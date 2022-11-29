Pokémon Master Journeys Has Come To New Streaming Services

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company announce the 24th season of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is now on new digital storefronts. Fans can rent or purchase the show on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon in the U.S.

The show was available exclusively on Netflix before today's announcement.

Pokémon Master Journeys Is The 24th Season of the Pokémon Animated Series

The Pokémon animated series first debuted in 1997 with the episode “Pokémon, I Choose You!” Each season has had a subtitle, starting with “Indigo League” to the 24th season, “Master Journeys.”

A total of 42 episodes are available in the Master Journeys season, which originally aired across nearly 52 weeks from 2020 through 2021.

Nintendo's synopsis for Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is as follows:

“It's' a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!”

The 24th season of the Pokémon television series debuted in Japan on December 11th, 2020. Japan most recently aired the 25th season, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys. That season is notable for the storyline where Ash Ketchum becomes a Pokémon Champion.

“We cannot wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of ”Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” and this adventure-defining episode air around the world in the coming year,” said Taito Okiura, VP of marketing for The Pokémon Company International.

There is currently no scheduled airdate, but presumably, today's announcement means we're one step closer to a release.

It's A Busy Time For The Pokémon Franchise

In addition to the release of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon, a new video game launched for Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released on November 18th. The games feature the open world region of Paldea, a first for the series. January's Pokémon Legends: Arceus inspires many innovations and new gameplay mechanics.

In addition to the traditional gym battles and collecting wild Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet feature new Pokémon to encounter, as well as an improved story and focus on the game's narrative.

While Scarlet and Violet feature many gameplay firsts and is a breath of fresh air for the series, the launch hasn't been smooth sailing. The game is filled with a host of bugs, issues, and poor technical performance. People have been complaining to Nintendo customer support, but their concerns are allegedly not being received.

“The service tech said they have received no complaints about Scarlet and Violet and know of no problems with the games,” said one fan. “They also said they have no plans to release a patch or update to address performance issues at this time.”

One reason for the game's performance issues is a reported memory leak when entering high-population areas. This causes the game to run erratically when overloaded. Others have started to wonder if the Nintendo Switch hardware, which debuted five years ago, is beginning to show its age.

Critics have been divided on the games, which currently hold a Metascore in the mid-70s. The user scores, however, are far more critical and harsh.

Despite the game's issues, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have had zero problems selling over 10 million copies since its release.

