Book-to-Screen Adaptations Influence the Most Popular Book Genre in American States

A recent Gallup poll found that Americans are reading fewer books than ever before, with the average American reading only around 12 books per year. This total may be shocking when you factor in the fact that there are upwards of one million books published per year in the United States alone.

So what exactly are Americans reading when they crack open a book for their solitary monthly read? Well, a new study by the online tutoring site Typing analyzed the Google Trends data in each of the 50 states to identify which book genres are the most interesting to its residents.

While Marvel has a stronghold on moviegoing audiences, the past decade has been exceptionally kind to fantasy lovers wanting to explore their favorite magical realm on TV. With book-to-screen adaptations like The Wheel of Time, Game of Thrones, and Shadow and Bone captivating audiences everywhere, it should come as no surprise that fantasy is one of the most popular genres in the country, with it coming in at the top of the list for eleven different states.

Not to be outdone, thrillers and horror fiction are a close second and third, ranking as the top genre in ten and nine states, respectively. This makes sense when you consider legendary authors like Stephen King and James Patterson. They consistently put out new books, some of which launch massive audience drawing adaptations.

While people may have their qualms about the sheer number of book-to-screen adaptations getting greenlit in recent years, that's a good thing if it gets people interested in reading. Last year saw the blockbuster release of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, the Prime Video adaptation of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series, and Netflix’s buzzy horror series based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series. Looking closer at Typing’s analysis of that data, there is a direct correlation with these adaptations fueling additional Google searches and interest in the source material.

Unexpected Plot Twists

A spokesperson for Typing spoke about this phenomenon, saying, “It is exciting to see that regardless of the possibility of having movies and tv series easily at hand every day, many American still enjoy their own company with a good book in hand. In fact, it is fascinating how the development of different forms of media on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video is often what urges spectators to become readers, purchasing the books from where their favorite movies are from, to expand their knowledge on the topic, quickly discover what comes next in the plot and being able to compare the two, making the most of their experience.”

Surprisingly, Typing’s data didn’t indicate an uptick in searches for Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series last year. Still, in Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, romance novels took the crown as the most popular genre. So at least Lady Whistledown has something to gossip about, even though she’ll have to write about New York Times Bestselling author Colleen Hoover ranking above all other novelists in those states.

Despite Star Wars and Star Trek’s prevalence in pop culture, science fiction only took the top spot in one state—Vermont. Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s beloved mysteries wasn’t enough to tip the data scales, with the mystery genre only coming in at the top in South Dakota.

Typing’s research may not be a detailed study on what people are reading in each state, considering people probably search for a lot of books that they’re never going to actually read. Still, it is an eye-opening look at what books—and their adaptations—capture the attention of Americans. A deeper look into the publishing industry and its readers would see that romance is one of the most lucrative genres, while they may not be highly searched for. In 2021, booksellers sold over 47 million romance novels, accounting for 30% of all adult fiction sales and raking in approximately $1.5 billion!

Regardless of the feelings surrounding book-to-screen adaptations and those annoying little “as seen on Netflix” stickers, it is safe to say that Americans are finding new interest in books thanks to watching the stories play out on screen. While this may be frustrating for book lovers—and authors—it is definitely still a positive piece of data.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Pexels.