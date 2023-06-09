12 Popular Professions The Internet Voted Attract The Worst Types of People

In every profession, some individuals may exhibit less desirable traits or behaviors, and the internet is often a platform where people share their observations and experiences. These twelve professions have garnered negative perceptions based on the comments and opinions of various online users.

1. Investment Banking

One observer noted that the world of investment banking appears to have a toxic culture, but an insider says such an environment doesn't actually contribute to one's professional success. The charm of money brings those people who are toxic and worse.

However, money is important for everyone working in any field, but this industry's focus on wealth tends to attract people who ruin a positive work environment.

2. Therapists

Someone shared their experience with therapists, revealing a mixed bag of experiences with mental health professionals. Most of the therapists they met were unsatisfactory, displaying unfriendly or superior behavior.

The reason for such manipulative behavior might be the demanding nature of the profession that discourages kind and empathetic individuals from pursuing long-term careers.

3. Nurses

Expressing a controversial perspective, another person shared their experience with the nursing profession. They highlighted that the most toxic and abusive nurses are those girls who used to be part of high-school drama. While acknowledging the critical nature of their work, the commenter expressed concern about most individuals in the field who, in their view, may not possess the necessary qualities and skills to care for others responsibly.

4. Realtors

This person had friends in their teenage years who pursued real estate careers later in their professional life. The person observed that the transformation brought about by this career change was significant, to the point where their friends became entirely different individuals. They also noticed arrogance and shallowness among these realtors, constantly maintaining a sales-focused persona.

5. Sales Professionals

In the eyes of a person, sales professionals are the worst, particularly those involved in insurance and financial investment sales for retirement. They humorously suggested that meeting these individuals may offer insight into the fate of those “poor guys” from high school who struggled to succeed and started bullying.

6. Tow Truck Drivers

A commenter shared their perception of tow truck drivers, expressing a negative experience they had encountered. Most of the tow truck drivers they met were felons and showed toxic behavior. Another replied with their personal experience. They meet an accident involving a car collision on the highway. They described how tow truck drivers engaged in a heated competition to tow their car, even though it was fully drivable.

Unfortunately, one driver forced them into paying $500 before releasing their vehicle.

7. Law Enforcement

Law enforcement got mixed views from a savvy user. They acknowledge that this profession attracts both admirable souls with a genuine desire to help and protect and those with negative qualities seeking power and authority. They described the worst types of people in law enforcement as power-hungry individuals who are insecure, easily provoked and lack patience when faced with defiance.

Maintaining serenity and handling people without losing control is essential for anyone in a law enforcement role.

8. Bouncers

One user commented that bouncers are always searching for a reason to take part in conflicts to prove their dominance. They saw bouncers hit someone from a beach bar against their will while making inflammatory comments to bystanders.

The user had initially intended to ignore the incident, but after realizing that the bouncers' behavior was disturbing and unprofessional, they ultimately decided to address the issue by emailing the management.

9. Police Officers

An individual wrote their experience with police officers, particularly those in criminal justice at a local police academy close to their institution. They noticed a difference between aspiring police officers and regular students, with the latter commonly displaying unwanted qualities. They are hostile, aggressive people who impose on and rule every space they occupy.

10. Teachers

A student commented most of the teachers they personally know have judgmental behavior. Some teachers show favoritism towards certain students while mistreating others. They know a girl who earns a noteworthy salary but still complains about teachers' pay. It shows that many teachers pursue the profession for reasons other than a genuine passion for education.

11. MLM Managers

A strong voice is raised by a person concerned for the managers overseeing multi-level marketing (MLM) companies. They call them bullies and manipulators, highlighting their tendency to use sensitive situations for recruitment purposes, such as suggesting recruiting “investors” at a funeral. Another person replied that their close friend became deeply involved in an MLM, initially joining for the savings but eventually becoming consumed by it.

They noted that their friend, who is inherently different from the typical MLM participant, has seemingly been brainwashed and is now in denial about the negative aspects of the business.

12. Architects

This individual expressed their initial aspiration to become an architect but soon changed their mind after meeting architects, architecture students, and professors who left a negative impression. Surprisingly, they found a consistent pattern of undesirable behaviors within the field.

Another individual chimed in, sharing their experience as a former teacher in a program that guided students toward architecture. They told organizing sessions where visiting architects would analyze student work, but despite their efforts to provide guidance and support, the feedback often left students feeling demoralized and even in tears.