25 Features and Pokémon That Need to Be in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are officially gaining downloadable expansion content in the form of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Despite the name of the expansion, Part 1, The Teal Mask, and Part 2, The Indigo Disk, seemingly take place outside of the usual Area Zero location.

With this new DLC comes the opportunity for The Pokémon Company to release features, returning Pokémon, and new creatures to expand the adventures far beyond the Paldea region. Here are the 25 features and Pokémon that must be seen in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC.

1. Generation V Starter Pokémon

While there are problems with returning Pokémon in the Nintendo Switch games, Game Freak shows some interest in returning old Pokémon. So far, though, the Generation 5 starter Pokémon aren't in those plans.

While other starters have been mainly featured on Switch, the Gen 5 ones aren't getting the attention they deserve. It's time for that to change, especially since they are so important.

2. More Postgame Content

The base Gen 9 games aren't horrible regarding content, but there is always room for more. Postgame is slightly better than the Gen 8 games, but not by much. The two-part DLC expansion gives a chance for more postgame content. Online tournaments, Battle Frontier-style locations, and a plethora of legendary Pokémon would be a great start.

3. Third Legendary Pokémon

The Gen 9 games launched without a third legendary Pokémon for the first time since Generation 2. This is a disgrace, especially since the game's third legendary is hinted at. Whether that is the already revealed Terapagos or another creature, they must appear and be featured heavily in the DLC story.

4. Visits to Older Regions

With the Spanish and Portuguese-inspired region of Paldea, its proximity to the French-inspired Kalos region has long hinted at a possible return. Even if there is a return to Kalos or another older area in a tiny form, such as one location or a new spot never seen in past games, it's time for nostalgia other than just returning Pokémon.

5. Interior Exploration

One of the most significant issues with exploration and the cities in the Gen 9 games is the need for more interior spaces. Much of the fun in the past Pokémon titles has been going into random people's houses, taking their goods, and speaking with NPCs to learn more about the world. That is almost nonexistent in Paldea, and it's time for that to change.

6. Return of Fan-Favorite Characters

Other than the return of older Pokémon, characters from past games must be in the DLC. This is a staple in the series that Gen 8 failed to capitalize on, and Gen 9 has so far followed suit. It's time for fan-favorites like Cynthia, Detective Looker, Leon, and others who must show up.

7. Serious Graphical and Performance Fixes

Though the Gen 9 games are fun and move the series in a much-needed open-world direction, they have huge issues. The graphics are poor in some areas due to the poor resolution, and the frame rate can be awful in some areas. It's a shame the games were released this way, and the DLC is a chance to rectify this issue.

8. Varied Environments

The Paldea region certainly has a plethora of environments to visit, such as snowy regions and grasslands. But there is way too much desert that is uninteresting in the area. This DLC is a chance to offer varied environments that are detailed and more interesting, such as dense forests and unique islands.

9. Level-Scaling

The base storyline of the Gen 9 titles allowed players to go wherever and complete the story in whatever order they wanted. However, this was marred by the issue of levels. Sure, you could go to the final Gym and battle them, but they were much higher in level than you at the start.

Level-scaling needs to appear in the DLC so that the freeform promise of these games is truly fulfilled.

10. New Large Cities

The Paldea region has plenty of cities to explore, but the DLC shouldn't stop this trend. Unfortunately, in Gen 8's DLC, both parts severely lacked towns and cities to check out. The new areas of Kitakami and the Blueberry Academy need plenty of fresh, large cities with NPCs to chat with and quests to complete.

11. Terastallization's Expansion

Terastallization is the primary gameplay mechanic in Gen 9, but there is plenty of room for growth and changes in the DLC. For instance, in past games, Mega Evolution, Z Moves, and even Dynamax had unique forms and moves for certain Pokémon. But all Pokémon have the same Terastallization appearances.

The DLC gives a chance to offer unique forms, typings, and transformations for certain Pokémon.

12. More Area Zero Exploration

The DLC might be taking place in new areas never seen before, well outside of the Paldea region, but it also has the name of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. So, while there is excitement for Kitakami and the new academy, Area Zero needs a heavy presence, too. There is still room to explore the lower levels of the Paldea crater, which needs to happen.

13. Intriguing Storylines

The Gen 9 games have one of the best storylines in the series if not the best overall. The DLC has a lot to live up to, so there will be a new story across these games that is worth checking out. Preferably, it will have surprises and twists that expand upon the glorious final act of the main story involving Area Zero.

14. Every Non-Switch Pokémon's Return

It would be nice to see all the starters and legendary Pokémon from past games in the DLC. But what about every Pokémon that has never appeared on the Nintendo Switch? There are quite a few still left, including unannounced ones. It's time for Pokémon like Diancie, Minior, Deoxys, and others to appear.

15. Clothing Customization

Another disgrace in the Gen 9 games is the severe lack of clothing customization. You basically have four uniforms and a bunch of accessories that do almost nothing. This wouldn't be so bad if Gen 8 didn't have such impressive clothing customization. Whatever the reason for the lack of this, it's high time for the DLC to fix this issue.

16. Regional Forms

It's a shame that only Tauros and Wooper received regional forms in Gen 9 after having so many great ones in the last two generations. And quite frankly, the new Paradox and convergent Pokémon aren't adequate replacements. It's time for the return of one of the best nostalgia factors in the series in full force.

17. Tera Raid Changes

Tera Raid Battles seemed like the better version of the Gen 8 raids, but they are honestly problematic from top to bottom. Even ignoring the performance issues, they are much more unfair and less fun than the turn-based counterparts from before. While an overhaul doesn't have to happen, it is time to nerf some raid bosses and make them more fun to engage with.

18. Legendary Evolution Lines

Gen 8's DLC introduced Kubfu, a new legendary Pokémon that could evolve into whatever players wanted it to between two options. Before that, in Gen 7, there was Cosmog and its nifty ability to evolve into the box art legendary Pokémon eventually. DLC is the perfect time to bring this feature back and give players a chance to bond well with a legendary evolution line throughout the adventure.

19. Brand New Non-Legendary Pokémon

Speaking of new Pokémon, it's also time for some non-legendary ones to arrive. Regional forms don't count, as there is a need for at least a few original Pokémon never seen before. The DLC has teased some, but those appear to be legendary Pokémon. There needs to be non-legendary Pokémon for players to hunt down and be surprised by when exploring the new areas.

20. A New Starter Trio

Speaking of the new three Pokémon teased in the DLC, they appear to be like a trio. With the player going to new areas and possibly entirely new regions, this would be an excellent chance for players to be able to pick from a new pseudo-starter trio to accompany them through the new lands.

This could make the DLC almost like a mini-mainline game and encourage further trading between players.

21. More Time With Existing Characters

Returning characters from past games are lovely, but the ones introduced in the Gen 9 games also need some love. Characters like Arven and Clavell are some of the best characters in the entire series, so there is no reason to leave them in the dust. Instead, they deserve more time with the player character.

It would also be nice to have a full-on (platonic) relationship system with the existing characters, a la the Persona series.

22. Clear Connections to Future Games

The Pokémon games are known for hinting at future titles. So this DLC is a huge chance to tease what's to come in Gen 10 and beyond. For instance, Kitakami could be an excellent glimpse of a future return to Japan for a mainline game. Or there could even be Pokémon from other regions that appear in this DLC to connect to future games.

23. Dungeons

Area Zero was like a massive dungeon for players to explore at the end of the Gen 9 storyline. Other than that, though, these titles massively lacked the classic dungeons of the past, like the Distortion World, Team Rocket's base, and other puzzle-filled locales. This adds challenge and more time to spend with the DLC.

24. Mythical Pokémon With Events

Mythical Pokémon are almost guaranteed for the Scarlet & Violet DLC, even if they haven't been announced yet. These particular post-DLC legendary Pokémon have appeared in every generation. Not only do the Gen 9 ones need to have high-quality designs but also events to go along with them that flesh out their backstory and presence.

25. Mega Evolution's Return

Lastly, it is time for the best gameplay feature in the entire Pokémon series to return: Mega Evolution. Terastallization is nice and all, but it pales compared to Mega Evolution. It would likely need a limitation, like not being allowed in multiplayer, but this would be a chance to make the Gen 9 games the best in the franchise.

