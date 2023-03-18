10 Popular Movies That Are More Boring Than Watching Paint Dry

Are there any films you do not understand why receiving such hype? You've got company. Someone recently asked, “What are some top-rated movies or movies that would be considered widely beloved or classics that you found boring?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” one said. “It's incredibly derivative, patronizing, contradicting its theming, overlong, and repetitive, especially the humor. Everything Everywhere All at Once is very derivative because a significant portion of its runtime is just homages and references, which most movies aren't.”

2. 1917 (2019)

Another person voted, “The film, 1917. The story about a single long take follows an excellent chap as he encounters a series of inconsequential inconveniences while always being a good chap. In the end, we learn that the Great War was pretty crazy.”

3. Nope (2022)

“Nope,” someone stated. “Don't get me wrong, I enjoyed it, but I didn't enjoy it nearly as much as Get Out. I think Jordan Peele is a great director, but Nope dragged too much. I checked my watch several times because it felt like a longer film than it was.”

4. The Princess Bride (1987)

Someone suggested, “The Princess Bride fell off as soon as Wesley was done dealing with the three guys who took Buttercup.” Another added, “The Princess Bride is one of my titles here too. I didn't see it as a kid in the 80s and caught up to it long after, and I didn't understand the love for it.”

5. Forrest Gump (1994)

“Tom Hanks and Gary Sinise are both as amazing as they always are, but Forrest Gump didn't do much for me,” one admitted. Another added, “It's an overrated film too, and the message I honestly don't find inspiring.” “Forrest Gump is an abomination,” a final person commented.

6. Once Upon A Time in America (1984)

One Redditor confessed, “Once Upon A Time in America was a three-hour snooze fest to me. I love Sergio Leone, but this was incredibly boring and overrated. I cannot believe that people actually enjoy that movie.”

7. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

“Saving Private Ryan,” said one. “The first twenty minutes of the film are very well done, but the rest is just stereotypical war drama movie stuff. The OP replied, “Well, I have to give you credit for being brave enough to admit Saving Private Ryan. It was one of my all-time favorite movies.

8. Jaws (1975)

One user admitted, “There are a lot of classic horror movies that I just don't get. Jaws bored me to tears without any meditative quality. I wish Jaws felt more like the film's second half with the three men on the boat.”

9. Ben-Hur (1959)

“Ben-Hur from 1959,” shared one. “It's an excellent film, but I find it to be very boring at times as the pacing was slow as a snail, and I didn't think it was Charlton Heston's best film role either.” Another agreed, “Definitely, not his best role.”

10. The Great Escape (1963)

“The Great Escape,” one stated. “I watched it for a film class a decade ago, and I was bored to tears by it. It's just so long, and the ancient editing style makes it feel longer.”

