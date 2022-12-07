Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Voice Acting Needs To Happen

Generation 9 features the release of Scarlet & Violet, the latest mainline games in the Pokémon series. These latest pair of games revitalize the entire franchise with new mechanics, such as the Terastallize feature and the open world map. However, there is one particular element that won’t be there, and that is voice acting.

Though Pokémon voice acting is guaranteed not to be a part of the Scarlet & Violet games, it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be there. Without a doubt, voice acting is a feature that Pokémon should have had many years ago on the 3DS titles, at the very least, and yet, fans still can’t enjoy that. It is high time that The Pokémon Company changed this stance and introduced it to the series.

Why the Pokémon Series Needs Voice Acting

There are many reasons why the Pokémon series needs voice acting, not just in the Scarlet & Violet games. I'll explain why this finally needs to change and how it could improve the series if it were to happen.

It Works for Other Nintendo Franchises

The Pokémon series is in the prime spot to finally receive voice acting as the next major Nintendo franchise. Sure, Nintendo has little say in decision-making regarding these games, as it is up to TPC almost entirely, but the two still go hand in hand.

Other Nintendo franchises have significantly benefited from adding some voice acting in the past, such as in the case of the Mario and The Legend of Zelda games. Breath of the Wild cemented itself as one of the best games in the series, and a large part of why the story was solid was due to the intense voice acting from many of the main characters, including Zelda herself.

That game was undoubtedly better off with the silent Link, and Pokémon would benefit from a similarly quiet main character. However, give everyone else in the cast a voice, and it would open up the games to new audiences, possibly like BOTW did before it.

Voice Acting Enhances the Story’s Potential

The Pokémon series isn’t known for its narrative masterpieces, but there are shining moments here and there. Like in the case of Breath of the Wild, the story and characters were much more robust due to the voice acting. Performances, monologues, and flashback scenes were vastly improved due to it.

For instance, Gen 5, 7, and 9 are all known for genuinely impactful scenes that would have been much better off with voice acting. Hearing someone deliver heartfelt lines, devastating twists, or a heartbreaking ending would enhance the story.

It’s Been Teased for Far Too Long

With Scarlet & Violet’s marketing cycle, several trailers featured narrators voicing what was happening in them. The narrator was even pseudo-performing the lines in the game’s cutscene in one trailer. Part of the problem with the lack of Pokémon voice acting is that The Pokémon Company has teased it for far too long.

It was a shame to see this happen, but the game does not feature voice acting. To make matters worse, the Iono Gym Leader trailers even featured believable high-quality voice acting, pushing her as this lovable content creator character. To then show up and see her in-game and not have that same quality is downright embarrassing.

Voice Acting Helps the Younger Audiences

Many players, like this author, started with the Pokémon series at a young age, perhaps, even before they could read properly. These titles have a relatively broad range of users, and TPC seems committed to making the experience worth it for younger players.

What about players struggling to read the more difficult words in the dialogue sequences? At least having voice acting there would alleviate their issues with understanding what’s happening in the scene and, perhaps, even help them learn.

The Anime’s Had It for Decades

Last but not least, the most grievous issue with the lack of voice acting in Scarlet & Violet and the Pokémon series is that the anime has had it for decades already. Ever since the first generation, fans could watch anime and hear the voices of game characters like Gary, Professor Oak, Cynthia, and more.

If they already have voices that lend to their writing and personalities, why not go that far in the games, too? This would create a more cohesive experience that would tie together the anime and game series excellently. Until then, it feels like the anime has a one-up over the games it shouldn’t have.

Pokémon Voice Acting Is Costly But Worth It

The argument against voice acting in the Pokémon series is a key one, and that is time. Sure, voice acting would involve a lot of financial costs, but those aren’t necessarily an issue for one of the largest entertainment franchises in the world. However, time is of the essence, and likely why it hasn’t happened yet.

You see, The Pokémon Company is adamant about releasing Pokémon games around the world at the same time these days, which is the best that players could ever ask for to avoid too many spoilers and the like. Unfortunately, ensuring that every language the games are playable in has voice acting is tiresome and lengthy.

While localizing the text and scripts might be easy, recording in different studios worldwide is a different story. That said, it would be worth the time and effort to make this happen uniformly in all languages. Even if this meant pushing back the games three months or more for release to ensure all regions had proper voice acting, it would ultimately be worth it. Hopefully, Generation 10 is when the community will finally see this long-awaited and required feature.

