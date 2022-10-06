Nintendo Details New Gameplay Features for the Newest Pokemon Game

We're roughly a month away from the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Nintendo has released a new trailer. The video details what players can expect in the Paldean journey and introduces new Pokémon.

Earlier this year, we met the game's three starting Pokémon: Sprigatito, a grass-type cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, a fire-type Pokémon, and Quaxly, a water-type Pokémon.

Players assume the role of a student at a Paldean Academy, taking part in a program known as a “Treasure Hunt.” The trailer details some of the game's different adventures trainers will encounter.

We learn that you can encounter Terastallized Pokémon in the wild, with Jigglypuff as the example in the video. The Terastal phenomenon is a new feature for Scarlet and Violet. Any Terastalliezd Pokémon can become a Tera type of any of the 18 different Pokémon types. For example, Jigglypuff, a Normal/Fairy Pokémon, could be a Fire or Shadow Tera type.

The auto-battling feature, known as the “Let's Go!” command, is also displayed. This lets players give their Pokémon commands and orders to perform on their own without player input. In addition to auto-battles, you can also tell your Pokémon to obtain nearby items.

An encounter with a Team Star base is showcased as well. In a departure from the Pokémon series, the action plays like other action-adventure games, where you are storming an enemy base and battling opposing trainers and other Pokémon. The experience seems to play out in the same style as various Ubisoft games, such as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, where you overtake an enemy base for your own.

For the first time in the series, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will allow players to greater their own TMs at the TM machine at every Pokéstop. You will use materials found in-game to craft your TMs.

Legendary Life

Next up, we learn about the Path of Legend, a storyline that tasks trainers with seeking out legendary herbs in the region of Paldean. We see the trainer fighting off against Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan Pokémon. The encounter feels similar to those who played Pokémon Legends, where players will encounter enemies that feel like challenging boss battles.

In terms of new Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the trailer introduces a new evolution form of Girafarig. Farigiraf subtitled a “Long Neck Pokémon,” has a unique appearance in that it seems to have its tail attached to its head.

In addition to the new evolution form, Farigiraf has two new abilities:

Cud Chew: When a Pokémon with this Ability eats a Berry, it will eat it one more time at the end of the next turn.

Armor Tail: It makes opposing Pokémon unable to use priority moves.

The town of Artazon is featured in the Scarlet and Violet trailer. A part of the “Victory Road” storyline, these features will feel familiar to Pokémon veterans. Players will take part in various Gym tests before battling with a Gym leader. The Terastal is highlighted here, too, as a way to add depth to Pokémon combat.

The game isn't all about Pokémon battles, though. Sometimes it's important to slow down and focus on the little things, like customizing your Pokémon trainer appearance. In addition, players can take selfies in-game to highlight their journey across Paldean. It's as if Pokémon Snap was brought into a traditional Pokémon game.

In what may be the day's most important news, you can go on picnics with your Pokémon, bathe them, and spend some quality time with your companions outside of collecting and battling. Pics feature sandwich-building mini-games that give your Pokémon various buffs to use in-game.

Finally, we get a glimpse at what an in-game raid battle looks like, where trainers can work together to find powerful Pokémon enemies.

There's a lot of depth found within the Paldean region, and we're excited to get hands-on with the next Pokémon adventure.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 18th. Its online multiplayer will feature ranked play.

