From Athletes and Musicians to Politicians, These Are The Most Popular Celebrity Twitch Streamers

It may seem like platforms like Twitch and TikTok are more oriented to making average everyday people stars – or at least people who are either talented in an area or willing to look foolish enough to get viral views. But these social media levelers cater to celebrities just as much as the magazines at the checkout counter.

Gamers aren't the only top streamers on Twitch. Your favorite actor or professional athlete may be among the most popular video game streamers. From popular games like Call of Duty, FIFA, andValorant, some celebrities have amassed a following of over four and a half million on the popular streaming platform.

A recent study conducted by Solitaired analyzed Twitch data. Research reveals the most famous celebrity Twitch streamers, accounting for their followers, active viewers, and games streamed.

When they're not busy on the playing field, in the music studio, or on Capitol Hill, these Twitch streamers are connecting with their fans in a new way. Whether fans are watching their favorite celebrities playing the latest and greatest video games or even playing with them, here are the ten most followed celebrities on Twitch.

Worldwide Sport Superstars

Kicking things off, Sergio Aguero, former Manchester City and Barcelona footballer, tops the list of the most popular celebrity Twitch streamers. His 4.66 million followers equated to a total of 17.5 million views on Twitch. Aguero retired from professional football at the age of 33. Under the username “SLAKUN10,” he is now playing games like FIFA, Grand Theft Auto, and VALORANT.

In second place is another famous footballer: Brazillian Neymar Jr., who plays for Paris Saint-German. He has a total of 2.13 million Twitch followers and has amassed 3.73 million views. Neyman Jr. is still playing professionally, so his Twitch streams are few and far between. He is most likely to be seen playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Another athlete sits behind the wheel in third place: Formula 1 McLaren driver Lando Norris. He has 1.36 million followers but has gained an impressive 21.9 million views on his Twitch channel. Norris has also founded his own eSports and content creator team, Quadrant. His Twitch profile says he is a “TEMPORARAYAYRLY [sic] FULL TIME STREAMER, drives in Formula 1 every now and then too…”

Politician Adopts Twitch During COVID-19 Lockdowns

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known by her nickname (and Twitch username) “AOC,” is in fourth place with one million followers. She is best known for streaming Among Us during COVID-19 to connect with voters and encourage them to register to vote in preparation for the 2020 election. Ocasio-Cortez used her time on Twitch to play games with some of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform.

Bouncing in fifth place is hip-hop and R&B singer T-Pain, with just under 900,000 followers. He's streamed over 100 times to over 5.84 million viewers. The CEO of Nappy Boy Gaming, T-Pain, has recently streamed games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Forza Horizon 5.

Fellow musician Post Malone is in sixth place with 825,241 followers and 1.3 million views. Post Malone is best known for streaming Battle Royale shooters like Apex Legends.

Comedian Andy Milonakis is in seventh place. Best known for appearing on MTV's The Andy Milonakis Show, he is the most viewed celebrity on the platform with over 25 million views. Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is in eighth place, with just over 600,000 followers.

Rapper Logic, the first musician to sign a deal to stream exclusively on Twitch, is in ninth place. Logic has 551,976 followers and has amassed 5.4 million views.

Finally, in tenth place is EDM artist Deadmau5. He boasts 525,355 followers and 14.7 million views from streaming games such as PUBG: Battlegrounds. He has additionally appeared in titles such as DJ Hero 2 and Goat Simulator.

Analyzing The Results

A spokesperson for Solitaired commented on the findings: “Twitch is a unique platform as it is solely dedicated to live-streaming and offers a real-time interactive chat experience. This level of interaction through each live stream is how popular Twitch streamers have built up highly engaged audiences, so it's great to see such a wide range of celebrities from different backgrounds creating accounts to engage with their fans.

“It's interesting to note the range of celebrities, even just in the top ten most followed, from footballers, musicians to politicians; it's amazing to see how welcoming the Twitch community is to a diverse range of streamers.”

The research does not include popular channels for Bob Ross, the famous painter, whose channel is run by Twitch. Additionally, hip-hop artists Soulja Boy and Snoop Dog, who each had over 800,000 followers, are not included as their Twitch accounts are, sadly, inactive.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.