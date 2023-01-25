Pope Francis Asserts Homosexuality a Sin, but Not a Crime

In an exclusive interview with Associated Press, Pope Francis criticized laws against homosexuality, calling such laws, “unjust.”

“Being homosexual isn't a crime,” he said during the interview. Many have championed the Pope's comments, calling it a huge stride forward in LGBTQ rights in the eyes of the Vatican.

However, Pope Francis' later comments clarified that he may not be as progressive as many on social media hoped. “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin,” he told AP.

Pope Francis has already proven to be more progressive than his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. When confronted with what he felt about the sexual orientation of Catholic priests back in 2013, he famously asked: “Who am I to judge?”

As is the case whenever LGBTQ rights are concerned, Pope Francis' recent comments have ignited opinions of both sides of the argument.

Twitter Criticizes Lack of Progress From Vatican

This particular user applauds the Pope's comments, despite many detractors believing that the Vatican isn't being progressive enough:

User mikenavallo calls this an “interesting development” but doesn't reveal whether he fully supports the Pope's comments:

Many conservatives have spoken out on this topic, with many traditional Catholics like _sammmyogola accusing Pope Francis of not understanding the bible's teachings:

This Twitter user commends the Pope for speaking out for the rights of LGBTQ people, saying that it's a huge step forward because this is the first time the Vatican has made such a clear statement on the issue:

User teamjesus22 doesn't hold her tongue, denouncing Pope Francis as a liar:

Vatican View Keeping Churchgoers Away

Not everybody on social media supports the Pope and his viewpoint, like this user, who calls the Pope's views on homosexuality the reason he doesn't attend church:

This user has used a popcorn emoji to emphasize the fact that the discourse surrounding the Pope's comments will be entertaining to witness:

User VABVOX has said people will be glad to hear about the Pope's support for the LGBTQ community, with the possible exception of Ron DeSantis:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


