25 Pokémon Evolutions We Need: Smeargle, Eevee, and More

The cornerstone of Pokémon designs in the Pokémon series is seeing them change and shape throughout evolutions. Sure, some non-legendary Pokémon in the series don’t evolve, but they are generally less exciting. The thought of leveling up a Pokémon in anticipation of its new form is a blast.

But for the ones who don’t evolve or still have room for one more evolution stage, this is where the disappointment lies. Thankfully, Game Freak has fixed this issue in the past for Pokémon, who sorely needed an evolution like Stantler and Misdreavus. But what about the others still left in the dust, feeling incomplete? These 25 Pokémon, in no particular order, still need an evolution at some point.

1. Klefki

Klefki is one of the stranger entries on this list because it feels like Game Freak almost forgot to implement its evolution. This feels like a clear-cut example of a two or even three-stage Steel and Fairy Pokémon. However, the Generation 6 Pokémon only had a small set of living keys. With other similar gimmicks Pokémon like Vanillite and Sinistea having evolutions, it’s time for Klefki to get the same treatment.

2. Smeargle

On its own, the Normal type single-stage Pokémon, Smeargle, is fine. It is another gimmick Pokémon that is based on an artist that Bob Ross would likely be proud of. However, there is still some potential left for another evolution to see Smeargle become something new. For instance, what if it became an explosion of rainbow color across its body that was the paint it used for its tail brush?

3. Hawlucha

Hawlucha showed there was more to bird Pokémon than just a plain seagull or pigeon. The inventive luchador-inspired Fighting and Flying-type Pokémon has one of the most colorful, best designs of all time. But, in many ways, Hawlucha feels like the kid wrestler-in-training rather than the full-on Rey Mysterio it could be. A much more prominent and beefier evolution would be intriguing.

4. Stunfisk

Stunfisk is one of those boring or incomplete single-stage Pokémon, like the previous entries on this list, that looks like it needs an evolution. The unique problem for Stunfisk is that fans aren’t likely ever to get one since it already gained a Galarian form in Generation 8. That was the prime time to give it an evolution, much like Pokémon as Galarian Corsola did then, but it didn’t happen.

5. Mimikyu

Of all the Pokémon on this list, Mimikyu is the most complete Pokémon that is technically fine without an evolution. The Pikachu hater Pokémon is a brilliant Ghost and Fairy type with a fantastic design. However, the problem lies in the backstory of Mimikyu, which involves its supposed hideous actual design beneath the Pikachu costume. A long-awaited evolution could reveal that mysterious form or show it off now wearing a Raichu outfit.

6. Floatzel

The first two-stage Pokémon on this list, Floatzel, is fine on its own as this water otter Pokémon. But there is the opportunity for so much more as it feels slightly more extensive and better than its first stage, Buizel. As a solo type Pokémon, too, there is the chance to see it explore a new secondary typing in its expanded final evolution.

7. Luvdisc

Luvdisc, on its own, is a cute but sad Pokémon. Just a tiny little heart-shaped fish feels like the first in a two-stage chain, at the least, but it never happened. The worst part about Luvdisc is that there’s already a Pokémon that looks like its evolution in Gen 5’s Alomomola. The more significant take on Luvdisc is a prime example of what its change could and should be.

8. Drednaw

Drednaw is a fun Pokémon from Gen 8, but its small stature makes it feel like a third-stage evolution is missing somewhere. The Water/Rock Pokémon gives off the vibes Rhydon once did in Gen 1 before receiving its final evolution in Gen 4. Perhaps it could continue to be on all fours or suddenly stand on two feet, but regardless, Drednaw has so much untapped potential.

9. Meowstic

Espurr and Meowstic are some of the best Gen 6 Pokémon, feeling like almost starter Pokémon in a way if the Psychic type was ever used for that. What’s strange is that there isn’t a third evolution that sees the final transformation of the hypnotic cats. The best part would be that the gender differences could be fully realized in that final stage.

10. Tauros

Gen 1 Pokémon get plenty of love every generation with regional forms, including the next entry on this list, Tauros. Sure, the Normal type Kanto Pokémon got a lot of love in the Generation 9 games, but it didn’t include a long-awaited evolution. The raging bull feels like it has a larger, more menacing form waiting out somewhere, but where is it?

11. Skarmory

Before the Corviknight line in Gen 8, Skarmory was the only Steel and Flying-type. The worst part is that it feels like Corviknight was making up for the lack of evolutionary line that Skarmory deserved. In the future, it would be nice to see Skarmory receive the bulky Steel bird it’s been teasing since Gen 2.

12. Shuckle

Shuckle is one of the saddest single-stage Pokémon in existence. Similar to Dunsparce, whose fans successfully clamored for evolution for decades, Shuckle is a primarily useless single-stage Pokémon. Bug and Rock is an exciting type combination, but it does little with it, teasing the yellow Pokémon hiding in its rock shell. It’s time to blossom into a powerful, helpful rock bug.

13. Dhelmise

Dhelmise is one of those other gimmicks Pokémon, simply being a Ghost and Grass-type based on a ship’s anchor. It’s an intriguing design that gives off some Flying Dutchman vibes. The only problem is there is no evolution for it. A future change should explore the ghost ship that Dhelmise is aiming to become.

14. Cramorant

Gen 8’s Cramorant is a clear example of a two-stage bird Pokémon line in the vein of Spearow or Wingull. And, yet, it’s all alone with its goofy beak and eyes. Players don’t get to see Cramorant take to the skies as this derpy Pokémon, so a considerable evolution in a flying Pelipper-style with loads of fish in its mouth would be welcome.

15. Grumpig

Grumpig is one of the more forgettable Pokémon, partly because its pre-evolution, Spoink, is more interesting. The idea of a Psychic-type pig is a weird but bold one that doesn’t feel executed as well as it could in Grumpig. What’s up with those beads it has? Why is it a Psychic type in the first place? A final evolution could solve those mysteries.

16. Phione

Phione is one of the biggest mistakes that Game Freak made in Gen 4. The unique idea of having a Mythical Pokémon like Manaphy breed and give birth to a new Pokémon in Phione was brilliant. Still, the problem came from their relationship stopping there.

Despite Manaphy being the parent of Phione, they are two separate Pokémon, and Phione doesn’t evolve into Manaphy. This is despite the fact they even look like two stages in an evolutionary line. This is less of Phione needing a new evolution and more of Game Freak simply retconning what it did before and finally making Phione officially evolve into Manaphy as it always should have.

17. Salandit Male Evolution

The Poison and Fire Gen 7 Pokémon, Salandit, is problematic. When the Gen 7 games came out, many players didn’t know you needed a supremely rare female Salandit to evolve it into the female-exclusive Salazzle evolution. With branched evolution existing, why not offer an expansion for male Salandit that turns it into a Poison or Fire and Dragon-type beast?

18. Chimecho

Gen 4 made the mistake of giving Chimecho a pre-evolution when that wasn’t the issue with this Pokémon. The Psychic type chime Pokémon needed an evolution, as it’s small and insignificant in its current form. This is a significant misstep Game Freak made in the past, and it’s high time it was rectified.

19. Minior

Despite the unique forms and features of Minior, it’s arguably one of the more forgettable Alolan Pokémon. Sure, it’s a colorful meteor, but there it doesn’t do much other than that as a boring Rock and Flying type. An evolution that makes it a grander comet with possibly a Rock and Psychic type, with its own set of colorful core forms, could cement this Pokémon further in people’s minds.

20. More Eeveelutions

This is one evolution that most fans are clamoring for, and for a good reason. Sure, Eevee has plenty of evolutions at this point but why stop with only around half of the 18 typings represented? It’s time for the Dragon, Steel, Ghost, Bug, and so on Eeveelutions that the community deserves.

21. Pyukumuku

Another forgettable Gen 7 Pokémon is the strange Pyukumuku. The Water-type Pokémon isn’t that useful, and its sea cucumber design seems too simple for a single-stage Pokémon. The weird fist that pops up out of nowhere to help it attack feels like a hint towards a later evolution, but that doesn’t exist at this time.

22. Breloom

Breloom has long been a fan favorite for some who appreciate the uniqueness of this Grass and Fighting-type mushroom Pokémon. On its own, Breloom could, technically, do without a third and final evolution, but there is still some potential that could make its Fighting-type make sense. Breloom is in dire need of the Galarian Obstagoon treatment at some point with a regional form and evolution.

23. Ribombee

Ribombee is one of the most underrated Gen 7 Pokémon with its adorable design and brilliant typing. However, it fails to live up to its promise of a majestic three-stage Bug-type line with only two Pokémon. The worst part is that Cutiefly and Rimbombee are two of the smallest Pokémon of all time, a problem that a third evolution can finally fix.

24. Falinks

Falinks is one of the strangest Pokémon of all time, composed of six Kirby-looking Spartan soldiers who are all considered a single Pokémon. It’s a bizarre concept that feels unfinished at best with this single stage. An evolution could give Falinks focus and make sense of its idea, much like what Exeggutor did for its line.

25. Pikachu’s Branched Evolution

Last but certainly not least, branched evolution isn’t a new concept. There is one Pokémon in the series that would benefit from this more than anyone, and that’s Pikachu. As you may already know, Pikachu was originally the first stage in its line, not Pichu.

Raichu would evolve into a final stage Pokémon known as Gorochu, which had a fantastic design with its fangs and horns. It’s an instantly iconic Electric Pokémon that could have gained an intriguing secondary typing like Dark or Fire. Since the Pikachu three-stage line is already set in stone, Gorochu could still return as a branched evolution for Pikachu that perhaps uses a Fire Stone instead of a Thunder one.

This idea of bringing back old scrapped Pokémon evolution designs isn’t new, either, as it happened in the past with Leafeon and others. Hopefully, this will happen at some point.

