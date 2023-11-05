14 Popular Movies That Left Fans More Bored Than Watching Paint Dry

The ultimate letdown is seeing a hyped-up movie that ends up being boring. Unfortunately, we've all watched a popular movie that we've found boring, even though everyone else loves it so much. Movie fans weighed in with the films that failed to impress them.

1. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The new Blade Runner wasn't a hit with everyone. A lot of people found the movie boring, even though they were fans of the original Blade Runner. A lot of people love this film, but others say they should have gone into the theaters with lower expectations.

2. La La Land (2016)

Many people agreed that La La Land was an underwhelming film, despite the hype. Some of the people who didn't love the movie said it was because it was hard to pay attention to, or that maybe they just weren't in the right headspace. But no matter what, it didn't work for a lot of people. Others argued that other movie musicals, like Moulin Rouge, are better.

3. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once was a huge smash hit when it came out, topping Cinephiles' list of the best movies from last year. But others found the movie and the humor repetitive and hard to watch.

4. 1917 (2019)

While a lot of people agree that 1917 is a beautifully shot film, there really isn't much character development for the main character. He always does the right thing, even in this dark landscape of war. A lot of people said they enjoyed this film for the cinematography but can't remember a single part of the plot.

5. Nope (2022)

With every Jordan Peele movie, there's a lot riding on it. While people may have enjoyed Nope, a lot of people said it didn't match up the the level of Get Out and Us. Others claimed that the film dragged too much.

6. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is a beloved film, but a lot of people found the movie to be boring after Westley defeats Buttercup's kidnappers. While others will argue there's still a lot of the movie left after that, that's where a majority of the action lies.

7. Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump is always listed as one of the best movies of all time, but a lot of people find the movie overrated and boring. Not every movie is going to work for everyone, and that's completely okay.

8. Once Upon A Time in America (1984)

Once Upon A Time in America didn't live up to the hype for a lot of people, with many stating the nearly three-hour runtime as being one of the problems. Plus, much of the movie is a flashback, and that's just not always a tactic people love in storytelling.

9. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Saving Private Ryan was on this list, though a lot of people online disagreed with this choice. One person said that the first 20 minutes of the film were excellent, but didn't love the dramatic plot that followed the rest of the movie.

10. Jaws (1975)

Jaws can sometimes feel like it's two movies. The first part where the town is sort of oblivious to the shark, and then the half where they're in the boat hunting the shark. Some people find the beginning boring and would rather just watch the men hunt the shark down for most of the movie.

11. Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben-Hur is a pretty slow burn in some places, and that doesn't work for some viewers. This historical fiction movie is loved by many and it's regarded as a great movie, but even its fans can admit that it can be boring in a few places.

12. The Great Escape (1963)

With a lot of these older films, they can be a little mind-numbing to watch in the modern day. The editing isn't what we're used to and there's a much slower pace. That's the case with The Great Escape, leaving modern-day viewers wondering how much time is left by the end.

13. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction is loved by so many, but others find the movie to be about a lot of nonsense. The film follows the lives of a number of different people as their stories continue to intertwine full of violence and finding redemption.

14. Licorice Pizza (2021)

Licorice Pizza is supposed to be a fun comedy about young people who live in Los Angeles during the 1970s, trying to figure out life together. While a lot of people thought it would be a really fun movie about growing up, some people thought the movie really didn't know when to stop and it kept going and going and going but had nothing to say.

Source: Reddit