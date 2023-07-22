Yawn-Fest Alert: 12 Popular Movies Fans Found More Boring Than Watching Paint Dry

The ultimate letdown is seeing a hyped-up movie that ends up being boring. Someone in a popular entertainment forum asked, “What are some top-rated movies or movies that would be considered widely beloved or classics that you found boring?” Movie fans weighed in with the films that failed to impress them.

1 – Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The new Blade Runner wasn't a hit with everyone in the forum. “I went to see it in theaters and fell asleep. I watched it again at home a year later and found it to be boring,” one person noted. “I realize that it’s widely loved and that’s why it is my answer to this question.”

Another person agreed. “I want to rewatch with lowered expectations. I think I was a bit too in awe when people described it that when I watched it, it felt like ‘Ooh, pretty colors' with little substance,” they explained.

2 – La La Land (2016)

Many people agreed that La La Land was an underwhelming film, despite the hype. “I know La La Land is a very highly rated movie, and I didn't hate it, but the only time I watched it I had a hard time paying full attention,” someone wrote. “Maybe I needed to be in the right mood.”

Another agreed, calling La La Land “mid” and “boring.” They added, “Moulin Rouge is better.”

3 – Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” one said. “It's incredibly derivative, patronizing, contradicting its theming, overlong, and repetitive, especially the humor. Everything Everywhere All at Once is very derivative because a significant portion of its runtime is just homages and references, which most movies aren't.”

4 – 1917 (2019)

Another person said the film 1917. They explained, “The story about a single long take follows an excellent chap as he encounters a series of inconsequential inconveniences while always being a good chap. In the end, we learn that the Great War was pretty crazy.”

5 – Nope (2022)

“Nope,” someone stated. “Don't get me wrong, I enjoyed it, but I didn't enjoy it nearly as much as Get Out. I think Jordan Peele is a great director, but Nope dragged too much. I checked my watch several times because it felt like a longer film than it was.”

6 – The Princess Bride (1987)

Someone suggested, “The Princess Bride fell off as soon as Westley was done dealing with the three guys who took Buttercup.”

Another added, “The Princess Bride is one of my titles here too. I didn't see it as a kid in the 80s and caught up to it long after and I didn't understand the love for it.”

7 – Forrest Gump (1994)

“Tom Hanks and Gary Sinise are both as amazing as they always are, but Forrest Gump didn't do much for me,” one person admitted. Another added, “It's an overrated film too, and the message I honestly don't find inspiring.”

“Forrest Gump is an abomination,” a final person commented.

8 – Once Upon A Time in America (1984)

One individual confessed, “Once Upon A Time in America was a three-hour snooze fest to me. I love Sergio Leone, but this was incredibly boring and overrated.”

They added, “I cannot believe that people actually enjoy that movie.”

9 – Saving Private Ryan (1998)

“Saving Private Ryan,” said one person. “The first 20 minutes of the film are very well done, but the rest is just stereotypical war drama movie stuff.”

The original poster replied, “Well, I have to give you credit for being brave enough to admit Saving Private Ryan. It was one of my all-time favorite movies.”

10 – Jaws (1975)

One user admitted, “There are a lot of classic horror movies that I just don't get. Jaws bored me to tears without any meditative quality. I wish Jaws felt more like the film's second half with the three men on the boat.”

11 – Ben-Hur (1959)

“Ben-Hur from 1959,” shared one. “It's an excellent film, but I find it to be very boring at times as the pacing was slow as a snail and I didn't think it was Charlton Heston's best film role either.”

Another agreed. “Definitely, not his best role,” they said.

12 – The Great Escape (1963)

“The Great Escape,” one stated. “I watched it for a film class a decade ago, and I was bored to tears by it. It's just so long, and the ancient editing style makes it feel longer.”

