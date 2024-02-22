Porsche’s Panamera Hybrid Sheds Power, Gains Heftier Price Tag

According to a report from Motor1, Porsche’s new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid will have starting prices of $115,500 and $126,800, while also commanding a premium of $6,500 and $7,600, respectively.

What Buyers Get for Their Money

Porsche’s latest Panamera models come with adaptive air suspension and matrix LED headlights. They also sport 14-way comfort seats, soft-close doors, lane change assist, and a heated steering wheel, per Motor1’s report. Consumers can start placing their Panamera orders at the end of March, with the vehicles landing at dealerships in the fall. There will also be $1,995 in handling and delivery fees for placing an order.

Regarding their powertrains, Motor1 cites that these Panameras are not typical “Turbo” models, swapping big V8 engines for V6s while keeping a set of turbochargers. The Panamera 4E Hybrid marries a 2.9-liter engine with an electric motor to generate a total system output of 463 horsepower with 479 pound-feet of torque. However, its predecessor could generate 516 pound-feet of torque. Still, the Panamera 4E Hybrid has a more than respectable 0 to 60 time of 3.9 seconds. Its predecessor’s 0 to 60 time was 4.2 seconds. Both the current and former model max out at 174 miles per hour.

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid loses 16 horsepower, it now comes with 536 horses and 553 pound-feet of torque, meaning that the latter remains the same as its predecessor’s. Both the current and former model have an impressive 0 to 60 time of 3.5 seconds, though its top-speed of 180 miles per hour is 5 miles per hour less than its predecessor.

Motor1 also reports that Porsche has yet to reveal the driving range figures for the US bound Panamera models. Though their report does note that the European specs for these new Panamera Hybrids can run on electric power for around 60 miles (the 4E) and 57 miles (the 4S), respectively. They also note it’s likely that the EPA-certified range numbers will be lower than those WLTP figures.

Differences Between the Two Hybrids

A report from Car and Driver notes that the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and the Panamera 4E Hybrid have slight visual differences that separate them. The latter comes with standard 19-inch wheels sporting black brake calipers, while the former gets 20-inch wheels and red calipers, as well as silver tailpipes. The 4S also has the option for acid green and black calipers, which Car and Driver’s report cites as 10-piston units, and can come with Porsche carbon ceramic composite brake rotors, if a buyer chooses to fit the vehicle with 21-inch wheels.