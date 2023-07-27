The Most Popular Actors Under 40

If you're a movie enthusiast or a pop culture follower, you might have noticed a trend in Hollywood over the past few years.

The film industry has seen the rise of a new generation of talented actors who have managed to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

In this article, we will look at the top 50 most popular actors in their 30s.

These celebrities have made a name for themselves with their acting skills, box office success, and awards and nominations.

We will explore their filmography, rise to fame, and social media presence, which has helped them gather a massive fan following. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of rising stars and Hollywood blockbusters.

1 – Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is an American actor known for his roles in blockbuster movies like Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station.

Born in Santa Ana, California, Jordan started his career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like The Sopranos and The Wire.

He gained critical acclaim for portraying Erik Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Panther. Jordan has won several awards for his performances, including NAACP Image Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2 – Emma Stone

Emma Stone is an American actress known for her roles in movies like La La Land, The Help, and Easy A.

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, Stone started her career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like The New Partridge Family and Malcolm in the Middle.

She gained critical acclaim for her role in La La Land, winning several awards, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award.

3 – John Boyega

John Boyega is an English actor known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and his breakout role in Attack the Block.

Born in London, Boyega started his career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like Doctor Who and films like Half of a Yellow Sun.

He has won several awards for his performances, including the BAFTA Rising Star Award and Black Reel Award.

4 – Brie Larson

Brie Larson is an American actress known for her roles in movies like Captain Marvel, Room, and Short Term 12.

Born in Sacramento, California, Larson started her career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like Raising Dad and films like 13 Going on 30.

She gained critical acclaim for her role in Room, winning several awards, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award.

Larson is also known for her activism and social media presence, often speaking up about important social and political issues.

5 – Tom Holland

Tom Holland is an English actor known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Born in Kingston upon Thames, England, Holland started his career in theater before making his debut in the movie The Impossible.

He has also appeared in movies like In the Heart of the Sea and The Lost City of Z. Holland and has won several awards for his performances, including the BAFTA Rising Star Award and Empire Awards.

6 – Gal Gadot

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress known for her roles in movies like Wonder Woman, Justice League, and the Fast & Furious franchise. Born in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gadot started her career as a model before transitioning to acting.

She gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movies.

Gadot has won several awards for her performances, including Critics' Choice Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards.

7 – Daisy Ridley

Image Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Daisy Ridley is an English actress known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and her performance in Murder on the Orient Express.

Born in London, England, Ridley acted in small roles on TV shows like Casualty and Silent Witness.

She gained worldwide recognition for portraying Rey in Star Wars movies. Ridley has won several awards for her performances, including Saturn Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

8 – Chris Pratt

Image Credits: Marvel Studios.

Chris Pratt is an American actor known for his roles in blockbuster movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and the TV show Parks and Recreation.

Born in Virginia, Minnesota, Pratt started his career as a TV actor, appearing in shows like Everwood and The O.C.

He gained critical acclaim for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy and has since become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Pratt has won several awards for his performances, including MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

9 – Lupita Nyong'o

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Lupita Nyong'o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress known for her roles in movies like 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, and Us.

Born in Mexico City, Mexico, Nyong'o was raised in Kenya and started her career in the entertainment industry as a filmmaker.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, winning several awards, including an Academy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

10 – Margot Robbie

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress known for her roles in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya.

Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, and started her career in Australia before moving to Hollywood.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in I, Tonya, winning several awards, including a BAFTA Award and a Critics' Choice Award.

Robbie is also known for her activism and social media presence, often speaking up about important social and political issues.

11 – Henry Cavill

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Henry Cavill is a British actor known for his roles in movies like Man of Steel, The Witcher, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Born in Saint Helier, Jersey, Cavill started his career as a model before transitioning to acting. He gained worldwide recognition for portraying Superman in the DC Extended Universe movies.

Cavill has won several awards for his performances, including the Critics' Choice Super Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

12 – Saoirse Ronan

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Saoirse Ronan is an Irish-American actress known for her roles in movies like Lady Bird, Little Women, and Brooklyn.

Born in New York City, Ronan grew up in Ireland and started her acting career in small roles on TV shows like The Clinic and Proof.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Atonement and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented young actresses. Ronan has won several awards for her performances, including Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

13 – Tessa Thompson

Image Credit: HBO Entertainment.

Tessa Thompson is an American actress known for her roles in movies like Creed, Thor: Ragnarok, and the TV show Westworld.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Thompson started her career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like Veronica Mars and films like When a Stranger Calls.

She gained critical acclaim for her role in Creed and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented young actresses.

Thompson has won several awards for her performances, including NAACP Image Awards and BET Awards.

14 – Ryan Gosling

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor known for his roles in movies like La La Land, The Notebook, and Drive.

Born in London, Ontario, Gosling started his career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like The Mickey Mouse Club and films like The Believer.

He gained critical acclaim for his role in Half Nelson and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented and sought-after actors.

Gosling has won several awards for his performances, including Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

15 – Oscar Isaac

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Oscar Isaac is a Guatemalan-American actor known for his roles in movies like the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Ex Machina. Born in Guatemala, Isaac was raised in Miami, Florida, and started his career in theater before transitioning to film.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in Inside Llewyn Davis and has since become one of Hollywood's most versatile and talented actors.

Isaac has won several awards for his performances, including Golden Globe Awards and Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

16 – Alicia Vikander

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Alicia Vikander is a Swedish actress known for her roles in movies like The Danish Girl, Ex Machina, and Tomb Raider. Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, Vikander started her career in theater before transitioning to film.

She gained worldwide recognition for her performance in The Danish Girl, winning several awards, including an Academy Award and BAFTA Award.

Vikander is also known for her activism and social media presence, often speaking up about important social and political issues.

17 – Jennifer Lawrence

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress known for her roles in movies like The Hunger Games franchise, Silver Linings Playbook, and Joy.

Born in Indian Hills, Kentucky, Lawrence started her career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like The Bill Engvall Show and films like The Burning Plain.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Winter's Bone and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented and sought-after actresses.

Lawrence has won several awards for her performances, including an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award.

18 – Kristen Stewart

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Kristen Stewart is an American actress known for her roles in movies like the Twilight franchise, Personal Shopper, and Charlie's Angels.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Stewart started her career as a child actor, appearing in films like Panic Room and Cold Creek Manor.

She gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the Twilight movies. Stewart has won several awards for her performances, including César Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She is also known for her activism and social media presence, often speaking up about important social and political issues.

19 – Andrew Garfield

Image Credit: Michelle Faye – © 2022, FX Networks.

Andrew Garfield is an English-American actor known for his roles in movies like The Social Network, The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, and Hacksaw Ridge.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Garfield was raised in England and started his career in theater before transitioning to film.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in The Social Network and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented and respected actors. Garfield has won several awards for his performances, including BAFTA Awards and Tony Awards.

20 – Anya Taylor-Joy

Image Credit: Focus Features.

Anya Taylor-Joy is an Argentine-British actress known for her roles in movies like The Queen's Gambit, Split, and Emma.

Born in Miami, Florida, Taylor-Joy grew up in Argentina and England before starting her career in modeling and then transitioning to acting.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in The Queen's Gambit, winning several awards, including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Taylor Joy is also known for her unique fashion sense and style, often being named as one of the best-dressed actresses on the red carpet.

21 – Adam Driver

Image Credit: Lucasfilm, Disney.

Adam Driver is an American actor known for his roles in movies like the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Marriage Story, and BlackKklansman.

Born in San Diego, California, Driver started his career in theater before transitioning to film.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in the TV series Girls and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented and versatile actors.

Driver has won several awards for his performances, including Emmy Awards and an Academy Award nomination.

22 – Chris Hemsworth

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Chris Hemsworth is an Australian actor known for his roles in movies like the Thor franchise, Rush, and Extraction.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Hemsworth started his career in soap operas before transitioning to film. He gained worldwide recognition for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Hemsworth has won several awards for his performances, including People's Choice Awards. He is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in conservation and climate change.

23 – Robert Pattinson

Image Credit: Focus World.

Robert Pattinson is an English actor known for his roles in movies like the Twilight franchise, Good Time, and Tenet.

Born in London, England, Pattinson started his career as a model before transitioning to acting. He gained worldwide recognition for portraying Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies.

Pattinson has won several awards for his performances, including Empire Awards and MTV Movie Awards. He is also known for his unique fashion sense and style, often named one of Hollywood's most fashionable men.

24 – Daisy Edgar-Jones

Image Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is an English actress known for her roles in TV shows like Normal People and Cold Feet. Born in London, England, Edgar-Jones started her career in theater before transitioning to screen acting.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Normal People, earning a nomination for a BAFTA Television Award.

Edgar-Jones is considered one of Hollywood's most promising young actresses and is poised to have a bright career ahead of her.

25 – Emma Watson

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Emma Watson is an English actress known for her roles in movies like the Harry Potter franchise, Little Women, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Born in Paris, France, Watson started her acting career at nine, playing the iconic role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented and respected actresses.

Watson has won several awards for her performances, including MTV Movie Awards and British Fashion Awards.

She is also known for her activism and advocacy work, particularly in gender equality and education.

26 – Timothee Chalamet

Image Credit: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com.

Timothee Chalamet is an American actor known for his roles in movies like Call Me by Your Name, Little Women, and Dune.

Born in New York City, Chalamet started his career in theater before transitioning to film.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in Call Me by Your Name, earning several nominations for his work, including an Academy Award nomination.

Chalamet has won several awards for his performances, including BAFTA Awards and Independent Spirit Awards.

He is also known for his unique fashion sense and style, often named one of Hollywood's most stylish men.

27 – Melissa Benoist

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com.

Melissa Benoist is an American actress known for her roles in TV shows like Supergirl and movies like Whiplash and Patriots Day. Born in Houston, Texas, Benoist started her career in theater before transitioning to screen acting.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Supergirl, earning a nomination for a Saturn Award. Benoist is known for her activism and advocacy work, particularly in domestic violence and mental health.

28 – Zendaya

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Zendaya is an American actress known for her roles in movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming, the TV show Euphoria, and the movie Dune.

Born in Oakland, California, Zendaya started her career as a child actor, appearing in TV shows like Shake It Up and movies like The Greatest Showman.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Euphoria, winning an Emmy Award for her work.

Zendaya has also won several NAACP Image Awards for her performances and is known for her fashion sense and style, often being named as one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

29 – Dave Franco

Image Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Dave Franco is an American actor known for his roles in movies like 21 Jump Street, The Disaster Artist, and The Rental.

Born in Palo Alto, California, Franco started his career in TV shows like Scrubs and movies like Superbad.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in The Disaster Artist and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented and sought-after actors.

Franco is also known for his screenwriting and directing work, having co-written and starred in The Rental.

30 – Lucy Boynton

Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com.

Lucy Boynton is an English-American actress known for her roles in movies like Bohemian Rhapsody, TV show The Politician, and movie Murder on the Orient Express.

Born in New York City, Boynton grew up in England and started her career in theater before transitioning to screen acting.

She gained worldwide recognition for her Bohemian Rhapsody performance, earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Boynton has also won an NAACP Image Award for her work in the movie The Politician.

31 – Elizabeth Olsen

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Elizabeth Olsen is an American actress known for her roles in movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Martha Marcy May Marlene, and the TV show WandaVision.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Olsen comes from a family with a rich history in the entertainment industry.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Martha Marcy May Marlene, earning several nominations for her work, including a Critics' Choice Movie Award.

Olsen has also won several MTV Movie Awards and Critics' Choice Television Awards for her performances in both movies and TV shows.

She is known for her fashion sense and style, often being named as one of the best-dressed actresses on the red carpet.

32 – Lily James

Image Credit: magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com.

Lily James is an English actress known for her roles in the TV show Downton Abbey, Cinderella, and Baby Driver.

Born in Esher, England, James started her career in theater before transitioning to screen acting.

She gained worldwide recognition for her performance in Cinderella, earning an Empire Award for Best Actress.

James has also appeared in several other Hollywood movies and is known for her talent and beauty. She is also a fashion icon and has been named one of the most stylish women in Hollywood.

33 – Jodie Comer

Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com.

Jodie Comer is an English actress known for her roles in the TV show Killing Eve and the movies Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Free Guy.

Born in Liverpool, England, Comer started her career in theater before transitioning to screen acting.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Killing Eve, earning a Primetime Emmy Award and several BAFTA Awards for her work. Comer has also appeared in several Hollywood movies and is known for her talent and versatility as an actress.

34 – Joe Keery

Image Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com.

Joe Keery is an American actor known for his roles in the TV show Stranger Things and the movies Free Guy and Spree.

Born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Keery started his career in theater before transitioning to screen acting.

He gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. Keery has also appeared in several Hollywood movies and is known for his talent and unique style.

He has won a SAG Award for his performance in Stranger Things and is considered one of Hollywood's most promising young actors.

35 – Riley Keough

Image Credit: A24.

Riley Keough is an American actress known for her roles in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, and the TV show The Girlfriend Experience.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Keough comes from a family with a rich history in the entertainment industry.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in American Honey, earning several nominations for her work. Keough has also appeared in several Hollywood movies and TV shows and is known for her talent and beauty.

36 – Dev Patel

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Dev Patel is a British actor known for his roles in movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, and The Green Knight.

Born in Harrow, England, Patel started his career in TV shows like Skins before transitioning to film.

He gained worldwide recognition for his performance in Slumdog Millionaire, earning a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Patel has also appeared in several other Hollywood movies and is known for his talent and versatility as an actor. He is also an advocate for representation and diversity in the entertainment industry.

37 – Garrett Hedlund

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com.

Garrett Hedlund is an American actor known for his roles in movies like Tron: Legacy, Mudbound, and Triple Frontier.

Born in Roseau, Minnesota, Hedlund started his career in modeling before transitioning to film.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in Mudbound and has since become one of Hollywood's most talented and sought-after actors. Hedlund is also known for his work in music, having recorded several songs for movie soundtracks.

38 – Felicity Jones

Image Credit: Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Felicity Jones is an English actress known for her roles in movies like The Theory of Everything, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Midnight Sky.

Born in Birmingham, England, Jones started her career in TV shows before transitioning to film. She gained worldwide recognition for her performance in The Theory of Everything, earning a nomination for an Academy Award.

Jones has also won several BAFTA Awards for her performances and is known for her talent and beauty. She is also an advocate for women's rights and gender equality.

39 – Olivia Cooke

Image Credit: Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock.com

Olivia Cooke is an English actress known for her roles in the TV show Bates Motel, the movie Ready Player One, and the movie Sound of Metal.

Born in Oldham, England, Cooke started her career in theater before transitioning to screen acting.

She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Sound of Metal, earning several nominations for her work.

Cooke has also appeared in several other Hollywood movies and TV shows and is known for her talent and beauty. She is also an advocate for mental health awareness.

40 – Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is an English actor known for his roles in movies like Godzilla and Tenet.

Born in High Wycombe, England, Johnson started his career in theater before transitioning to film.

Johnson has won several awards for his performances, including a Golden Globe Award. He is also known for his activism and advocacy work, particularly in mental health and addiction.