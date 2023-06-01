12 Popular Celebrities That The Internet Loves To Hate

What celebrity can you not stand, even if everyone likes them? For me, it's Beyonce. While I respect her work ethic, I find her brand too impersonal, and the beehive worship tends to go too far. This may be due to my dislike for the trendy and untouchable, but I think she acts too important. Here are other celebrities that people on the internet dislike.

1. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is widely known for his kindness, and I don't get how anyone can hate him. Someone says their sister-in-law despises him without any solid reason. She thinks he looks and sounds much like Tom Cruise, who she dislikes.

2. Julie Andrews

Can you imagine hating a celebrity to the point of leaving the room when they're on TV? A contributor discloses that her mom does that whenever she sees Julie Andrews. When they asked her about the issue, she said,” Julie Andrews looks fake. She's all sweet and nice. I see it's all an act with her.” They're guessing their mom had a woman in her life who resembled Julie Andrews and was fake.

3. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen may be universally loved, but somebody shares that they had a co-worker who despised him. She had no explanation for this, and no matter how much they asked, all they got was, “He knows what he did.”

4. Jennifer Lopez

I'm a huge skeptic when it comes to Jennifer Lopez's body. Did she age that well, or does she just look great in pictures? A responder writes that they listen to some of her music and watch her movies, but she's a mediocre singer and actress. She has style and looks great at her age but has narcissistic traits.

5. Usher

Nobody is rich enough to treat other people like crap. A commenter replies that they hate Usher with the fire of a thousand blazing suns because he kept postponing work with his team. They were working together on a project, and he couldn't spare time.

6. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah is one of those people you dislike, but you can't put a finger on one specific thing. Another mentions that she's one of those out-of-touch rich people that no one takes seriously anymore.

7. Drake

Multiple people contest whether Drake deserves the rapper status. One notes that his flow is weird, and he cannot rap. He hid his kid and used the unveiling to push his merch line. The allegations about him texting 13-year-old Milly Bobby Brown also left them uncomfortable. He is a culture vulture who hops on the next trendy thing to stay relevant.

8. Shania Twain

We tend to form an idea of who celebrities are, and they often miss the mark when we meet them. A forum member who lived in Shania Twain's girl power responds that she's stuck up and full of herself. They met her several times as they used to date a relative, and she thought everyone was below her and not worth her time. She used to raise her chin to look down at people.

9. MrBeast

Youtubers are the lowest grade of celebrities, yet some have the most inflated egos. An individual remarks that they live in the same city as MrBeast, who is very rude. He gets food from their workplace, and he's always arrogant every time they encounter him and hardly ever tips. Whenever anyone recognizes him, he's always annoyed. His staff is also rude.

10. Will Smith

When Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, for many, it was a confirmation that he's a horrible human being. Someone indicates that after reading his autobiography, he has a lot of problems with women and a fragile ego, to top it off. His association with Scientology is also concerning.

11. Kevin Hart

Do you find Kevin Hart funny? A critic claims that his comedy helps him mask his horrible personality. He's a serial cheater and writes about how he abused his first wife in one of his books. It's also emotionally abusive of him to make fun of his current wife for not trusting him not to cheat again. He gaslights her into thinking she's crazy.

12. Steve Harvey

Why do people take marriage and dating advice from someone who's been married four times? An internet user expresses that Steve Harvey has no talent and it's ridiculous that he claims to be religious.

Source: (Reddit)