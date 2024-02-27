Popular Songs That Hit Different Once You Know What They’re About

The best songs are the ones that let you get lost in the music. You're vibing along with them, humming the words, only to eventually realize, “Hey, this isn't what I thought it was about.” Just because a song has an upbeat and catchy tune doesn't mean it's a happy one.

1. Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)

Everyone knows the lyric, “Some folks are born to wave the flag.” Too many people ignore that the song mentions that “it ain't me”… they're no senator's son.

2. Once in a Lifetime by Talking Heads (1980)

We've all been there: living life on autopilot, only to realize time has passed us by. We realize that we've been married for years and have a family, a home, and a life that's been formed over time. We ask ourselves, “How did I get here?”

3. You Are My Sunshine by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell (1940)

This seems like a happy, upbeat song. In reality, it's quite depressing. Just look at the lyrics, which are about unrequited love:

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You'll never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away. The other night, dear, as I lay sleeping. I dreamed I held you in my arms. When I awoke, dear, I was mistaken. And I hung my head and cried.”

4. Hey Ya by OutKast (2003)

The popular OutKast song is known as a dance anthem, but the message is quite depressing. “If what they say is nothing is forever, then what makes love the exception? Why are we so in denial when we know we're not happy here? Y'all don't hear me. You just wanna dance.”

5. Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People (2011)

It's not uncommon for this to be someone's favorite song. It is common, however, for people not to realize the lyrics are asking the pumped-up kids to outrun bullets.

“All the other kids with the pumped up kicks

You better run, better run outrun my gun

All the other kids with the pumped up kicks

You better run, better run faster than my bullet”

6. My Sharona by The Knack (1979)

The popular song from The Knack is about a real person named Sharona. The problem? She was 17, and the songwriter was 25. Awkward.

7. Polly by Nirvana (1991)

The Nirvana song will hit differently upon the realization that it's about a real-life incident: the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in Tacoma, Washington.

8. Two Out of Three Ain't Bad by Meat Loaf (1977)

Playing this song at weddings seems a little odd, doesn't it? Yet Meat Loaf (may he rest in peace) has said it's a common occurrence.

“There ain't no way I'm ever gonna love you. Now don't be sad. Cause two out of three ain't bad.”

9. Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen (1984)

Despite being portrayed as a patriotic song, “Born in the U.S.A.” is anything but. It's played at countless military events in every small town you can think of, a sign that no one pays attention to the lyrics.

It's even a popular song on campaign trails for hopeful candidates. You can bet that several Presidential candidates in 2024 will play this at campaign rallies. In fact, Donald Trump played it in 2020!

10. 99 Luftballons by Nena (1983)

There have been countless covers of the song. I wonder how many realize it's about Cold War generals misinterpreting a balloon for a first strike.

“99 red balloons

Floating in the summer sky

Panic bells, it's red alert

There's something here from somewhere else

The war machine springs to life

Opens up one eager eye

Focusing it on the sky

The 99 red balloons go by”

11. Cat's in the Cradle by Harry Chapin (1974)

“Cat's in the Cradle” focuses on a father-son relationship. Unfortunately, the relationship is far from perfect. It's about a son who wants to spend time with his father, but the father is far too busy. The song's final verse is heartbreaking, too.

“I've long since retired, my son's moved away

I called him up just the other day

I said, I'd like to see you if you don't mind

He said, I'd love to, dad, if I can find the time

You see, my new job's a hassle, and the kids have the flu

But it's sure nice talking to you, dad

It's been sure nice talking to you

And as I hung up the phone, it occurred to me

He'd grown up just like me

My boy was just like me”

12. Every Breath You Take by The Police (1983)

“Every Breath You Take” is sometimes misinterpreted as a romantic song, but it's really about a stalker.

While most of the lyrics seem sweet and innocent without context, this one reinforces its theme about being a stalker:

“Oh, can't you see

You belong to me?

How my poor heart aches

With every step you take?”

13. Macarena by Los del Rio (1993)

“Macarena” was always played during its heyday and had a popular dance associated with it. But no one realized it was about a girl cheating on her boyfriend while he was deployed.

“But don't you worry about my boyfriend

He's a boy whose name is Vitorino

I don't want him

Couldn't stand him

He was no good so I (hahahaha)”

14. Physical by Olivia Newton-John (1981)

When you're 10, you imagine this song is about getting physically active. Of course, it's about a different physical activity.

“I've been patient, I've been good

Tried to keep my hands on the table

It's gettin' hard, this holdin' back

You know what I mean

I'm sure you'll understand my point of view

We know each other mentally

You gotta know that you're bringin' out

The animal in me”

15. Y.M.C.A. by The Village People (1978)

Here's a fun one where the original meaning has been muddled over the years.

At face value, “Y.M.C.A” is a fun song, complete with a catchy dance, that serves as great publicity for your local Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA).

In reality, the song's original demographic, according to band producer Jacques Morali, was gay people, discussing how the song paid homage to the YMCA's reputation as a popular place for gay men to meet up.

Victor Willis, the band's lead singer and lyricist, initially rebuked the is, saying it was about actities a black urban youth can enjoy at the YMCA. He has since expressed fondness for the song's double entendre.

16. All My Love by Led Zeppelin (1978)

“All of my love, all of my love

All of my love to you, now

All of my love, all of my love

Oh, all of my love to you, now”

That's the chorus for this Led Zeppelin song, so naturally, you'd expect it to be about romantic love, right?

In reality, the song is about Karac, Robert Plant's five-year-old son, who died while the band was on tour in 1977.

The song's final words hit harder with that knowledge:

“I get a little bit lonely

Just a little, just a little

Just a little bit lonely

Just a little bit lonely”