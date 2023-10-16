Polestar Seeks $1 Billion in Funding to Further Electric Vehicle Production

With electric vehicles being the future of transportation, automakers are fighting to find ways to fund electric vehicle (EV) production faster to keep up in the chase of green transportation.

Polestar is a Swedish electric carmaker, and they are facing tough competition from Tesla and other Chinese EV makers who are offering lower-priced electric cars. To keep up, Polestar is seeking to raise an additional $1 billion in capital to keep up with their competition.

In case you weren't aware, Polestar is essentially Volvo's luxury car line that is also partially owned by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu's private investment company. They have recently been facing strained finances, according to this company's published financial reports that show they lost $304 million in Q2 of 2023.

In order to gain background, Polestar intends to sell different types of shares over time to raise $1 billion in funding. They hope that these added funds will allow them to succeed in their push toward EV sales and fund corrections to challenges that have hindered them up until now.

Why is Polestar so far behind? Well, in 2023, they had planned to sell 124,000 in 2023 by putting their Polestar 2, 3, and 4 on the market. But now it is already Q4, and Polestar 2 is still in production. They had initially planned a full-year delivery target of 80,000, but they have now reduced that target to an expected 70,000.

Polestar is not the only automaker that is making room for the transition to all-electric transportation. Earlier this year, Ford announced that they were retiring four popular models to make room for their new electric car line.

Other automakers are also retiring some of their classic lineups to pursue electric vehicles. For example, Dodge is retiring both their Challenger and Charger at the end of 2023 to make way for all-electric sports car options.

As automakers attempt to transition into electric vehicle production, we can expect to see them drive funds toward expanding infrastructure to support the production of EVs to push the future of transportation into a greener future.