These Popular Stores May Be Ending Self-Checkout. Here’s Why

If you've shopped anywhere in the last year, you may have noticed an increase in self-checkout machines in stores like Target, Walmart, and Dollar General. In fact, a statistical analysis by GM Insights expects the self-checkout industry to reach a net worth of $6.5 billion by 2027.

This considerable increase in value stems from positive consumer response to big box stores experimenting with non-traditional checkout solutions. Unfortunately, reliance on technology can increase theft, especially at self-checkout registers.

Rising losses have caused stores to reconsider their stance on self-checkout, with some even looking to revert to employee-led loss prevention.

Challenging Turnaround

For many big box stores, the general opinion about self-checkouts and the customer experience has changed slowly. Dwayne Quelette, owner of the North Bay, Ontario Canadian Tires store said, “I'm not comfortable using them and I don't think some of my customers are comfortable [either]. I'd rather my customers see my cashiers and if there's any questions or concerns, at least there's somebody they can talk to.”

Quelette removed the self-checkout machines in his store in July 2023 and replaced them with cashiers. Quelette isn't the only one to do away with self-checkout machines. Booths supermarket in the U.K. is suspending self-checkouts in 25 of their 27 stores, and three Albuquerque, New Mexico Walmarts are also ending their self-checkout program for a person-to-person checkout experience.

Psychology of Stealing

This shift in checkout strategy is as much about personal preference for the customer as it is about revenue loss for retailers. Unsurprisingly, customers are speaking out about how easy it is to steal at a self-checkout. A Lending Tree study found that while 15% of consumers have purposefully stolen an item at a self-checkout and associates have caught 33%, 44% say they plan to steal again.

This mentality that stealing is so easy at a self-checkout isn't helping managers handle loss prevention at their given stores. Scenarios like this are exactly why some larger chain stores are considering unusual tactics to help curb theft.

Management Experimentation

Focusing on balancing the customer experience and loss prevention, some big chain stores have allowed managers to experiment with self-checkout systems. Different methods have been implemented at the manager's discretion to curb theft during the self-checkout process.

Customers report everything from having the entire self-checkout area roped off to needing associate assistance to buy “everyday necessities” like laundry detergent or tissues. As excessive as these experiments may be, they help management find a balance between a positive shopping experience and theft reduction.

AI Issues Abound

With artificial intelligence introduced to so many aspects of society, a full AI revolution at the store register isn't likely far behind, especially with some aspects of the process already automated. For many customers, the benefits of self-checkout don't outweigh the negatives of automated checkout systems.

For instance, seeing the screen message “unexpected item in the bagging area” locking the register causes irritation and impatience. Slow-to-respond associates exacerbate the inconvenience as you have to wait for someone to unlock your machine and help you, which begs the question: Why don't we just go to a person in the first place?

Even considering the slow process of finding and weighing fresh produce at a self-checkout, we question the efficiency of these self-serving machines.

Big Brother, Loss Prevention, or Something Else?

First introduced in 1986, self-checkouts peaked in the mid-2000s. Since their height, retailers have struggled to prevent loss while keeping customers happy. Many stores like Walmart and Costco implemented receipt checkpoints requiring customers to stop and have their receipts checked before exiting with their haul.

Food industry analyst Phil Lempert notes that the self-checkout model isn't working for most customers and agrees with their critiques, saying, “I think we are going to see the demise of self-checkouts very soon. It's a horrible experience — you're bound to make mistakes.” When those “mistakes” are made by machines and cost retailers due to theft and lawsuits, they start considering alternative options.

Lempert believes that a system that takes your payment information when you enter the store and creates a charge on your account when you exit will eventually replace the current self-checkout system. Either way, the days of the self-checkout craze are numbered.