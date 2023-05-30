12 Popular Movies That Completely Changed People’s Lives

We're influenced by the media around us all the time, whether it's explicit or subliminal. Can you think of a movie that has profoundly shifted your perspective or led you to have that a-ha epiphany? According to the internet, these 12 movies dramatically affected them for various reasons, whether because they reminded them of what they were missing out on, challenged their life philosophy, or were deeply moved by the art.

1. Inception (2010)

There's always that one person who is hell-bent on convincing you they thought Inception was a terrible movie. Sorry, but I'm not buying it. This archetypal person will find this movie's inclusion on this list cringe. What I find to be cringe is being so desperate to be contrarian that you start making things up like “a third grader could understand Inception.”

Look, no one claimed Inception is that complicated. However, its plot was undoubtedly intricate, unique, thoughtful, and moving. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Inception takes us into the depths of dreams and the power of the mind. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a skilled thief who specializes in extracting valuable information from people's subconscious while they dream.

However, he is presented with a unique opportunity to plant an idea in someone's mind instead. Just as other moviegoers commented, this film sparked my love of films when it was first released, and it made me realize that storytelling through the medium of a movie is extremely powerful.

2. Gattaca (1997)

Set in a future where genetic engineering determines a person's social status and potential, Gattaca follows Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke), a man born naturally in a genetically modified society. Despite his genetic disadvantages, Vincent dreams of becoming an astronaut and embarks on an extraordinary journey to achieve his dreams.

This thought-provoking science fiction film made some moviegoers realize that not having the best foundation in their life didn't have to stop them from achieving what they wanted. This film offers a critique of a society that places excessive value on genetic perfection and disregards individual potential and determination. The film suggests that inherent genetic advantages do not necessarily guarantee success or fulfillment in life. No one else can write your destiny for you.

3. The Sandlot (1993)

The Sandlot is a heartwarming coming-of-age story set in the summer of 1962. Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) moves to a new neighborhood and struggles to fit in until he joins a group of boys who play baseball at the local sandlot. Through their adventures and misadventures, the boys learn about friendship, loyalty, and the importance of cherishing childhood memories.

This nostalgic film has touched the hearts of many, reminding us of the innocence and camaraderie of youth. Children and adults who watch the film today report feeling nostalgic for experiences they never had. This is likely only becoming exacerbated by the rampant advances in technology, which are making physical play and community relics of the past.

Something as simple as playing baseball and going on adventures with your cherished friends in the heat of summer as a kid can be a life-informing experience. People are becoming more isolated, less connected, and more plugged into technology.

4. Boogie Nights (1997)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Boogie Nights provides a captivating glimpse into the world of the 1970s and '80s adult film industry. The story revolves around Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg), a young dishwasher who rises to fame as an adult film star known as Dirk Diggler. As the film explores the highs and lows of his career, it delves into themes of ambition, addiction, and the consequences of pursuing fleeting success.

While the film's premise might sound skeezy or exploitative, the film offers a poignant reflection on the price of fame and challenges societal norms. A fan of the movie had this to say after undergoing the 2-hour 35-minute cinematic journey, “Boogie Nights was the movie that made me fall in love with movies. I began to look at films differently, as multifaceted art, instead of just pop-culture entertainment.”

5. Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003)

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. 1 is a stylish and action-packed revenge saga. The Bride (Uma Thurman), a former assassin, wakes up from a four-year coma with a thirst for vengeance against the people who tried to kill her. With her samurai sword in hand, she embarks on a quest to seek justice.

Just 14 years old when they first saw this film, this film buff recalls the reason why Kill Bill became their favorite film ever since. “I loved how Tarantino has you meet characters just past their prime. Inspired me to walk around like I'm carrying an epic mysterious past that has yet to be revealed.”

6. Irreversible (2002)

Directed by Gaspar Noé, Irreversible is an intense and controversial French film that presents its story in reverse chronological order. The movie follows a man seeking revenge after his girlfriend is brutally assaulted.

The film's nonlinear structure, raw cinematography, and unflinching depiction of violence make it a challenging and thought-provoking watch. A male viewer describes how the film changed their perspective, “Irreversible caused a transformation within me deeper than anything else has, in which I felt like I understood the pain of women at a spiritual level.”

7. 12 Angry Men (1957)

Heralded as a cinematic masterpiece, this movie has singlehandedly done more to dismantle the prejudice most moviegoers have against black and white films than perhaps any other movie in history. Reginald Rose's courtroom drama takes place entirely within a jury room. Twelve jurors deliberate the fate of a young man accused of murder, with initial sentiments leaning toward a guilty verdict.

However, one juror (Henry Fonda) gradually challenges the group's assumptions and raises reasonable doubts about the defendant's guilt. This gripping film explores themes of prejudice, justice, and the power of persuasion, showcasing the importance of critical thinking and questioning societal biases.

8. Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Cinema Paradiso is a touching Italian film directed by Giuseppe Tornatore. The story follows Salvatore Di Vita, a successful filmmaker who reminisces about his childhood and relationship with the local cinema projectionist, Alfredo. Through the power of cinema, Salvatore finds solace, inspiration, and a surrogate father figure in Alfredo.

This heartfelt movie celebrates the magic of cinema and its ability to shape our lives, ignite our passions, and create lasting memories. A viewer who put on this film while going through a breakup found immense solace in its similar subplot, which brought them to tears. Despite being so heartbroken over this girl, they realized that if they had never loved and lost her, they wouldn't have become the success they are today.

9. American History X (1998)

Directed by Tony Kaye, American History X is a powerful drama that explores the destructive forces of racism and hate. The film follows Derek Vinyard (Edward Norton), a former neo-Nazi leader who undergoes a transformation after his experiences in prison. Through a nonlinear narrative, the film delves into the origins of Derek's racist beliefs, their impact on his family, and his journey toward redemption.

Countless movie lovers have described the lifelong impression this movie had on them. There are a few memorable, thought-provoking lines of dialogue in that movie, such as “Has anything you've done made your life better?” and “Hate is baggage. Life's too short to be pissed off all the time. It's just not worth it.”

10. The Matrix (1999)

The Wachowskis' groundbreaking science fiction film, The Matrix, presents a dystopian world where humans are unknowingly trapped in a simulated reality created by machines. Thomas Anderson, a computer hacker known as Neo (Keanu Reeves), discovers the truth and joins a group of rebels fighting against the machines. This mind-bending film combines action, philosophy, and stunning visual effects to explore themes of identity, free will, and the nature of reality.

The Matrix has become a cultural phenomenon, challenging conventional thinking and inspiring discussions about the nature of existence. Some cite The Matrix as the source of their inspiration for getting into programming and philosophy, while others were moved by The Matrix on a deeper level, citing it as giving them a deeper reflection on reality.

11. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Inspired by a true story, The Pursuit of Happyness stars Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who becomes homeless while caring for his young son. Despite facing numerous challenges, Chris remains determined to create a better life for himself and his child.

With a heartwarming message about how hard work and an unwavering belief in yourself are all you need to overcome life's most daunting obstacles, viewers have been deeply touched and inspired by this movie. It's great to watch when you're feeling down on your luck. One filmgoer says it changed their perception of life entirely. It certainly can put you in more optimistic spirits if you're more of a pessimist or a realist. We all need a little delusional optimism in our lives.

12. In Bruges (2008)

In Bruges is a dark comedy-drama directed by Martin McDonagh. The film follows two hitmen, Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson), who are sent to the picturesque Belgian city of Bruges after a botched job. As they wait for further instructions, they find themselves caught in a series of unexpected events that test their morality and force them to confront their past actions.

Despite being a black comedy on its surface, In Bruges offers some deeply thought-provoking philosophical ideas about guilt and redemption. A viewer says that the discussion of Purgatory in the film made them re-evaluate their outlook on doing good vs. doing bad and how they feel about past regrets. They insist the movie has a lot of food for thought on second chances for people who have gravely messed up and why you should stick to your principles even in the face of devastating consequences.

Source: Reddit.