25 Scary Films That Leave Viewers Bewildered

Everyone knows that fear is subjective, but sometimes some highly praised movies don’t make sense. An online community of horror fanatics recently discussed films where they couldn’t understand the hype.

1. Terrifier (2016)

During this discussion, Terrifier was mentioned several times. Many viewers found it showcased too many torture scenes and was incredibly misogynistic. Overall, the movie is mean-spirited and too morbid, even for fans of slasher films.

2. Skinamarink (2022)

Skinamarink is highly divisive in the horror scene; you love it or hate it. The people who didn’t enjoy it claim it’s too long and anti-climactic for their taste. Many agreed it would have fared better as a short film than a feature-length movie.

3. Lake Mungo (2018)

The consensus regarding Lake Mungo is that it is a snooze fest. It was marketed as terrifying its audiences with a single jump scare, but seasoned horror fans were not impressed. It was a lot of hype for little to no payoff.

4. Infinity Pool (2023)

Infinity Pool left much to be desired. One movie buff commented that the movie was “hard to follow and all over the place with an uninteresting plot.” It’s always a bummer when a film has a fantastic cast but falls short regarding dialogue and plot.

5. The Babadook (2014)

There’s nothing wrong with a slow-burning movie, but The Babadook burns and fizzles out. The film, which was entirely a metaphor for depression, fell flat for many viewers. The Babadook was deceptively marketed as a monster horror movie but was far from it.

6. Men (2022)

Men is an acquired taste starting strong and finishing with one of the most bizarre endings to a film in recent memory. One moviegoer admitted, “I watched it with a friend who’s not really into the horror/thriller genre, but I hyped up Alex Garland to them, and I felt so bad afterward that I paid for their ticket.”

7. The Shining (1980)

Many Stephen King fans will agree that the book version of The Shining outperforms the movie by miles. The scares meant to frighten its audiences instead came off as corny and comical. The treatment of Wendy gave the film a misogynistic tone which didn’t sit well with some viewers.

8. It Follows (2014)

Horror fans love to hate It Follows. While it’s obviously a PSA on STDs, its attempts to scare the audience are laughable. The main character running from people slowly walking up behind them isn’t what many would consider scary. An annoyed commenter adds, “If you like It Follows, I won’t trust a recommendation from you.”

9. Malignant (2021)

Being unable to look past the horrible special effects and the goofy plot makes Malignant a dud for the horror community. I, on the other hand, really enjoyed it. I knew what I was getting myself into, and I’ve always been a fan of campy horror, so Malignant was right up my alley.

10. We Are All Going to The World’s Fair (2021)

We Are All Going to The World’s Fair could be considered another failed attempt at marketing a movie as a horror film that does not belong in that category. Doing so just sets up audiences for disappointment and gives the film a bad reputation.

11. The Nun (2018)

Scary nuns are so played out; the sooner we move on from them, the better. The Nun doesn’t feel like a genuine attempt at a good horror movie. With its ties to The Conjuring franchise, it feels more like a cash grab than anything else. It’s full of cheap scares and a predictable premise.

12. A Quiet Place (2018)

One way to ruin a good story is to have the characters continue to make dumb choices from start to finish. Survival depends upon being quiet, so the main couple decides that a pregnancy is a good idea. Everyone knows babies never scream and cry for no reason, right? If you can look past the silly things they do, it’s a cool concept, and the monsters are neat.

13. High Tension (2003)

The biggest complaint with High Tension is the twist at the end that opens up countless plot holes for the first chunk of the movie. Those who have watched the film say that it feels like a betrayal of the viewers’ trust to wipe away the plot they’ve been fed for most of the film. It’s a very lazy tactic.

14. Barbarian (2022)

Everyone can agree that the first half of Barbarian is perfectly executed, which is why many people felt let down by the second half. The creature’s story felt way out of left field and didn’t make much sense. Scenes towards the end were comical and garnered more laughs than shrieks of fear.

15. The Outwaters (2022)

“I need something to work with in order to be afraid. A spooky voice, a monster, a curse, ANYTHING!” cried a horror fanatic. The Outerwaters’ attempts to frighten its viewers using next to nothing is laughable. Experimental horror sometimes hits the mark; this was not one of those times.

16. Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

This odd film definitely gets more hate than it does love. A viewer explained, “It wasn’t funny or scary or interesting, so what am I supposed to enjoy about it? That it’s an adaption of an old tragedy? That’s weak.” The tone is dry and flat, making the movie monotonous and incredibly dull.

17. The Witch (2015)

Most people find The Witch to be agonizingly dull. The dreary scenery, the odd dialogue, and the lack of suspense or tension make it a near-impossible watch. According to a good chunk of commenters, if you need something to help you fall asleep, just turn on The Witch, and you’ll fall asleep in no time.

18. The Conjuring (2013)

When researching the true story behind The Conjuring, a lot of details came out about The Warrens. It was said that many of their accounts of hauntings and demonic encounters were false and fabricated. Ed Warren was also having an affair with an underage girl. The Conjuring was a decent horror film, but knowing the truth takes some of the luster away.

19. Insidious (2010)

Some movies give you more information than you would like. Insidious has a perfect balance until it shows the demon and otherworld in great detail. Some things should be left to the imagination. Letting the viewers' imagination run wild can help elevate a horror movie. The mind is a powerful tool.

20. Us (2019)

Jordan Peele’s Us is a very polarizing film among the horror community, as most of his works are. His first movie, Get Out, gave everyone high expectations for his next release. Unfortunately, Us was not well received by viewers. The story starts strong and nosedives towards the end. One commenter voices their disdain, saying, “Us is one of the most pretentious and overrated movies ever. Utter trash.”

21. Event Horizon (1997)

It seems that Event Horizon does not hold up when you rewatch it, according to longtime fans. The horror elements have lost their effect and come across as cheesy compared to modern-day frights. With a great cast, it’s a shame this cosmic horror thrill ride of yesteryear will be thrown by the wayside.

22. Tusk (2014)

Grotesque, grimy, and bizarre are a few words viewers use to describe Tusk. It’s an over-the-top body horror nightmare that feels mean-spirited and wastes Michael Parks’ talents. It tries too hard to shock its audience and only succeeds in wasting their time.

23. Phantasm (1979)

Phantasm is another movie that doesn’t stand the test of time. It’s a jumbled, incoherent mess that doesn’t end up telling a whole story. The Tall Man was feared back then, but by today’s standards, he’s laughable as a villain. Phantasm is a series of several movies, each more awful than the next. Skip these and save yourself the trouble.

24. The Descent (2005)

The Descent would have been scarier if it was solely about being lost in a cave system in the dark. The introduction of the creatures was the final straw for many viewers. One commenter agrees, saying, “I turned it off as soon as they showed the stupid creatures. They looked so lame.” Sometimes real-world horrors are far more terrifying than fake monsters.

25. V/H/S (2012)

As a huge fan of anthology horror, V/H/S was highly entertaining. I can see why some people wouldn’t agree and might find it boring. Those who weren’t fans say it’s because the directors’ choices were unappealing and made the stories hard to enjoy. I can say they are hyped up online far too much. They’re good, but they’re bad good.

