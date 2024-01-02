Popular Movies That Accidentally Predicted The Future

Some movies have been able to predict the future, whether unintentionally or through clairvoyance. Here are 15 examples of films giving us a peek into the future.

1. Minority Report (2002)



In Minority Report, law enforcement uses the idea of pre-crime to stop criminals before they commit crimes. Throughout the film, we see future technology, such as self-driving cars and personal advertisements, something we see today in the form of targeted ads. It gives us an insight into the loss of privacy we deal with today, especially on social media.

2. The Cable Guy (1996)

The Cable Guy is a funny movie that aged well. One particular part that has aged well is Jim Carrey's speech, where he predicts the future. He states, “Soon every American home will integrate their television, phone, and computer.” He also mentions shopping from home and playing video games online in another country. Even though these were popular ideas at the time, having them expressed here turns it from a movie into a time capsule.

3. The Matrix (1999)

You can make the argument The Matrix predicted the future back in 1999. The time period when a person entered the Matrix was the 1990s because “It was the height of modern human civilization.” Who would've thought that the Wachowskis would be proven right, as people still hold the 1990s in high regard?

3. Wrong Is Right (1982)

Wrong is Right is a comedy made in 1982 that predicted several things regarding terrorism and the Middle East. The film predicts suicide bombers in the Middle East, as well as TV News turning into tabloid news. It also predicted America finding an excuse to invade the Middle East and an attempt to destroy the World Trade Center.

4. The Truman Show (1998)

Another Jim Carrey film that aged well is The Truman Show. The film follows a man named Truman, whose entire life has been manipulated and broadcast as a reality show for millions of viewers worldwide. While people aren't watching one person broadcast 24/7, many people constantly follow the lives of social media influencers.

6. Super Mario Bros (1993)

Super Mario Bros (1993) is considered one of the worst movies of all time due to the way it adapts the world of Super Mario. One interesting point about the film is that it actually shows the Twin Towers being destroyed in New York. It's weird how many films accidentally predict terrorist attacks on American soil.

7. Idiocracy (2006)

So many people will talk about how Idiocracy predicted the world we currently live in. Many view the film as predicting the rise of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

The most popular prediction users claim the film made is that people will get dumber in the future. I can't entirely agree with this. The reason people seem to be getting dumber is because social media and the internet are giving more people a platform to speak.

8. Demolition Man (1993)

Demolition Man is one of the most memorable action films from the 90s. It's also filled with plenty of predictions about the future.

A hot topic in the film? People are overly sensitive, and the government is pushing down on certain classes. Sound familiar?

9. Network (1976)

Network is a film all about TV news, and as a result, it is accurate about the future of mainstream news.

The movie predicts the corporate consolidation of the media, news hosts becoming celebrities, and the increased editorialization of the news.

10. Repo Men (2010)

Repo Men is a movie from 2010 where people buy artificial organs and can have those same organs repossessed if they don't pay on time. Not only did it predict the future by predicting this sort of thing would one day happen, but it also predicted a future film. The movie “predicted that there would be 10 Fast and Furious movies at 11:49 into the movie.” This refers to a billboard in the background that says Fast and Furious X, which was just recently released.

11. Akira (1988)

Many regard Akira for its high-quality animation and story. What most remember is its prediction involving the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were canceled in the film, just as they were in real life due to COVID-19.

12. Back to The Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part II is a film whose identity revolves around predicting the future. The film took place in 2015 and predicted that the Cubs would win the World Series. The movie was a year off; the Chicago Cubs ended their World Series drought in 2016.

13. Contagion (2011)

Contagion was the best and worst movie to watch when the COVID-19 pandemic started. It accurately depicts how stupid society acts during a global pandemic. The only thing unrealistic about the film was that it was too optimistic about society overcoming a deadly pandemic so quickly.

14. I Am Legend (2007)

Will Smith's post-apocalyptic thriller could have had a better ending, but it did manage to predict that a Batman vs. Superman film would happen. You can see an ad for this film in Times Square.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice released in 2016.

15. Metropolis (1927)

As a film set in the near future, Metropolis manages to predict several things, such as robots, cloning, computers, and more. It also predicted video calling. Not bad for a film made in the 1920s!