What To Do in Podgorica Montenegro—The Beautiful Capital City

Podgorica is the capital of Montenegro, but more importantly, it's my hometown! While it may not be the most interesting city to some, Montenegro's capital is far from being the most boring as many claim it to be. The prejudice against Podgorica Montenegro usually comes from people who don't know where to look.

As someone who has lived in Podgorica since the age of five, I find this place very interesting. There may not be as many entertaining options as you would find in places like New York or another metropolis, but when you travel somewhere, I am sure you aren't looking for places you can visit at home.

Podgorica has exciting architecture, representing a mix of several eras. Podgorica was a Turkish city at one time, and a few places still have houses and monuments dating to the 15th century. Before the formation of Montenegro as a country, the lands were Illyrian, so there are the ancient Illyrian ruins as well. In the 20th century, Montenegro was part of Yugoslavia, represented by brutalist, communist architecture. As time went by, Podgorica began to modernize, and now you also have the modern area of the city.

Let's introduce you to some exciting things you can do while visiting Podgorica, the Montenegro capital city.

1. Behold The Beautiful Millenium Bridge

Podgorica is famous for its bridges on rivers Moracha, Ribnica and Cijevna. The most famous bridge is The Millenium Bridge, constructed in 2006 as a symbol for reinstating Montenegro's independence. 2006 was the year Montenegro separated from Serbia. The bridge's name is given as a tribute to the longevity of Montenegro, as it has existed for over a millennia.

2. Feel The Spirit of The Ottoman Empire at Sahat Kula and Stara Varosh

Translated in English, Sahat Kula and Stara Varosh mean “clock tower” and “old neighborhood.” This is the best example of the Turkish architecture in Podgorica. Beautiful monuments that are almost unaltered since medieval times take you right back to the past. There is also a great restaurant near Sahat Kula called “Pod Volat,” where you can eat some of the best Montenegrin delicacies.

3. Travel Back in Time While Visiting Duklja Ruins

The old Illyrian city of Duklja remains on a ridge where the rivers Zeta and Moracha merge. The ruins are magnificent and well preserved.

4. Cruise The Skadar Lake

Skadar Lake is Balkan's biggest lake, and two-thirds of the lake is in Montenegro, while one-third is in Albania. This wonderful national park offers so much for those who visit it. You can visit small villages around the lake like Virpazar, Karuc, and Rijeka Crnojevica. You can rent a boat to cruise the lake and discover places only accessible by boat that are often hidden from sight. The best example of this is a village called Radus. There is a beautiful house you can rent to enjoy the peace and quiet of the lake called “Villa Radus”.

Skadar Lake is famous for birds, as it is their only remaining natural habitat in the Balkans. When it comes to birds, nothing beats the beautiful pelicans!

5. Witness Wonders in The Ostrog Monastery

Not technically in Podgorica as it is in Danilovgrad municipality is the Ostrog Monastery. It is just 20 miles from Podgorica, so I decided to put it on the list. Ostrog Monastery is, along with The Hilandar Monastery in Greece, the holiest place in Europe for Orthodox Christians. The beautiful white monastery is carved into the mountain, and it is a place where numerous unexplainable miracles have happened.

6. Behold The Temple of Christ's Resurrection

The most prominent Orthodox Temple in Montenegro is in Podgorica. The construction began 30 years ago and was finished in 2021. The temple is constructed from blocks of white marble and decorated with beautiful frescas; this gigantic structure is not to be missed.

7. Grab a Drink or Two on Bokeska Street

Bokeska Street is the place for a night out in Montenegro‘s capital. The street is in the city center, filled with bars and cafes from end to end. It is the place where all nightlife is centered and also a place where you can listen to live bands every night of the week, regardless of the season.

8. Chill in Nature in Podgorica's Parks

I am still trying to understand why this isn't discussed with more online, but Podgorica is a park city. There are over 15 parks in a city with just 200,000 people. The parks are huge! I recommend checking out King's Park, Njegosh Park, Balasevic Park, and University Park.

9. Visit Podgorica Museum

It's named after the city, but it contains artifacts from Montenegrin history dating back to Illyrian times. It is the biggest museum in Podgorica, though several other museums in Cetinje also display fantastic stuff.

10. Check Out The Atlas Capital Plaza

One of the newest buildings in Podgorica that started a revolution in architecture is The Atlas Capital Plaza. It is located next to the University of Montenegro and is the most prominent building in Podgorica. It was constructed by investors from the U.A.E., and it hosts the most prestigious companies in the city. It also has a lovely fountain and benches all around it, so it is very suitable for a rest stop on your walking tour.

11. See The Best View of The City From The Tower of Zabjelo

Zabjelo is a suburb in Podgorica. Above Zabjelo stands the Zabjelo Tower—a beautiful communications tower on top of the Dajbabska Gora hill. The tower is reserved for employees, but the area around it has benches, outdoor gym equipment, and picnic tables. It's a beautiful place for relaxing and enjoying the best view of Montenegro's capital.

12. Admire The Dajbabe Monastery

On the other side of the same hill where the tower is located stands the beautiful Dajbabe Monastery. The gardens around the monastery are stunning, but what's even more interesting is that the monastery was built inside a cave shaped like a cross! Amazing, right?

13. Visit The Villages Around Podgorica

Montenegrins are famous for their ancestry. The first thing asked when two Montenegrins meet is, “Which tribe are you from?” The old Montenegro was divided into tribes, and those tribes were divided into villages. Around every city in Montenegro are villages, which are completely different from the cities. Apart from weekend cabins and a few still living there, there is nothing but nature to enjoy.

If you check everything from this list, there is no chance you will say Podgorica Montenegro is Europe's most boring capital city! Come, visit, and grab a coffee with me. My treat!