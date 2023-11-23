25 Popular Films That Can Be Identified With Single Quote

Most of us have favorite movie quotes. The way people react to them is one indication of whether or not you'll get along.

For example, if you answer a question with “I am Groot,” and the other person laughs, you'll probably want to hang out. Or if you quip, “I thought we were an autonomous collective” during a political discussion, you'll soon learn who is (and isn't) a fellow Monty Python fan.

A popular online forum recently asked members, “Which movie can be identified by a single quote?” Pay attention to the following answers – they might come up on trivia night.

1 – “You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat”

The absolute shock on police chief Martin Brody's (Roy Scheider) face is the same shock on the faces of the Jaws audience. Like Brody, we'd just seen the shark breach the surface and then dip back down. It was our first real glimpse of the shark, and it was done so casually (“Oh, hi, seeya later”) that we had no time to react.

2 – “Run, Forrest, Run!”

In a flashback scene from Forrest Gump, Forrest tries to get away from bullies as his friend Jenny shouts, “Run, Forrest, run!” That line has become one that people yell at cross-country runners and joggers or at someone racing toward the bus stop. Fun fact: An Alaska politician named Forrest Dunbar used this as a slogan on campaign signs.

3 – “Say Hello to My Little Friend”

Al Pacino plays the crazed drug dealer in Scarface and speaks (or rather, bellows) this line at a crew of killers who have come for him. The little friend is a machine gun, and it helps him deal out a whole lotta vengeance.

4 – “I'll Be Back”

In the title role from The Terminator, Ah-nold Schwarzenegger is at the police station searching for the person whom he has been sent to kill. The cops tell him to take a seat. The cybernetic android says, “I'll be back” – and soon drives a stolen vehicle right through the station house.

5 – “Here's Johnny!”

In The Shining, a deranged Jack Nicholson has just broken through a door with an axe in search of his terrified wife (Shelley Duvall). The line refers to how The Tonight Show host Johnny Carson was introduced each evening: “Heeere's Johnny!”

6 – “You Can't Handle The Truth!”

Jack Nicholson again, this time as Col. Nathan Jessup in A Few Good Men. During a climactic courtroom scene, when lawyer Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) asks for the truth, Jessup roars, “You can't handle the truth!” Everybody who's seen the movie remembers that one.

7 – “I Am Your Father”

Darth Vader intones these words to Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back, and Luke refuses to believe it. Soon after, he tries to kill himself. Talk about not being able to handle the truth…!

8 – “Toto, I Have a Feeling We're Not in Kansas Anymore”

Aw, come on – everybody knows that one! Somehow Judy Garland was able to speak that line in The Wizard of Oz without bursting into laughter. Her interpretation of an innocent farmgirl resonates through the years, and this line resonates with it. Super-useful in any situation when you feel out of your depth.

9 – “I Ate His Liver With Some Fava Beans and a Nice Chianti”

It wasn't just the line from Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. It was those slurping noises that made us all shudder. If you needed a reason to hate liver, this should do it.

10 – “That'll Do, Pig. That'll Do”

James Cromwell gently speaks these words to the title pig in Babe, a sweet-natured story of a pig that wants to herd sheep. This is the standard command for sheep-herding dogs to let them know their job is finished.

11 – “I Am Serious – And Don't Call Me Shirley”

Nobody does deadpan like the late Leslie Nielsen. In the movie Airplane!, Nielsen says this in reply to someone who's just said, “Surely you can't be serious!” Remember it the next time says “Surely [whatever]” to you.

12 – “You Keep Using That Word; I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means”

This line from The Princess Bride turned into a wildly popular meme. Displayed with a picture of Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin), the meme is helpful when calling out someone's online ignorance.

13 – “Multipass”

The word is spoken several times by Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) in The Fifth Element, a French sci-fi film that also stars Bruce Willis. It's a weird romp that includes, among other things, a blue alien diva who sings part of the “mad scene” from the opera Lucia di Lammermoor. You just kind of have to go with it.

14 – “Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli”

This line from The Godfather is spoken by one of a pair of gangsters who just murdered Don Corleone's bodyguard. It was improvised: The line was supposed to have been, “Just leave the gun!” But since one gangster's wife had asked him to pick up some cannoli, he could check two items off that day's to-do list.

15 – “The Dude Abides”

The full line is, “Yeah, well, the Dude abides.” But most people remember it as just “the Dude abides.” Either way, it's a very Zen-like statement: The Dude doesn't wrestle with fate. He simply abides it.

16 – “We're on a Mission From God”

This line from The Blues Brothers is spoken numerous times. Two deadpan brothers (Dan Akykroyd and the late John Belushi) hit the road to save the Catholic orphanage they were raised in. It's a good line when someone asks you why you're doing something offbeat or dangerous.

17 – “Nobody Puts Baby in The Corner!”

This one's become meme fodder as well. In Dirty Dancing, it's spoken by Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) to the disapproving parents of Baby (Jennifer Grey). They think he's ruined their little girl when in fact he's just given her the time of her life.

18 – “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”

In the 2002 film Spider-Man, Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) lectures Peter (Tobey McGuire) about his journey to manhood. He delivers the line without even a hint of irony because Uncle Ben doesn't know that Peter has…great power. It's become the kind of thing you say to someone who just got a new car or a great job.

19 – “You've Got To Ask Yourself One Question: ‘Do I Feel Lucky?' Well, Do Ya, Punk?'”

In Dirty Harry, San Francisco cop Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) chases down a crook he finds with a firearm almost within reach. Pointing his handgun at the dude, Callahan says he isn't sure whether he has any bullets left. People often misquote this line as, “Do you feel lucky, punk?” in displays of bravado.

20 – “That's Not a Knife”

A New York mugger threatens Australian adventurer Mick and his lady friend in the movie Crocodile Dundee. She urges him to give up his wallet because the mugger has a knife. Mick smiles, speaks the line, and whips out his own knife, which is more like a machete. P.S. He doesn't have to give up his wallet.

21 – “Where We're Going, We Don't Need Roads”

In Back to the Future, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) says this to Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox). That's because the cars of the future fly, not drive. This line became so widely quoted that President Ronald Reagan included it in his 1986 State of the Union speech.

22 – “There's No Crying in Baseball!”

The cranky, alcoholic coach (Tom Hanks) in A League of Their Own is absolutely shocked when a player he just screamed at starts to cry. This line has become legendary; you can substitute whatever you want for “baseball.” There's no crying in economy class! There's no crying in Fortnite! There's no crying in pickleball!

23 – “May The Odds Be Ever in Your Favor”

Talk about hypocrisy! The same folks who set young people up to kill one another in The Hunger Games are wishing all of them luck. But it's a helpful phrase when someone you know has a job interview or wants to propose to their significant other.

24 – “Of All The Gin Joints in All The Towns in All The World, She Walks Into Mine”

Cynical bar owner Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) growls this line in Casablanca when a lost love (Ingrid Bergman) shows up unexpectedly. You can almost smell the cigarette smoke and the longing.

25 – “You Are Tearing Me Apart, Lisa!”

This ghastly line is delivered in a ghastly performance by Tommy Wiseau in The Room, the independent film Wiseau wrote, starred in, produced, and directed. It's considered one of the worst films ever made, yet has achieved cult status from fans who dress like characters and bring props to the screenings. So far, no one has torn anyone apart.

