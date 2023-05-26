12 Popular Celebrities in America That Aren’t That Big Outside of The States

Many American celebrities have attained global recognition and are well-known globally; some are still virtually unknown outside. People have recently discussed well-known American celebrities who aren't well-known elsewhere. Here are twelve of them.

1. Transatlantic Fame Gap: Oprah in The US vs. Europe

Oprah, a well-known name in the United States, is only famous in the country, particularly in Europe, where many people know who she is but don't consider her to be a major celebrity.

2. Taylor Swift vs. Miley Cyrus: Latin American Preference

Another person remarked that Taylor Swift is less popular in Latin America than Miley Cyrus. They pondered the reason behind this and wondered if Swift had yet to extensively toured the region.

3. Janet Jackson: US Pop Queen, Europe Forgotten

Have you noticed the contrast between Janet Jackson's popularity in the US and her non-existent presence in Europe? While the Queen of Pop dominates America with her electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, she seems forgotten in the Old World. Is it a matter of taste or missed opportunities? The transatlantic divide has left some wondering what they're missing out on.

4. Beyonce's Global Fame: South America Disconnect

A commenter from South America expressed their opinion that although Beyonce is famous globally, her music isn't as well-known in their region. They believe that while most people know of her popularity, many couldn't name any of her songs. The same user thinks that this is also the case for many rappers, as rap music isn't as popular in their country.

5. Dolly Parton: US Icon, Worldly Unknown

Despite being a country music icon and beloved personality in the United States, Dolly Parton is not a household name in many other parts of the world. One person from a Latin American country shared that they only know of her from the English-speaking internet and her hit song “Jolene,” and mentioned that most people in their country wouldn't recognize her.

6. Fleetwood Mac: Mexico's Uncharted Territory

Fleetwood Mac is less well-known abroad, notably in Mexico. The commenter complains that the band has never performed in their nation. It used to be possible for American musicians to become well-known in Mexico by appearing on TV shows or having their music aired on the radio.

Along with global phenomenon performers like Michael Jackson and Madonna, vocalists like Whitney Houston, who appeared in motion pictures, were also well-liked.

7. Lebron James: Basketball Stardom Limits

LeBron James may not be as well-known abroad as some people believe, claims one user. Although he is considered to be one of the best basketball players of all time, one user contends that he is not recognized globally. The reason might be cultural differences and varying degrees of basketball enthusiasm in other countries.

8. Tom Brady: America's Football Hero, Unknown Abroad

Another individual share that people outside the United States are less familiar with Tom Brady's visage. Despite being among the greatest American football players of all time, his fame may not be well-known outside his native nation.

9. Selena Gomez: UK's Underrated Talent

Have you ever heard of Selena Gomez? One person recently said they only know her because of her connection to Taylor Swift! It seems like Selena's music hasn't made as big of an impact in the UK as it has in the United States. So, only true music lovers really know about her incredible talent.

10. Blake Shelton: Country Star Lost Abroad

Someone mentioned being familiar with Blake Shelton because of his marriage to Gwen Stefani but couldn't name any of his songs. Popular American country music performer Blake Shelton has put out several albums and singles throughout his career. The commenter's lack of acquaintance with his music suggests that his fame may not be as well-known abroad despite his notable success in the United States, particularly in the country music genre.

11. Adele's Japan Surprise: Unrecognized in Vegas

The user was shocked to learn that Adele was not well-known in Japan while they lived there. No one the user spoke to in Japan had heard of her, even though she was well-known in the United States and had a performance in Vegas. Despite playing her music and displaying her picture, she was still unknown to the Japanese people.

12. Rupaul: Drag Fame vs. Global Reach

Did you know that RuPaul, the famous American drag queen and TV personality, might not be widely recognized in some countries except for those who watch Drag Race? Surprisingly, despite being widely popular in the US, some people had just heard of RuPaul when they stumbled upon the show. RuPaul's fame has yet to reach as far beyond America as many expected.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.