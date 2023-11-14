‘Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain’ Review: The Chemistry Soars With a Predictable Screenplay

The comedic trio Please Don't Destroy started as a YouTube sketch comedy group. Finding moderate success, they catapulted into the spotlight once they appeared on Saturday Night Live. Numerous skits with talent from Paul Rudd to Lizzo gave the group a larger fanbase. Now, with their popularity, the boys (John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, and Ben Marshall) make their feature film debut with Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

The film follows Martin, John, and Ben playing fictitious versions of themselves. Becoming frustrated with their life trajectory, they set out on a treasure-hunting adventure. They travel deep into nearby mountains in an attempt to change their lives. What follows is a wild, wacky, and extremely R-rated comedic adventure.

The Trio Makes an Impression

Herlihy, Higgins, and Marshall have great chemistry with each other. No matter the heightened situations, the trio's relationship remains genuine. While the hijinks offer some fun, the moments of simple bantering leave an impact. Long portions of the film feel improvised, which could have proven a disaster in the wrong hands. Since the trio starts the improvisation early, they manage to keep things genuinely fresh and funny.

At the same time, they manage to give the film a serious heart. Listening to them simply poke fun at one another will entertain more than enough for some viewers. One of them simply lights the fuse and the comedy flies. For a 95-minute running time that helps the pacing move with no dead air.

For those looking for a deeper story, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain will disappoint. Once the film flirts with its “substance,” the issues begin to arise. None of the interpersonal drama between the boys ever engages as much as the comedy. This trio remains effective with their comedic sensibilities but has not quite mastered its dramatic strengths. The watchable but cliched drama revels in familiarity. The talented supporting cast makes the film more of a mixed bag.

The Supporting Cast Is Underused

Filled with co-stars Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Megan Stalter, Gaten Matarrazo, and John Goodman as the narrator, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain shows a stacked ensemble. Each of these talented performers manages to get some hilarious moments. Yet those moments do not feel as funny as they should. With a 96-minute running time, these supporting players focus primarily on improvisational comedy. Some show more of a gift for that style of comedy than others.

Two of the film's funniest supporting performances go to Conan O'Brien and Bowen Yang. O'Brien's broad comedy has made him a fan-favorite of late-night television. Here, O'Brien plays a much more restrained character, Ben's father. Regardless, he makes the most of the material, delivering steady laughs.

Yang, on the other hand, serves as the primary antagonist. His broad comedic sensibilities help to give the film some of its biggest laughs. His role as a villainous and overly dramatic cult leader feels like a perfectly written Saturday Night Live character. The difference here is that he gets much more to do than just a skit running just a few minutes.

Other performers, such as Megan Statler, struggle with making a “quirky” character endearing. Her role in the film serves as a love interest to John. They have a great chemistry with one another, particularly when they first meet. Once their relationship evolves, Statler's performance struggles. While brilliant with quirky comedy on the HBO Max show Hacks, that style seems forced here. Her comedic moments, unfortunately, go from “quirky” to entirely grating. This grating mentality comes full circle in the third act.

The third act requires all of these characters to arrive in one central location. To get there, audiences must sit through middling drama and lots of improvisation. Some of these moments generate laughter but take too long to reach a satisfying punchline. One moment in particular takes this messy act to a weird and unexpected level. To avoid spoilers, it involves Herlihy playing a rather over-the-top version of himself. This includes an Italian accent and an exuberant amount of violence. Such a combination helps to deliver one of the year's funniest sequences. One can only wish that the film maintained that momentum.

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain succeeds as a messy and funny time. John, Ben, and Martin's banter with one another creates some consistently hysterical moments. While constantly engaging, those moments do not maintain the pacing they should. When the three leads banter, the jokes fly in rapid-fire succession. When the film stops to explain its plot, the story struggles to remain engaging. This includes a supporting cast that never quite reaches the comedic moments they should. The results create a messy, but very funny and charming movie perfect for streaming on Peacock.

Rating: 6.5/10 SPECS

Now Streaming on Peacock. We’ve got the latest on movies in theaters now.