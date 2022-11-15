Best Pokemon Toys of 2022

The holiday toy season is coming up fast, but for Pokémon fans, every day is toy season. Here’s a list of the best Pokémon toys of 2022 for kids of all ages.

Funko Pop! Games: Pokémon – Pidgeotto

Collectors will love to add this figure to their Pokémon collection. Ages 3+.

Pokémon Battle Figure Multi Pack Set With Launching Action

Prepare for battle with a 4″ launching action Ash Ketchum and five 2″ Generation 1 Pokémon figures, including Bulbasaur, Ditto, Eevee, Pikachu, and Zubat. Appropriate for ages 4+.

Mega Pokémon Build and Show Pikachu Evolution Trio Building Set

This 621-piece building set is ideal for ages six and over. Build and pose the three versions of Pikachu, each figure standing 4″ tall, including Pichu and Raichu. The set comes with a Poké Ball pin and is compatible with all MEGA building sets. Ages 7+.

Mega Pokémon Eevee Evolution Set

A 2021 Toy of the Year Finalist, this 470-piece building set features all eight of the evolutions of Eevee, including Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Sylveon, Umbreon, and Vaporeon. Each movable figure is compatible with other MEGA Pokémon sets. Ages 6+.

Pokémon Carry Case Playset

This 2021 Toy of the Year finalist makes the Pokémon world come to life with seven features, such as a hidden cave, a battle area, and a launcher. Usable with any 2-inch Pokemon figure, this portable set folds up into an easy-to-carry backpack for ages four and up.

Pokémon Clip ‘n' Go Belt Set With 3 Poké Balls and 2 Figures – Includes Pikachu and Cubone

Be prepared to engage in a Pokémon battle with this belt, which can hold up to 6 Poké Balls and an additional two battle figures. This adjustable belt is appropriate for ages four and up.

Pokémon Diecast Ultra Ball Replica

A uniquely numbered collector's item with an electronic display and a lighted motion sensor activation feature initiates a Pokémon catching series and changes colors. Ages 14 and up.

Pokémon Figure Multi Pack Set With Deluxe Action Gengar

This 5-piece Generation 1 battle figure set for ages four and up includes Gengar, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Pikachu, and Squirtle.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintendo Switch

A role-playing game allows players to analyze Pokémon behaviors and use a Pokê Ball to capture them. Players can employ agile or strong-style moves in battle. The digital version of the game is compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Rated E for everyone.

Pokémon Mega Construx Building Sets With Poké Ball – Squirtle

For an excellent addition to any MEGA collection, this 24-piece building set has a Poké Ball to display the movable Squirtle. This Construx set is compatible with all Pokémon MEGA building sets and similar building sets from other brands. Approved for ages 6+.

Pokémon Pikachu Mini Backpack With Lapel Pin Display

A perfect accessory for any Pokémon fan, this mini backpack contains a removable insert for wearers to show off Pokénon lapel pins.

Pokémon Plush Buddy

These 18″ sleeping Pokémon make the perfect soft and cuddly naptime and bedtime companions for ages 2+. Available in Charmander, Jigglypuff, Pikachu, Snorlax, and Squirtle.

Pokémon Poké Ball Plush 5-Pack

Players can use this fun set of weighted 4″ Poké Balls to catch pocket monsters. Set includes Luxury, Master, Poké, Quick, and Ultra Balls. Suitable for ages two and up.

Pokémon Surprise Attack Game

This game allows individual play using Trainer rules or opponent battle with Master and Junior Trainer rules with two Poké Balls. The game comes with Squirtle and Jigglypuff battle figures. Ages 4+.

Pokémon Sword + Pokémon Sword Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch (Digital)

The expansion pack allows players to access Part 1: The Isle of Armor and Part 2: The Crown Tundra as they explore the Gaiar region. Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Holiday Advent Calendar

Adults and kids who love Pokémon will enjoy this Advent calendar, equipped with booster cards, coins, fun packs, promo cards, sticker sheets, and more. The calendar contains surprises for the twenty-five-day countdown to Christmas. Ages 6+.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Infernape V-box

Leverage the strength of Infernape V with this box, which includes a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, booster packs, a bonus foil Empoleon card to play, and more. For ages 6+.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokémon Go Elite Trainer Box

Named Game of the Year at The Toy Foundation's Toy of the Year awards in September 2022. Includes a collector's box, 65 Mewtwo card sleeves, 45 Pokémon TCG energy cards, 10 Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO booster packs, a code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, and much more. Ages 6+.

Pokémon Trainer Trivia Game

This electronic trivia game allows players to train in single-player mode or compete with others in multiplayer mode. Play at three levels – beginner, advanced, and expert. Ages 7+.

Ultra Pro Pokémon Charizard 2″ 3-Ring Binder Card Album With 100 Ultrapro Platinum 9-Pocket Sheets Card Game

This playing card storage album has 100 top-loading UltraPro Platinum hologram sheets, with each acid-free sheet holding nine cards 2.5 x 3.5 inches. Perfect for any Pokémon card collector.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.