PC. The news matches VGC's reporting regarding the franchise's rumored “Monster Hunter-esque” multiplayer mode.

Details for the multiplayer mode remain scarce and brief, however. Game Director Simon Larouche, who designed multiplayer map level layouts for Killzone 2, returned to the company in 2018.

He departed in 2009, joining Ubisoft Montreal for eight years and working as an Online Gameplay Director at Eidos-Montréal. His listed project is “Game Director – Secret Game is Secret,” and he has remained that way since re-joining the company. Given Larouche's background in multiplayer gaming, there's a strong chance that the secret game is this multiplayer Horizon entry.

The news of a remaster for the original Horizon game comes alongside the upcoming Netflix Horizon series currently in development. It is being developed by Steve Blackman, best known for his role as the showrunner for The Umbrella Academy and his Emmy-winning work on the second season of Fargo.

This, of course, is not the only television series being worked on based on a Sony property. The HBO series The Last of Us released its debut trailer last week.

Horizon Zero Dawn is the first entry in the Horizon franchise from developer Guerilla Games. Its most recent release, Horizon Forbidden West, was released earlier this year on the PlayStation 5.

We loved our time with the game and said the following in our review:

“Horizon Forbidden West is a success in almost every way, even if it sometimes does too much in its open world. Guerrilla Games takes everything great about Horizon Zero Dawn and improves upon it all while offering an engrossing narrative with memorable characters, exciting battles, and a lot of fun.”

If you missed out on the game and are picking it up to prepare for the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster, we've got some helpful tricks to assist your journey in Horizon Forbidden West.

