2024 Political Tension Increases Support for Violence and Authoritarianism

Nearly one-quarter of Americans believe political violence may be necessary if the elections don't go their way in 2024.

This alarming statistic from a PRRI survey illustrates that political tension in the United States is on the rise as the 2024 elections loom later this year.

Polarization between the two primary political parties due to disagreement over core concepts continues. With a growing rift, is there a potential for an increase in violence and support for authoritarianism?

Desperate Measures in Today's Political Climate

Many people feel desperate and helpless in the face of political issues that they feel most strongly about, such as guns, immigration, government control, and abortion.

A majority of Americans (53%) agree that American culture has gone progressively downhill since the 1950s. More than seven in 10 Americans who trust far-right news (71%), about six in 10 Fox News viewers (61%), and those who do not watch TV news (55%) believe the best days are behind us.

Forty-seven percent of Americans who trust mainstream news note feelings of cultural decline in the U.S., while 50% disagree with the sentiment.

Twenty-three percent of individuals report that violence may be the answer if election outcomes aren't in their favor. They believe that “because things have gotten so far off track in this country, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”

Additionally, 48% of Republicans support the statement, “Because things have gotten so far off track in this country, we need a leader who is willing to break some rules if that’s what it takes to set things right.”

Will this growing support of violence and unconventional candidates be a threat to American democracy?

Why People Are Willing To Support Extremes

Shana Kushner Gadarian, Ph.D., the Associate Dean of Research and a political science professor at Syracuse University, isn't shocked by the outcomes of the PRRI political poll. She shares, “It is not super surprising that people who still are willing to identify as Republican and want to vote Republican to say, ‘Yes, I’m okay with violence.’”

Gadarian further explains why. “The Republican party now has a leader who has been very clear, in his speeches, rhetoric, and actions, that he has authoritarian tendencies. He [President Donald Trump] doesn’t have a lot of respect for the norms of democracy, and he is willing to use violence and call on others to use violence to save power.”

Supporting violence to stay in power is against democratic principles. Gadarian points out, “a very basic tenet of democracy, is that sometimes your party loses and that you have to change the people in charge.” Yet, as a major Republican leader, Trump influences how people think and feel about politics and democracy across the U.S.

How Likely Is Violence in 2024?

Gadarian notes that the willingness to use violence for political ends has historically been a part of politics throughout North America and worldwide. However, what is different in the United States in recent years is that there is a prominent political figure who is willing to tap into the use of violence and encourage it.

Gadarian says that while there's always a possibility, the likelihood of violence in the U.S. during or after an election is low. She explains that in areas of the world where political violence is endemic, it is not just one political leader who is asking for violence. Instead, other coercive parts of government, including the military and police force, are backstopping to keep the authoritarian leader in power.

That isn't the case in the U.S. For example, she notes that we didn't see a military coup in 2020 when Donald Trump lost the election. While there were violent attempts to keep him in office during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, other parts of the government did not follow suit.

How To Uphold Democratic Values in Times of Unrest

Can we go back to a time when political violence is not on the table? Absolutely.

Gadarian explains, “It would take other politicians, particularly on the Republican side, to say to their voters, ‘This is not okay, this is not how we run democracy. When you lose, you lose and you don’t get to just stay in power just because you think that’s important.’”

Ultimately, it's up to the parties and their message. She adds, “People like living in a democracy, but it is not self-reinforcing. You have to have political leaders that say, ‘This is important. We have to follow the rules of law and sometimes parties lose and have to leave.’” Losing an election is part of systematized democracy, and doing so peacefully is essential.

The laws and balances established within a democracy are vital, but voters often fail to recognize their importance until their leaders explain and remind them.

Moving Forward Peacefully

People don't think about politics most of the time because their hectic work and play schedules are at the forefront of their lives.

“Most people don’t have super-formed attitudes on a lot of [political survey] questions; they have values and some set of knowledge (but not a lot) … Thus, when people are contacted for these types of polls, they will pull from their values, experiences, and exposure from places such as the news, trusted people's opinions, and what their political leaders say.”

The leaders of each political party play a significant role in how their followers perceive and respond to political issues. As the 2024 elections approach, leaders must promote peaceful and democratic values.

Does this mean that parties have to agree on critical political concepts? Not necessarily. However, making important decisions based on respect and compromise will be significantly more impactful than brute force and violence. It's simply the democratic way.

