Pope Francis Asserts Homosexuality a Sin, but Not a Crime

In an exclusive interview with Associated Press, Pope Francis criticized laws against homosexuality, calling such laws, “unjust.”

“Being homosexual isn't a crime,” he said during the interview. Many have championed the Pope's comments, calling it a huge stride forward in LGBTQ rights in the eyes of the Vatican.

However, Pope Francis' later comments clarified that he may not be as progressive as many on social media hoped. “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin,” he told AP.

Pope Francis has already proven to be more progressive than his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. When confronted with what he felt about the sexual orientation of Catholic priests back in 2013, he famously asked: “Who am I to judge?”

As is the case whenever LGBTQ rights are concerned, Pope Francis' recent comments have ignited opinions of both sides of the argument.

Twitter Criticizes Lack of Progress From Vatican

This particular user applauds the Pope's comments, despite many detractors believing that the Vatican isn't being progressive enough:

Criticizing Pope Francis for not being progressive enough is just completely missing the forest through the trees. He's calling upon every country to decriminalize homosexuality. We need to encourage that. We need to amplify that. Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) January 25, 2023

User mikenavallo calls this an “interesting development” but doesn't reveal whether he fully supports the Pope's comments:

Interesting development — Pope Francis calling for decriminalization of homosexuality but his position still remains: “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin.” https://t.co/oUvVC7zuVP — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) January 25, 2023

Many conservatives have spoken out on this topic, with many traditional Catholics like _sammmyogola accusing Pope Francis of not understanding the bible's teachings:

God created man and a woman with a purpose.

Pope Francis should read bible and understand it. pic.twitter.com/JKxTMBIDCr — Ogola (@_sammmyogola) January 25, 2023

This Twitter user commends the Pope for speaking out for the rights of LGBTQ people, saying that it's a huge step forward because this is the first time the Vatican has made such a clear statement on the issue:

In some countries, same-sex relations are still a criminal offense; and in several countries you can be executed for being LGBTQ. As such, Pope Francis is siding, as he always does, with life, with human dignity and with the belief that all of us are created in the image of God. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 25, 2023

User teamjesus22 doesn't hold her tongue, denouncing Pope Francis as a liar:

Pope Francis is a liar who serves a dead god pic.twitter.com/5fF7yi4KCc — Argo (@teamjesus22) January 19, 2023

Vatican View Keeping Churchgoers Away

Not everybody on social media supports the Pope and his viewpoint, like this user, who calls the Pope's views on homosexuality the reason he doesn't attend church:

Tat view if homosexuality ya Pope Francis is the reason why I don't go to church man. — Nikola ° (@0o_oOo_oO) January 25, 2023

This user has used a popcorn emoji to emphasize the fact that the discourse surrounding the Pope's comments will be entertaining to witness:

Is there a difference between a crime and a sin?

Pope Francis has seemingly ignited a controversial debate 🍿 pic.twitter.com/g1ITA4IpKk — Ogola (@_sammmyogola) January 25, 2023

User VABVOX has said people will be glad to hear about the Pope's support for the LGBTQ community, with the possible exception of Ron DeSantis:

Thanks, Francis, but Jesus told me this when I was 10 and fell in love with my beautiful 4th grade nun.

Others will be glad to hear it, though. Well, maybe Ron DeSantis, not so much.



The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime https://t.co/eBmOVudJ0g — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 25, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.