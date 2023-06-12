These Popular Myths Trick More People Than You Realize

Everyone has heard the expression, “Oh, that's an old wives tale?” Of course, you have. Who hasn't? Nonetheless, it informs a person speaking false information, commonly misspoken, that it's not the truth. For example, you don't have to wait an hour to swim after eating.

Also, if you cross your eyes for too long, they don't get stuck that way. But you've likely heard the opposite of both. It's interesting to see how deep-rooted myths stay engrained in a society that continues to spread misinformation. A recent online discussion dives into several examples of these myths. Here are our favorites.

1. Humans Use 10% Of Their Brains

Unfortunately, there's no untapped potential in our brains that will grant us superhuman intelligence. We only use 10% of our brains at a time. If we use too much, the brain shuts down from overload.

2. Hard Work Brings Wealth

The only thing you need to be wealthy and successful is money, not hard work. Many people lament that the phrase “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” is nothing more than an absurd and impossible goal.

3. Daddy Long Legs

One arachnid expert says, “The Daddy Long Legs is the most venomous spider in the world but can't penetrate our skin. The truth is, the venom is pretty weak, and it can penetrate the skin.”

Another added, “And there are multiple animals called Daddy Long Legs. Some are spiders, some are a different kind of arachnid called a harvestman, and some are insects.”

4. Shaving Hair Makes It Grow Back Thicker

Just because you've had your hair grow back thicker and darker after shaving doesn't make it accurate. That's just cognitive bias.

5. Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal of The Day

The idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day is actually a slogan made up by Kellogg's over 100 years ago. This entire time we were fooled by a marketing tactic to buy more cereal!

6. Lightening Doesn't Strike Twice

Lightning does indeed strike twice in the same place. It does this frequently. That's the entire point of a lightning rod: to ensure lightning repeatedly strikes the same spot.

7. Cracking Your Knuckles Causes Arthritis

Unfortunately, there is no science out there that proves this theory. Despite a doctor winning a Nobel prize over this notion, it was a satirical prize.

8. Cheaters Never Win

The harsh reality is that, more often than not, cheaters always win. People cheat because they know they can get away with it. Even if someone can prove people were cheating at work, it takes so much effort and time to gather evidence that it's too late to do anything about it.

9. Just World Fallacy Theory

It's natural for humans to believe in karma. If you're a good person, you should be rewarded. Likewise, if you're bad, you should be punished. Unfortunately, the truth is that good and bad things happen just because they do, not because we're being good or bad people.

10. Dangerous Halloween Candy

No matter what the local news warns you about, strangers are not giving out Halloween candy that's really edibles. Why would anyone spend that much money just to give them to kids, anyway?

Some people theorize that the true origination of parents needing to check their kid's candy for danger is so that they can sneak in a bite or two of their favorite snacks.

11. You Need To Spend 80% Of Your Entire Life Savings on a Ring

Just because the jewelry store says it doesn't mean it's true. Whether you spend $10,000 or $10 on an engagement ring, the only thing you should do is find out what your partner wants.

12. Being Cold Can Make You Ill

Many people feel like when they're cold and chilly, you're more likely to get sick. While it's true in extreme cases, and it can weaken your immune system, more often than not, it's just a big coincidence if you get sick after being abnormally cold.

Source: Reddit.