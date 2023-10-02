Porsche Enthusiast Becomes an Amateur Sleuth To Help Police Catch a Murderer

When people are growing up, they’re often told to find their niche. For my money, that’s excellent advice. Finding a niche can help someone find their path in life, even if it’s a road less traveled.

Now, becoming an exotic sports car enthusiast may not sound like a niche that’s too far off the beaten path – but the passion that leads someone to become a Porsche enthusiast also leads to them helping law enforcement catch a murderer at large is as singular and unexpected as any winding road life will take someone on.

For Matt Adair, a sales and marketing manager of a Porsche boutique in Seattle, Washington, that’s precisely the unexpected turn his life took when police sought him out for his Porsche knowledge while trying to track down a rare stolen Porsche that was part of a series of crimes they were trying to solve.

The Crime

The thieves reportedly never intended to steal a fire engine red 964-era Porsche 911; their initial target was a Polaris Slingshot. However, the 964, the rarest 911 Porsche has ever produced, was just sitting there.

How could they not take it?

Especially when it was parked so close to their intended target, being that the 964 was cloaked with a car cover, clearly expensive, and in mint condition, it was likely clear to the thieves this was not a daily driver and would thus not be reported stolen in the immediate future.

Who can resist joyriding in a Porsche, after all?

It would be a few weeks before its owner received a call from the police asking if he knew where his car was.

Had the thieves only taken this Porsche joy riding, even more time could have elapsed between when it was stolen and law enforcement attempting to locate it.

But instead of just taking it for a spin and abandoning it under a freeway overpass, like so many other car thieves do, they decided to continue their crime spree in the vehicle.

Again, this Porsche is bright red and one of the rarest in existence (the 964 was sold between 1989 and 1994, so it doesn’t look modern either), so any eyewitness would remember and report seeing it at the crime scene.

And sure enough, it was spotted close to the scene of a homicide – on security camera footage, no less.

An Unlikely Sleuth

The footage was very grainy, so the police could not discern much outside of that the vehicle was a red Porsche 911. So, they sought out the help of a Porsche expert to learn more about the car.

Enter Matt Adair.

Adair immediately identified the Porsche as a 90s-era 964 upon seeing photos of it.

He then reached out to his fellow enthusiasts in the local Porsche community, many of whom had seen the red 964 cruising around the past few weeks.

The problem was that everyone had seen it, but no one currently had eyes on it.

The trail had gone cold.

However, someone from Adair’s circle had gotten wind of the search and spotted the car in Portland, Oregon.

He reached out to Adair, sending a photo of the car, and Adair instantly knew it was the Porsche he was looking for.

Calling It In

The crime spree has been committed in the state of Washington, so the authorities in Oregon needed to be made aware to look out for a red Porsche 964.

Since the Washington police detective who had initially contacted Adair about identifying the 964 was unavailable when he called in its location, Adair decided to contact Oregon PD himself.

In a strange 911 call, Adair convinced the Washington dispatcher that law enforcement was needed at a particular residence in Oregon because a rare, stolen red Porsche had been found there.

Adair was contacted by the Portland Police Department a short while later.

He told them the address where they would find the 964. Within half an hour, officers arrived at the address and arrested the man who had stolen the Porsche.

The search warrant for the car cited “theft of a motor vehicle” and “murder in the second degree.”

Had the car been a more nondescript vehicle, a murderer might still be at large.

As for the 964 itself, the criminal’s joyriding had taken its toll. Based on his experience with stolen vehicles, Adair believes the 911 will likely be totaled.

But at least the 964 was recovered, and a criminal was caught thanks to one Porsche enthusiast's fine amateur sleuthing.

Source: (Car and Driver).