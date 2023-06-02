12 Popular Things People Refuse To Get Into in 2023

In 2023, Rihanna headlined the halftime show M3GAN dazzled the world with her viral dance, and nepo babies became a cherished topic of discussion. We also watched the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla and are witnessing the first writer's strike in 15 years.

The internet gathered together to discuss some popular trends they won't participate in.

1. TikTok

TikTok is the most popular app in the world. The platform began as a short video app, an alternative to Instagram Reels or YouTube videos. According to one user, they refuse to download TikTok because it seems pointless and addictive, and they don't have the time to give to the time-sucking app.

2. Hustle Culture

“My main goal in life is to enjoy myself and be kind to people. When it comes to work, all I'm looking for is a work-life balance with decent enough pay to live a good life in a non-toxic environment. And that's exactly what I've got,” one person shares.

3. Fake Nails

Do you prefer keeping your nails short and natural, maybe adding a gel polish or getting fake nail extensions attached to your nail beds? One person writes they despise fake nails due to the intense maintenance required and how weak nails feel when they come off. Someone else explains that excess dirt gathers under the nail, and they can fall off into food.

4. Fake Tan

My friend visits a tanning salon each week for a five-minute roast. She looks the same before and after her sessions and claims she doesn't want her family to know about her ‘secret.' She never answers when I ask why doesn't she just tan in the sun.

5. BeReal

BeReal is a social media app designated for friends only. The app goes off at random intervals and takes a picture through the front and back cameras of a smartphone. What is the point? To update your friends on your life without a filter, however, users still stress over the lighting and setting of their pictures, negating the point.

6. Horoscopes

Do you have a friend obsessed with predicting everyone's year? Maybe you know the person who reads tarot cards at lunch or tells you about all your interpersonal relationships.

” I basically lump horoscopes in the same category as fortune cookies. Like it’s fun to read, but it has absolutely no bearing in the real world,” someone writes,

7. Marvel Films

Many users express disdain toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cineholics dislike the formulaic storytelling formats and yawn at the droll plotlines. Previous Marvel fans add the interconnectedness of the MCU used to appeal to them, but now it's too drawn out.

8. Keto

A popular fad diet is keto, a high-fat, low-carb, average-protein diet started to treat epilepsy in kids. Keto is widespread at the moment, but many personal trainers and dieticians suggest against it due to its unsustainably.

9. Makeup

One person says they choose a natural look over spending hundreds of dollars on chemicals to put on their face. Another person agreed but admitted they add a dash of mascara if there is a special occasion.

10. Crocs

Although I could never stand by anti-Croc beliefs, many complain about their appearance. Some say despite their comfort, they would never wear Crocs because they are ‘ugly.'

11. Boba Tea

Otherwise known as bubble tea, boba is a Taiwanese drink with tapioca pearls, or boba, mixed into the tea. Over the past few years, it spread to the United States around the 90s, and today you can't get far without stumbling across a boba shop. While millions enjoy the drink, others can't stand the texture of the tapioca.

12. Consumerism

A commenter explains they cannot hop on the consumer bandwagon. They don't care what the newest trend is because it will pass. Plus, consumerism fosters an unhealthy relationship with money and waste.

Source: Reddit.