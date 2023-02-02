Pledge of Allegiance Controversy Tears Through Congress

A meeting of the House Judicial Committee nearly fell apart before it started today. as new committee amendments were proposed by multiple committee members. The topic? The Pledge of Allegiance.

The controversy began when Representative Matt Gaetz offered an amendment to the proceedings that would require the Pledge of Allegiance be recited by all committee members. House Representative David Cicilline immediately responded with a proposed amendment of his own, agreeing with Gaetz's proposal, but with a caveat: “anyone who supported an insurrection against the United States should be barred from leading the pledge,” according to a report by Fox News.

This was a pointed attack at Gaetz's continued support towards Donald Trump, especially concerning the events of January 6, 2021.

Usual proceedings were delayed by more than an hour due to the heated back-and-forth exchanges that followed. No new amendments passed.

Predictably, users across social media have chosen sides and aren't afraid to speak their mind regarding this latest political controversy.

Republicans Are Having a Field Day

In some users' eyes, the pledge of allegiance is a sacred show of loyalty to your country. Todd_Peterson_1 puts Democrats to task for not saying the pledge:

NEW: Democrats refuse to cite the Pledge of Allegiance during House committee hearing, delay proceedings for over an hour.



If you can't say the pledge or uphold your oath of office, what exactly are you doing there? — Todd Peterson (@Todd_Peterson_1) February 1, 2023

It's easy to jump to conclusions during any controversy, and Bubblebathgirl doesn't shy away, stating “Congressional Democrats hate America.”

Jerry Nadler just refused to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the House Judiciary Committee.



Congressional Democrats hate America. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2023

Many users, like BryanDonalds, invoked words of former conservative U.S. Presidents like Ronald Reagan while imploring house Democrats to say the Pledge of Allegiance:

Ronald Reagan once said that if we ever forget that we're one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.



I applaud my Republican colleagues for supporting our nation and the brave men and women who served in our armed forces.



Say the pledge of allegiance. https://t.co/jTUwFy9Pj9 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 1, 2023

Liberals Lash Out Against Gaetz's Amendment

This user calls out “seditionist republicans” and defends the house Democrats who are refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance, noting that the pledge is actually recited every morning on the House floor anyway:

Matt Gaetz proposed an amendment to the committee rules requiring the pledge of allegiance. Nadler replied that they already pledge every day on the House floor



I wish these seditionist republicans were as concerned about their oath of office as they are the pledge of allegiance — Barry B. Stein (@BarryBStein) February 1, 2023

With bad blood between liberals and conservatives constantly reaching a boiling point, this user is clearly happy that Matt Gaetz was “left with a stupid look on his face.”

After pervert Matt Gaetz introduced his ridiculous performative Pledge Of Allegiance amendment, Congressman David Cicilline countered with his own amendment that prohibits anyone who supported insurrection from leading that Pledge. Gaetz was left with a stupid look on his face. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 1, 2023

Many users have pointed out the inconsistencies and hypocrisy of many politicians like Gaetz, citing the same reasons that Congressman Cicilline pointed out today:

Hey @mattgaetz, your phony act of wanting representatives to say the pledge of allegiance means nothing to me since you’ve turned your back on the Constitution on multiple occasions by defending Trump and his constitutional violations. Spare us the BS. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) February 1, 2023

This particular user doesn't care if people say the Pledge of Allegiance constantly – just as long as they do not support an insurrection:

You can say the Pledge of Allegiance before every single breath that you take, but don’t you dare call yourself a “patriot” if you support an insurrection. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 1, 2023

Not Every Twitter User Took a Side

User GeigerNews chooses to take neither side as he reveals that the Pledge of Allegiance has always seemed “downright creepy” to him and openly wonders why it is even necessary in the year 2023:

As a decorated Veteran, I've always found the Pledge of Allegiance to be inappropriate to our national creed and downright creepy.



The country I served doesn't require public loyalty oaths from its citizens. https://t.co/iYyNge9I6K — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) February 1, 2023

