15 True Crime Podcasts That Shocked and Engaged Listeners

Among the many fascinating podcasts available are those that deal with the subject of true crime. Some can be dry and factual, while others bring the drama of those stories to life.

A popular online forum recently discussed the most shocking podcasts within the true crime genre, and this is what they found.

1- In The Dark

This podcast is typical of the type of show that brings the stories to life. As one forum member testifies, every podcast they had listened to before was “a book report on a case, but the investigative journalism involved in this pod was wild.”

2- Teacher’s Pet

This is a chilling tale of the disappearance of Australian wife and mother Lynne Dawson. It was released in 2018 and is an alarming story that is accurately told in the Teachers Pet broadcast. One poster said it was disturbing, but they “could not stop listening.”

3- Shadow of Doubt

This unsettling podcast relating the story of serial child torture and abuse by parents ticks the box marked “shocking.” One forum commenter recommended it, describing it as a “wild ride that will have you riveted from the beginning.”

4- S-Town

New listeners to S-Town may need to persevere. It’s a curious true story of murder and suicide based in Woodstock, Alabama. One listener said via the forum that they gave up initially but gave S-Town another shot, and it became one of their favorites.

5- Phoebe’s Fall

The true story of the death of Phoebe Handsjuk is retold in this podcast. One key to a good broadcast lies in sound investigative journalism, and one respondent states that “this is a deep dive into a single unsolved case, with narratives from people closest to the victims.”

6- Unobscured

This podcast covers many subjects while focusing on telling the true stories behind certain myths. The show touches on true crime, and one poster recommends the “deep dive on the Salem Witch Trials.”

7- Bone Valley

Leo Schofield is the subject of this pod, convicted of his wife’s murder even though another man has confessed. Bone Valley goes deep into this crime, and one individual confirms it left a “lasting impression.”

8- Death in Ice Valley

Cold case murders are often the most intriguing, and Death in Ice Valley goes back to 1970. This podcast covers the story of the Isdal Woman whose unidentified burned body was discovered in Norway. On the forum, one poster claims the pod to be “underrated” and that they “get excited about every update.”

9- Swindled

If grisly tales of murder aren’t your thing, Swindled may provide an answer. One forum member describes this popular show as “an amazing pod about greed and corruption.”

10- Tom Brown’s Body

The true tale of the disappearance of a high school senior in 2016 is faithfully retold by Skip Hollandsworth in this broadcast. One fan of the show describes Hollandsworth as a “great journalist and storyteller.”

11- Cold

This popular podcast looks to uncover the untold stories behind many notorious crimes. The forum was happy to recommend it, although, for one individual, season one “hit the hardest.”

12- Serial

Another investigative journalism podcast, this time hosted by Sarah Koenig, Serial, comes recommended. One respondent claims this is the “grandma of them all,” while another replied that they were “surprised to scroll down so far to find this.”

13- Love and Radio

While this podcast covers a range of subjects, it regularly touches on true crime. The forum highly recommends it, with one commenter claiming that it’s “intriguing, unpredictable, poignant, and it will stay with you for days.”

14- Your Own Backyard

On most threads, at least one suggestion gets mentioned regularly without any explanations. Your Own Backyard ticks that box here, but it’s certainly a shocking delve into the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student, Kristin Smart.

15- Hunting Warhead

This may be the most shocking and unsettling podcast on the list, so please proceed cautiously. The forum engaged with this expose of the dark web, and one commenter warned that “it’ll leave you with no faith in humanity.”

