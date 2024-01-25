Several Popular Beer Brands Could Disappear From Shelves Soon

Believe it or not, summer's just around the corner, and one popular item may be absent from your backyard barbecue. Beer. After a 99% vote, 12 breweries and 5,000 workers for Anheuser-Busch have agreed to strike.

Increases Across the Board

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien may toss out the current Anheuser-Busch contract for his workers' union to demand better options. Workers are ready to demand higher wages, better retirement and overall benefits packages, and more job security from the most prominent American beer maker.

The Teamsters posted about the situation to their X account.

Without a contract by February 29, there won’t be any beer come March. Teamsters voted by 99 percent to authorize a #strike if this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver a fair contract. — Teamsters (@Teamsters) January 8, 2024

Nothing New

This scenario isn't the first run-in the union has had with executives at the beer maker. In November, the company refused to negotiate job security, setting a tone of possible indifference to their employees. “If Anheuser-Busch's executives can't get their act together to negotiate an agreement that respects workers, we will see them out on the streets,” O'Brien said in a statement on the strike vote.

If there isn't a new contract by the end of February, Anheuser-Busch's entire line of products will ultimately be affected. This fact means that Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Busch, and Stella Artois will cease production in the spring and summer seasons.

Profits Over People

Anheuser-Busch's parent company, AB InBev, reported profits of $32 billion in 2023, a 1.9% increase over 2022. A spokesperson for the company said, “We have a long-standing track record of reaching agreements with organized labor and look forward to resuming negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable agreement that continues to recognize and reward our employees.”

Younger generations are also joining in the fight. Angel Arroyo, 53, has worked for the Anheuser-Busch company for 20 years and said this about his experience. “We're looking for job security. We're looking for the American Dream. We need to share in our profits and we need to bring up the working class better than it was before. Even our younger employees who aren't well-versed in unions are getting on board. They see what the future holds. They've seen their parents struggle, and now they realize that's not the life they want.”

Changing Tides

According to reports, Anheuser-Busch knows the Teamster's vote to strike. And with eight out of ten top-selling beer brands belonging to the brewing giant, the union and Anheuser-Busch will hopefully reach an adequate deal before the old contract runs up.

If not, an Anheuser-Busch strike would be the first labor-related boycott of 2024 and possibly a sign of what's to come as inflation and higher prices continue to hurt the average American's ability to purchase goods and services.