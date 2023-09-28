Acclaimed but Avoided: 25 Popular Movies People Acknowledge as Great, Yet Have No Desire to Watch

Many known cinematic classics remain unseen despite their popularity. Members of an entertainment forum share fifteen renowned titles they can't bring themselves to sit through.

1. Avatar (2009, 2022)

Despite its success, one member has absolutely zero interest in seeing any Avatar movies. While both parts have bagged positive praise, numerous users comment that they aren't drawn into the story.

2. The Godfather (1972)

Whether it's the mafia madness or just the film's atmosphere, many can't seem to bring themselves to watch this classic. As one person aptly quotes the Mystery Science Theater 3000 movie’s poster tagline: “Every year Hollywood releases hundreds of movies. This is one of them.”

3. Gone With The Wind (1939)

Gone with the Wind is an adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's novel. The American epic film may be a historical romance classic, but it fails to garner the attention of many members. Whether it's the plot or the cast, several users can't seem to get interested.

4. Ben-Hur (1959)

Based on Lew Wallace's novel, Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ, the story follows Judah Ben-Hur, a nobleman sentenced to years of slavery. Despite offering a rich story with multiple layers, many can't pay heed to the film.

5. Marvel Cinematic Universe

The MCU movies have dominated cinema for decades now. However, many still wonder if the films are worth watching. Getting into the Marvel world can be overwhelming, and not everyone will enjoy what the studio offers.

6. The Lord of the Rings (2000-2003)

While the trilogy is well-made, those who don’t care for the fantasy genre aren't compelled to watch the films. A user is sure that it deserves the Oscars it picked up, and they generally like Peter Jackson as a filmmaker. However, like many others, they don’t want to devote that much time to watching that trilogy.

7. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Despite being a renowned film, a user found Lawrence of Arabia to be a massive slog. Another user shares how someone joked that the sand won a Best Supporting Actor award for that film, and they have been disinterested in checking it out ever since!

8. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Some people say it's the best movie ever, while the sight of it puts others off. One member can't be bothered to watch this film, whereas another viewer with no interest in starting it can't stop watching if it happens to be on.

9. Citizen Kane (1941)

It just can't generate enough interest, says one viewer. However, a second member comments that liking this film depends on the kind of person you are. If you're not one to think about philosophy, you probably won't get much enjoyment out of this movie.

10. Titanic (1997)

Believe it or not, a user has never seen it and never will. One person shares an odd memory of when their college roommate forced them into watching while they were suffering food poisoning on the couch. They shared they were so delirious they hallucinated their way through the two-hour-plus film and wound up with vivid memories of things that weren't in the movie.

11. Star Wars (1999-2019)

Despite having brothers who loved the series, one member has not even watched a single movie, as the franchise has never struck them as enjoyable. While the user's brothers think there's something wrong with them, it's essential to know that not everything is for everyone.

12. Schindler’s List (1993)

This film has a legacy of its own, and those who enjoy watching war in black and white can't say no to it. Unfortunately, one reviewer can’t decide if it’s the pacing, subject matter, or something else that stops them.

13. Almost Famous (2000)

A user finds most of the characters to be insufferable, hence making them not want to watch this classic film. A second member shares how even after watching it, they couldn't wrap their head around the passion some viewers have for it.

14. The King's Speech (2010)

It is no surprise that this film is well done. However, many members are not interested in hearing the story of a British Royal. One person comments that the trailer took away their desire to watch it since it gave the entire story away.

15. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

While many don't doubt that this film is excellent, a user shares that movies with salesmen make them feel depressed. Hence, they've never gotten around to watching it. Then again, someone else's proclaimed favorites may not settle with another.

16. Come and See (1985)

This film is often praised for its powerful and emotionally charged portrayal of the horrors of war, particularly during World War II. While many consider it a masterpiece for its raw depiction of suffering, some users find it too emotionally overwhelming to even begin.

17. Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator is an epic historical film celebrated for its gripping storyline and Russell Crow's iconic performance. While the film has garnered a massive following and numerous accolades since its release, not everyone is keen on watching it. A member shares that this is their mother's favorite movie, yet they have “no interest in it.”

18. Jaws (1975)

This classic thriller solidified Steven Spielberg's position as a master filmmaker and introduced the world to the concept of a summer blockbuster. With its suspenseful story about a killer shark terrorizing a beach town, the film continues to be widely regarded as a gem. But it seems not everyone enjoys watching sharks, and the experience can be quite anxiety-inducing for them.

19. In The Mood For Love (2000)

Wong Kar-wai's In the Mood for Love is celebrated for its breathtaking cinematography and exploration of love and longing. The film's beautiful visuals and evocative storytelling have captivated the hearts of many, yet not all are drawn to it. The slow-paced narrative and emphasis on emotions over action may not be their cup of tea.

20. The Revenant (2015)

This film finally earned Leonardo DiCaprio an Academy Award. It's a tale of survival and revenge against a harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Despite its critical acclaim, some shy away from watching it due to certain scenes' intense and graphic nature.

21. 12 Angry Men (1957)

This is a classic courtroom drama that delves into the complexities of human nature and the dynamics of jury deliberations. While praised by many, not all are inclined to watch a movie primarily set in a single room centered on discussions and debates.

22. Night of the Hunter (1995)

This is a classic thriller that has left a significant impact on cinema. With its hauntingly sinister performance by Robert Mitchum, the film has become a cult favorite among enthusiasts of psychological suspense. Despite its excellent reputation, some people may not feel drawn to the horror genre or might be hesitant to watch a film known for its unsettling atmosphere and dark themes.

23. Casablanca (1942)

Despite this timeless romance film's hype, some individuals feel a reluctance to watch older movies due to their perception of being outdated or less engaging compared to modern productions.

24. Harry Potter Series (2001-2011)

The Harry Potter series has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with its magical world and beloved characters. However, not everyone finds themselves enchanted by the wizarding tale.

Some individuals may not be drawn to fantasy as a genre, finding it challenging to connect with magical settings and mythical elements. Personal taste plays a significant role in determining what films resonate with different individuals.

25. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

A lot of people consider Grave of the Fireflies to be one of Studio Ghibli's best movies, but it's also one of the most heartwrenching films of all time. The movie follows two siblings are they try to survive in Japan in the midst of World War II. People have warned others that you will bawl your eyes out throughout this movie.

Source: Reddit.