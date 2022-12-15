Most Searched for Board Games

Americans don't play around when it comes to board games. We take this favored pastime seriously and have the scorecards to prove it.

According to Statista, the market for cards and board games in the U.S. is forecast to skyrocket from an already impressive 2.69 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 toa record 5.04 billion U.S. dollars by 2025.

If you're thinking of giving a board game as a gift, you can now be sure which one will be most appreciated based on what state your recipient lives in. Gaming experts at Solitaired.com analyzed Google Trends data to establish what family-friendly board game got the most searches in each state over the past five years.

Searches for Board Games on The Rise

U.S. searches for “board games” increased by 75% in November. Those searches are expected to grow further as Christmas draws nearer.

A spokesperson from Solitaired.com said, “This data highlights how classic tabletop games are still sought after in modern times. They provide a sense of nostalgia and allow families to come together, no matter their experience or skill set, when it comes to gaming. It is fascinating to see how each state, and family, differs when it comes to what activity they do when they come together.”

Most Popular Board Games in Each State

The number one spot goes to Gloomhaven, a relative newcomer on the gaming scene. Released in 2017, it's the most searched-for board game in 16 states, including California, New York, Texas, and Indiana.

The award-winning game has become a favorite among avid board gamers. It received an overall global rating of 4.8/5 on Amazon and over 22K ratings of 10/10 on Board Game Geek, cementing its position in first place.

Second Place Winner

Christmas family favorites, Clue and Monopoly, take the joint second spot, alongside Dungeons & Dragons as the most searched-for game.

Clue is most popular in Alabama, Rhode Island, and Louisiana. Monopoly is popular in Hawaii, South Dakota, and Alaska. And finally, Dungeons & Dragons is most popular in New Mexico, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

These games are great for family get-togethers during the holidays, partly because of how many players can get in on the fun. During the holidays, it's common for larger parties to come together, and games like Monopoly and Clue allow up to eight people to join in, even more, if played in teams.

Dungeons & Dragons doesn't limit the number of players required, making it perfect for large crowds.

“My family is very competitive with our annual game of Clue on Christmas Day, and it has become a tradition we all look forward to. The laughs we share and strategies we try to employ to win never gets old, no matter how many times we play it,” comments travel writer Casandra Karpiak.

Coming in Third Place

Risk, another classic board game, takes the third position as the most popular game searched for in Vermont and Nebraska, alongside Sorry!, which is most popular in Nevada and Wyoming.

Exploding Kittens and Pandemic also take the third spot being popular in two states each; New Jersey and Colorado, and Wisconsin and Oklahoma, respectively.

Last December, searches for the board game Risk increased by 144% in America. Searches for Exploding Kittens increased by 194%, peaking on Christmas day.

Andrew Herrig, a freelance writer and perennial board game player, says, “Our extended family always gathers on Christmas Eve, and one of our favorite traditions is playing Sorry! because it's something even the youngest kids can enjoy. The prizes are only small stocking stuffer items, but it's a great way to spend time with loved ones and sparks a lot of conversation.”

Number One, at Least in One State

Wrapping up the list are 16 other board games that were all only popular in one state each. Even so, these games still beat out other classic family games in popularity, such as Articulate, Scrabble, and Trivial Pursuit.

Codenames: Missouri

Cribbage: Arizona

Bingo: Connecticut

Yahtzee: Idaho

Snakes and Ladders: Iowa

Stratego: Kansas

Mouse Trap: Kentucky

Chess: Maine

Terraforming Mars: Minnesota

Guess Who?: New Hampshire

Azul: Oregon

Betrayal at House on the Hill: Pennsylvania

Trouble: Tennessee

Scattergories: Virginia

Wingspan: Washington

Ticket to Ride: West Virginia

The Game of Life is the most searched board game in North Dakota. It has numerous variants, including a Super Mario Edition, Junior Edition, and the most recent, Jurassic Park Edition.

This article was produced by Our Woven Journey and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.