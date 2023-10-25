These Are 2023’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Every State

This year's most popular Halloween costume may shock and surprise you, but it's Barbie; the answer is Barbie, with a side of Weird Barbie and Wednesday. Or if you don't, go for the officially licensed costumes Borboo, Strange Fashion Doll, and Thursday Saddams.

Boohoo revealed the most worn costumes based on pop culture characters and traditional characters employed by parents with access to an old bed sheet and some scissors.

Barbie topped searches in 14 states, including California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Meanwhile, no doubt due to the popularity of the Netflix series, Wednesday Addams was the second-most searched costume, topping searches in 12 states, including Florida, Ohio, and Vermont, and finally, the Mushroom Kingdom's monarch, Princess Peach was the top pick in nine states including Indiana, Nevada and Texas.

Skeleton topped Google for most searched traditional costume; those wanting to know the best places to cut holes in their mother's best Egyptian cotton sheets or how much flour they need to pout over themselves to make a ghost costume came in second while dressing as either a Zombie or a Vampire took joint third.

What Are The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in My State?

If you want to find out what costumes topped Google in your state, check out our list below so you can figure out what not to wear.

I recommend a literary character, a pun, or a character from an obscure British sitcom; half the fun is explaining to other party guests what the H on your forehead stands for.

Alabama

They like their costumes creepy, cookey, mysterious, and spooky in Alabama, as Wednesday and the traditional skeleton costume were the most searched-for costumes in the state.

Alaska

When trick or treating in harsh arctic winds, it pays to be wearing some thick furs, or maybe a coat made of 101 dalmatians as Cruella De Vil topped searches for pop culture-inspired costumes, alternatively throwing a sheet over your thermals and pretending to be a ghost is the ideal traditional costume in the state.

Arizona

Spider Gwen fever has struck Arizona as Mile Morales's hopping girlfriend topped the pop culture searches in the state, while spooky skeletons will be dancing through the streets after beating traditional costume searches.

Arkansas

You would think that Princess Peach and scarecrows weren't linked. Aside from both topping costume search results in Arkansaw. Well, apart from the option of traditional, Gummage, or Batman varieties of scarecrow, if you wanted a couple costume, one of you could go as a scarecrow from Super Mario Bros RPG.

California

Kids in California played too hard with their Malibu Barbies, as Weird Barbie was the most searched pop culture-inspired costume, while Skeleton once again topped searches for traditional costumes.

Colorado

Barbie topped searches in Colorado, so why not beat the cold and go out as Alpine Skiing Barbie? It is better than freezing in a short pink dress. You could even double up your ensemble by putting a traditional ghost costume on top.

Connecticut

The top choices in Connecticut are Barbie and a Skeleton. Why not have the best of both worlds and dress up as skeleton Barbie? Remember, kids, you can be anything you want.

Delaware

Kitties and Kitch topped the Delaware costume searches as Cats and Barbie topped costume searches in Delaware. Though we know there will be more than enough cat-suited Barbies making their way to parties in the state.

Florida

Floridians clearly long for a figure most of them will never achieve, as skeletons came in number one in traditional costume searches, while we're going to see a whole host of tanned Wednesdays in the sunshine state.

Georgia

Georgia could have a shortage of pale makeup and black costumes as Wednesday and Vampires topped search results. However, Vampire gives you many options; how about a Lost Boys group costume to bring those 80s vibes, Lestat for the Tom Cruise Fans, or you can't go wrong with the classic Bella La Gosie style Dracula?

Hawaii

Wednesday Addams again topped the pop culture searches in Hawaii, while Witches seems to have cast a spell over the island paradise as the most searched traditional costume.

Idaho

The undead and the dead inside are the most popular choices in Idaho, as Zombies and Barbie topped Google searches in the state.

Illinois

Pirates and Princess Peach are the top costumes in Illinois. But for those looking to get the best of both worlds, the upcoming Switch game, Princess Peach Showtime, has the monarch of the mushroom kingdom play dress up, including a pirate outfit.

Indiana

Princess Peach reigns supreme in Indiana, while Skeleton takes the top spot for traditional costumes. But if you want your skeleton to be less morgue and more Mushroom Kingdom (maybe for a couple costume), why not think about dressing up as a Dry Bones instead?

Iowa

Wednesday topped searches in Iowa for pop culture costumes, while Zombie was the most searched traditional costume. Why everyone doesn't just get a group together and dress up as Slipknot every year is beyond me.

Kansas

You have to wonder whether Clown is the top result because it follows many other words, like It, Scary, and Doink. Barbie topped the pop culture searches again, but if you wanted to combine your searches, Clown Barbie was a thing at some point because she can do anything.

Kentucky

Margot Robbie remains the queen of Halloween costumes in Kentucky, though they prefer her portrayal of delightful DC supervillain Harley Quinn over Barbie. Witches were at the top of searches for traditional costumes, but if you're looking for a DC double act, why not go for Zatanna, Raven, or Enchantress?

Louisiana

You might not think that Poison Ivy and Zombie have much in common other than being the most googled costumes in Louisiana, but why not go as a Zombie covered in Poison Ivy, Zombie-Poison Ivy, or find a friend from Kentucky or Washington and team up as DC double act Harley and Ivy.

Maine

Another state where pale makeup may be in short supply come the end of October as both Wednesday and Vampires top the pop culture and traditional costume searches in the state.

Maryland

Thousands of Spooky Ghosts and cookey Wednesday Addams(es) will be gogo dancing the night away on All Hallows Eve in Maryland as both topped the traditional and pop culture searches for the state.

Massachusetts

Bay Starters are another group going bonkers for Barbie. Though in this case, it's the Barbie that's bonkers, with Massachusetts residents searching for Weird Barbie costumes more than any other pop culture property. While skeletons once again topped the traditional costume searches. Why not combine the two? Weird Barbie seems the type to wear skull makeup whenever she feels like it.

Michigan

Michiganites top costume search was Barbie; those looking to mix it up with the top traditional pick might want to think about dressing up as Halloween Charm Barbie, one of at least half a dozen Witch-themed Barbies Mattel has made over the years.

Minnesota

It makes sense that Minnesotans would want to dress as Barbie, who's the kind of person who would spend all their time at a giant mall. But did you know the world's most versatile doll is also the most versatile Halloween costume? Those looking for a twist on the Google-topping traditional Vampire costume need look no further than Haunted Beauty Vampire Barbie.

Mississippi

Mississippians mostly searched for the sheet snipper's favorite ghost costume and Barbie. Still, the Haunted Beauty Barbie range seems to have those looking to mix things up covered again with a Kate Bush-esque Ghost Barbie, complete with a flowing white dress and pale makeup.

Missouri

Weird Barbie and Ghosts topped searches in Missouri. Now I know I already said there is a ghost Barbie. But if we're going the Weird Barbie route, why not create a Weird Ghost Barbie costume? One made out of a poorly fitted sheet over a weird Barbie costume with swirls painted all over it.

Montana

Skeletons and, you guessed it, Barbie topped Halloween costume searches in the Big Sky state. This gives you several options on the Barbie front, including the controversial Day of the Dead-inspired Catarina Barbie (there is no straight skeleton Barbie) or Cowboy Barbie straight from the film.

Nebraska

The Cornhusker State Halloween costume searching habits reveal a preference for traditional Dog costumes and, shock horror, Barbie. If you want to stand out on the Barbie front, though there's no dog Barbie as such, there are several dolls that have her accompanied by man's best friend so that you can include your faithful pooch in your Halloween plans; failing that, there is always farmer barbie.

Nevada

Princess Peach and Ghosts are the most searched costumes in The Silver State. For those looking for a couples costume or to Mario up their ghostly garb, why dress up as one of Mario's Boos or their portly patriarch King Boo.

New Hampshire

Witches and Barbie were the most searched costumes in the Granite State. If you're looking for a witchy group costume, why not grab a couple of friends and dress up as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus? Barbie fans have plenty of Witchy options, including Halloween Party Barbie and the slightly worrying Enchanted Halloween Barbie wearing a dress that looks like she's been set on fire.

New Jersey

There are plenty of Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter fans in New Jersey, as Wonder Woman topped the costume searches in the Garden State. Ghost again topped traditional costume searches unless they were looking for the Z-list Batman supervillain, but I doubt it.

New Mexico

With the state selling itself The Land of Enchantment, you would think a Disney princess would top costume searches, but nope, New Mexicans are planning on dressing up as Wednesday Addams this Halloween; that or a skeleton. It makes sense since Dia del las Morte is the next day. Why not save on costume costs?

New York

The Big Apple is set to be invaded by hordes of Skeletons come Halloween night if Google searches are to be believed. Lots of dolls will accompany them, as Barbie once again sits pretty at the top of pop culture costume searches in the Empire State.

North Carolina

Either there are a lot of Buffy fans in the Tar Heel State or a lot of people looking for the most divine costume they could find this Halloween, as Angel topped traditional costume searches in the state. Meanwhile, Wednesday Addams once again topped Pop culture costume searches.

North Dakota

Despite being separated by several states and several thousand miles, the citizens of North Dakota have the same idea as those from Nevada, with Princess Peach and Ghosts topping costume searches in the Sioux State.

Ohio

Vampires and Wednesday Addams top Halloween costume searches in the Buckeye State. Expect to see a lot of dark clothing, pale skin, and grumpy faces when October 31 comes around.

Oklahoma

The streets of Tulsa will be overrun with Skeletons come All Hallows Eve, possibly being battled by the monarch of the Mushroom Kingdom as Princess Peach once takes the throne for pop culture costume searches in The Sooner State.

Oregon

If you've watched the HBO Max series Harley Quinn, you'll know there's a plot running through season three where Harley, Ivy, and her gang fight zombies made by a mad Bruce Wayne. Oregonians are fans, too, because Zombies and Harley Quinn are the top costume searches for this Halloween in the Beaver State.

Pennsylvania

Catwoman and Zombies topped Google for costume searches in the state. Though you might be aware of Marvel Zombies, did you know that the DC had their own (sort of) Zombie outbreak in the series DCeased?

Anyway, if you're looking to go trick-or-treating as Zombie Catwoman, not only is that a fantastic costume idea technically, it's canon, well, as much as anything is in DC these days, anyway.

Rhode Island

People looking for Halloween costumes in Little Rhody have primarily been searching for Princess Peach and Skeletons. However, if you take it one step further and look for Skeleton Princess Peach, some very cool Day of the Dead Catarina-style mashups are out there for inspiration.

South Carolina

Famous for white sandy beaches, it's no surprise that Pirates are the most searched Halloween costume in The Palmetto State. Wonder Woman takes the top spot for Pop culture costume, and if you're looking for the best of both, why not take some inspiration from the Wonder Woman comic Last Voyage of the Pirate Princess?

South Dakota

Avast Mateys, there will be boatloads of pirates partying in South Dakota if their search history is anything to go by; they seem to be drinking grog with a blonde lass in pink called Barbie.

Tennessee

Dogs and Harley Quinn topped costume searches in the Volunteer State this Halloween. However, if you want to go down the deep-cut dogs in DC route, you could always dress up as Superman's pooch Kryto or Night Wing's adorable pit bull Haley.

Texas

Skeletons and Princess Peach top Halloween costume searches in the Lone Star State. Some potential clever twists include dressing up as the undead Koopa Trooper Dry Bones or one of the numerous Skeleton Peach mashups you can dig up with a quick image search.

Utah

Cats and Wednesday top the searches for Halloween costumes in the Beehive State. Speaking of Bees, if you want to show some state pride this Halloween, why not dress as Wednesday in her beekeeper suit from the Netflix series? You could dress as a cat, but for the love, all that is holy, not one from the Cats movie. Why is Idris Elba's fur skin colored? My eyes!

Vermont

Wednesday Addams and skeletons are the most sought-after costumes in the Green Mountain state this Halloween, according to Google at least. Expect to see both dancing the night away come the end of the month.

Virginia

Weird Barbie and Ghosts were once again the most-searched-for costumes in Virginia. If you want to put a twist on the most popular costumes, you could either be Weird Barbie pretending to be a ghost or, failing that, you can impress your friends with a quick costume change.

Washington

Dogs and Harley Quinn topped costume searches in the Evergreen State if you wanted to make a couples or even a thruples costume. Why not accompany Harley by dressing up as one of her faithful pets, Bud and Lou? Yes, I know hyenas aren't dogs, but they're similar if you squint.

West Virginia

Princess Peach and Vampires were the most searched-for costumes in West Virginia. Though you might not think there are Vampires in the Mushroom Kingdom, you would be wrong, as everyone's favorite evil Twin Wario can transform into Vampire Wario in Warioland 3. That's right, you get to be both Wario and a Vampire.

Wisconsin

It makes a strange sense that those living in one of the coldest states in the union would want to dress as a character that likes to wrap up in furs, with Cruella De Vil topping the pop culture costume searches. While Vampires, no doubt, because the cape helps keep the cold at bay.

Wyoming

Zombies and Barbie were the most searched-for costumes in the Equality State. However, the most unlikely mashup already exists if you want to throw a curveball. Thanks again to the Haunted Beauty line of Barbie dolls; an official Zombie Barbie doll is wearing, I kid you not, a wedding dress.