Polls Show Trump Seen as Better for Americans’ Wallets and Keeping U.S. Out of War

More Americans believe that if Donald Trump were re-elected as president in 2024, they would be better off financially than if Joe Biden won a second term.

Those asked in a recent poll also thought Trump would do a better job than the current president in keeping the U.S. out of war.

The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among 2,636 U.S. adult residents between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3.

It found that 45% of Americans believed they would be better off financially if Trump returned to the White House, while 32% said they would be worse off if he won.

Only 18% of those polled thought they would be better off financially under a second Biden administration.

His first term has struggled to get a grip on inflation. But the reality is that when Biden took office in January 2021, unemployment was at 6.3%. (Remember who had been in the White House the day before?)

Unemployment has been roughly 3.5% for the past 18 months, and wages are rising, but the perception of businessman Trump being better for Americans' pocketbooks remains.

57% of respondents in another recent poll, The New York Times and Siena College survey released Sunday, said economic issues would be the most critical factor in their vote.

With the horrific scenes from the Israel-Hamas war flashing across their TVs and smartphones, 43% of respondents in the CBS News/YouGov survey said chances that the U.S. would get involved in a war would decrease if Trump won next year’s election. If Biden were re-elected in 2024, 49% of voters said the chances of the U.S. being in a war would increase.

Many polls have shown that voters don’t want a Trump-Biden rematch. A Quinnipiac survey in September showed that nearly three in 10 Trump supporters and half of Biden’s said they were open to other options.