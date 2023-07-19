15 Popular Phrases You’re Saying That Instantly Annoy People

Have you ever used a popular phrase and regretted it? An online forum recently discussed the sayings that instantly annoy people, and here are some of the terms you should avoid.

“You Always Do That.”

This phrase triggered several forum members. It mainly seems to come from our parents and, as one commenter put it, ‘It's so annoying when it's something I did once or twice at most.'

“No Offense, But.”

Have you ever known anyone to say this phrase without following up with one of the most offensive comments you've ever heard? Even more annoying is that they are invariably confused when you take every bit of that offense.

“Can't You Take a Joke?”

See above: When the intended offense has been taken, it's always the victim's fault. One person correctly stated that they can take a joke, but they have ‘enough mental capacity to recognize an insult.'

“Tell Me, Without telling Me.”

Social media is responsible for a new set of annoying terms, but this was the least popular. Tell me you, without telling me you, was described by one individual as ‘one of the ugliest overused phrases.'

“A Deluge of Annoying Social Media Phrases.”

There was a lot of competition: ‘I was today years old' and ‘If you know, you know' were right up there. Let's not forget the term that makes me see red – ‘That's it, that's the Tweet.' It's time to calm down.

“Good Morning.”

While this may seem harmless, it's never ‘good' if you're not a morning person. Many respondents are annoyed by the greeting until they've had their first coffee of the day.

“Living Their Best Life.”

This phrase divided opinion. A portion of the forum members felt it to be a joyful interpretation of life, while others were irritated. It's another modern term, but is it really that annoying?

“Plenty More Fish in the Sea.”

Those on the dating scene are sick and tired of hearing this one. It also inspired some of the best responses. One individual argued that the ‘dating pool isn't an ocean' before likening it to a scummy pond. Another commenter took things too literally, stating that the phrase was ‘factually incorrect due to decades of industrial-scale overfishing.'

“Everything Happens for a Reason.”

This term sparked some emotive responses on the forum. Is it fate that bad things happen to us, or should we be taking more accountability?

“Do a Complete 360.”

One member of the forum had a particular hatred for this phrase. Those who do a complete 360 to change their lives forget one crucial point. If you do a 360-degree turn, you are ‘facing the same direction as you started in.'

“Fluent in Sarcasm.”

Any individual who felt ‘fluent in sarcasm' was a target for the forum. It's seen as a badge of honor, but it was described as ‘a pass to thinking you're clever while acting like an idiot.'

“Shortening Common Words.”

Are three syllables too much for some people? The forum thinks so, and commonly abbreviated words were included on the list. At the top, ‘vacay,' ‘hubby,' and ‘merch' were the most annoying.

“Literally.”

The misuse of words can be so irritating. ‘Literally' made the cut with one person citing the phrase, ‘I literally died laughing .' There are many examples here, but my favorite came from a soccer game where, according to the commentator, a player ‘literally hammered the ball into the net.'

“If I'm Being Honest.”

There's a lot to unpack here. As one forum member put it, shouldn't this be your default? It also implies that the person is dishonest when they don't start a sentence with this phrase.

“Needless To Say.”

This is one of those terms that doesn't mean anything. It is placed before a sentence to state the obvious, but most commenters felt it needed to add something. ‘If it goes without saying or is needless to say, you wouldn't say it, right?'

Source: (Reddit).