Pope Forcibly Removes Texas Bishop From Office- Here’s Why

On Saturday, in a rare instance in Catholic governance, Pope Francis “relieved” conservative Joseph Strickland of his authority as the Bishop of Tyler, Texas. The move comes after an investigation by Vatican authorities who recommended Strickland leave his position as Bishop, and Strickland refused. What amounts to Strickland’s firing led to an outcry from conservative Catholics in Texas and internationally.

Strickland’s Opposition to Papal Reforms

Earlier this year, Strickland explicitly stated his opposition to Pope Francis when he tweeted, “I believe Pope Francis is the Pope, but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith.” The “Deposit of Faith” combines scripture and tradition in Catholic teaching, so Strickland’s belief that the Pope is undermining it stems from the Pope’s reforms to Catholicism worldwide.

Among those reforms, the Pope’s restrictions, set out in 2021, on performing the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) became a stand-in for much more significant issues. Many observers agree that the TLM functions as a symbol of adherence to more severe traditionalist views on what Catholicism should look like. Pope Francis himself has said that the mass was “being used in an ideological way” by conservative priests who sought to move the Church backward instead of forward. Strickland began performing the TLM in 2020, just one year before the restrictions but has become a staunch advocate for the more traditional mass.

That advocacy for TLM is mainly symbolic, but Strickland hasn’t been shy about his disagreements with Pope Francis in other areas. Strickland supported conspiracy theories in opposition to the vaccination suggestions of the Vatican. In backing the conspiracy theories, Strickland also allied himself with Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Vatican ambassador to the U.S., who called for Pope Francis’s resignation in 2018. Strickland also staunchly and publicly opposed Francis’s opening a conversation among Church officials on LGBTQ+ inclusion, women in the priesthood, and celibacy for Catholic priests.

Investigation of Strickland’s Leadership

Right-wing American Catholics have celebrated Strickland for demonstrating “real courage in the public square” by promoting hardline stances on issues like abortion and opposition to LGBTQ+ rights. Actions that have made him a poster child for what Francis has characterized as a “reactionary” contingent in the American Catholic Church.

Strickland’s firebrand persona, along with his very public and often controversial opinions, led to an investigation called an “apostolic visitation,” led by Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden, New Jersey, and Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kicanas of Tucson, Arizona. While the investigation’s findings are not public, an official statement from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston states that the investigators recommended “that the continuation in office of Bishop Strickland was not feasible.”

Resignation Request, Refusal, Relief, and Outcry

Based on the investigators ‘ recommendation, the same statement informs the public that Strickland was asked to resign. But Strickland “declined to resign from office.” Strickland’s refusal to step down led the Pope to “relieve” him of his authority and position.

Strickland’s ouster sparked a quick and fierce response from other right-wing Catholics, some of whom went so far as to call the Pope a “dictator.” Others organized a march in Tyler to support Strickland after his removal.

Show your support for Bishop Strickland next Saturday in Tyler, Texas. pic.twitter.com/iD4bPLLlbc — Fred Simon (@FredSimonTLM) November 12, 2023

Because the Church offered no specific reasons for Strickland’s relief of his position, Strickland expressed, “I really can’t look to any reason except I’ve threatened some of the powers that be with the truth of the gospel.” What comes next for the anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+ priest remains to be seen. But for now, the Vatican has “appointed Bishop Joe Vasquez, Bishop of Austin, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Tyler.”