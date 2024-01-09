Porsche’s New Taycan Breaks the Company’s Nurburgring Record, Destroys Tesla Plaid’s Time

A new version of the Porsche Taycan has blazed its way into the record books by recording a stellar 7 minute, 7 second lap time at the Nürburgring, the fastest ever for a Porsche. It also bests the Tesla Model S Plaid's track time at the famed German motorsports complex by 28 seconds.

One Impressive Run

Anyone who's seen the Tesla Model S Plaid slay a 1,025-horsepower Dodge Demon 170 in a drag race knows those vehicles are quick. So, it's stunning that the Taycan beat Plaid's track time. According to Autocar, chief tester Lars Kern was behind the wheel of Porsche's latest and “pushed” the vehicle “as hard as he could” throughout various laps. The Taycan's Nürburgring track time was 26 seconds faster than the previous Porsche record. However, the Taycan's impressive run is still shy of the EV record for the Nürburgring (7 minutes and 5 seconds) set by the Rimac Nevera last August.

The head of Porsche's Taycan model line, Kevin Geik, spoke about this blazing run when he said, “Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport. Lars' lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars. And the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time.”

Autocar's report pointed out that this new Taycan sported some substantial upgrades, such as a rear air intake, a large rear wing to help generate more downward force, and new bumpers and headlights. They also report that the vehicle sported a crucial update to the Taycan's chassis-control system and RS Spyder-design 21-inch wheels outfitted with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. According to their report, Porsche has yet to release details about this new Taycan's horsepower, though looking at how easily it bested the Tesla Model S Plaid's track time, it's a safe bet that it will offer at least 1,000 horsepower, like the Plaid.

Porsche expects to deliver the new Taycan sometime in 2027.

It's hard not to imagine the folks at Porsche smiling when seeing these results, especially after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a video late last year that featured the Cybertruck beating a lime green Porsche 911 while towing another Porsche 911. That same tweet also stated that the Cybertruck could do a quarter-mile run in less than 11 seconds while going from 0 to 60 in just 2.6 seconds. That's a flex if there ever was one.

That 0 to 60 time beats the 2024 Taycan and 911 (3.8 seconds and 4 seconds, respectively). But the Taycan that just tore up the Nürburgring with that 7 minute, 7 second time is another matter. Tesla says the Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 60 in 1.99 seconds.

We're sure someone will get the new Taycan and a Model S Plaid and have them duke it out in a wild drag race at some point. Until then, we'll have to go off of Nürburgring times and imagine the wild race that would play out between the Taycan and the Plaid.