12 Popular Songs With Surprisingly Deep Lyrics

by
Bruce Springsteen
You're not alone if you've ever sung along to a popular song without realizing what it's about. A recent online discussion discusses songs that hit differently after reading the lyrics.

1 – Macarena by Los Del Río (1993)

Los Del Rio
“The Macarena” was always played during its heyday and had a popular dance. But no one realized it was about a girl cheating on her boyfriend while he was deployed.

2 – Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (1984)

bruce springsteen SS MSN
Despite being portrayed as a patriotic song, “Born in the U.S.A.” is anything but. It's played at countless military events in every small town you can think of, a sign that no one pays attention to the lyrics.

3 – Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)

Creedence_Clearwater_Revival_1968
Everyone knows the lyric, “Some folks are born to wave the flag.” Too many people ignore that the song mentions that it ain't me; they're no Senator's son.

4 – Once in a Lifetime by Talking Heads (1980)

Talking Heads
One music fan says it best.

“This song popped into my head for the first time in years recently when I had an odd moment of self-reflection. It was like snapping back to reality as if the past ten years had been on autopilot. All those little changes over time you grew accustomed to as one-day blends into another, and then suddenly you look at everything in the aggregate, and it's an overwhelming shock to the system.”

“Like waking up from a coma or something where everything suddenly seems foreign to you – it's a scary feeling. Get the job, move to the big city, meet the girl, get the place, get the car, have kids – and then it's like, whoa, what am I even doing? Is this what I was after all along? Or was I going with the flow? This is my life now? How did I get here?”

5 – Two Out of Three Ain't Bad by Meat Loaf (1977)

Meat Loaf
Playing this song at weddings seems a little odd, no? Yet Meat Loaf mentions it's a common occurrence.

“There ain't no way I'm ever gonna love you. Now don't be sad. Cause two out of three ain't bad.”

6 – You Are My Sunshine by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell (1940)

Sunrise yoga.
This seems like a happy, upbeat song. In reality, it's quite depressing. Just look at the lyrics:

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away. The other night, dear, as I lay sleeping. I dreamed I held you in my arms. When I awoke, dear, I was mistaken. And I hung my head and cried.”

It's actually about unrequited love.

7 – Hey Ya! by OutKast (2003)

Outkast
The popular OutKast song is known as a dance anthem, but the message is quite depressing.

“If what they say is nothing is forever, then what makes love the exception? Why are we so in denial when we know we're not happy here? Y'all don't hear me. You just wanna dance.”

8 – Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People (2011)

woman wearing Nike sneakers and leggings laying on the ground
It's not uncommon for this to be someone's favorite song. It is common, however, for people not to realize the lyrics are asking the pumped-up kids to outrun bullets.

9 – My Sharona by The Knack (1979)

"My Sharona" by The Knack
The popular song from The Knack is about a real girl named Sharona. The problem? She was 17, and the songwriter was 25.

10 – Polly by Nirvana (1991)

Nirvana: The Man Who Sold the World
The Nirvana song will hit differently upon the realization that it's about the abduction and rape of a 14-year-old girl.

11 – 99 Luftballons by Nena (1983)

Nena 99 Red Balloons
There have been countless covers of the song. I wonder how many realize it's about Cold War generals misinterpreting a balloon for a first strike.

12 – Physical by Olivia Newton-John (1981)

Grease John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John
When you're ten, you imagine this song is about getting physically active. Of course, it's about a different physical activity.

