Polanski’s Latest Film Tanks With 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Veteran director Roman Polanski's latest movie, The Palace, looks to be the biggest bomb of his career, currently sitting on a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The score is based on reviews by ten approved critics, who did not like the movie at all; though this could improve as more critics appraise the film, the initial reaction to The Palace would suggest it is as rotten as they come.

Jordan Mintzer from THR called the film a “major misfire,” adding, “If this winds up being Polanski's last effort, then it's too bad to end a career that includes a handful of modern cinema's greatest works with something so dismal.”

Film Stage reviewer Roy O'Connor said The Palace offers “little in terms of fun” and “less still in terms of style.”

While The Wrap's Ben Croll called the black comedy “humorless” and said it “feels like a giant middle finger to the world.”

Xan Brooks of the Guardian called The Palace a “ghastly, flaccid hotel farce” you would “need a stiff drink to get through” that ends as memorably as China Town and Rosemary's Baby.

Thus far, the 90-year-old director's latest film has failed to secure a distributor in Britain, France, or the United States, much like his last movie, An Officer and a Spy.

Although The Palace reportedly received a standing ovation at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it was also noted that many walked out during the film, which stars Oliver Masucci, John Cleese, Fanny Ardant, Luca Barbareschi, and Mickey Rourke. Curiously, Polanski was not in attendance.

Polanski Yet To Face Sexual Assault Charges

There continues to be a fierce debate in the film world as to whether Polanski should continue to be endorsed by the industry, despite fleeing to France in 1977 to avoid jail time after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at the LA home of Jack Nicholson.

In 2019, a group of 40 protestors stormed the French premiere of Polanski's film J'accuse at a theater in Rue Champollion, the day after French actress Valentine Monnier accused Polanski, in an open letter in La Parisien, of sexually assaulting her in 1975 during a skiing holiday in Switzerland when she was 18 years old.

This was just the latest of several similar allegations against the director, all of which he denies.

Chloe Madesta, one of the activists who stopped the screening, told France Info Radio, “The cancellation of this screening is not a victory; victory will be when the impunity for criminals ends.”

